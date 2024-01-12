Movies and TV shows with Korea’s ‘triple threat’ star Lee Seung Gi to stream ‘tonight’

Singing, acting, hosting — there are few skills South Korea’s ‘triple threat’ entertainer hasn’t mastered. Although his discography boasts several hit titles, it’s his filmography that truly made him a household name — all while allowing him to step outside of his comfort zone to explore a range of characters and genres. Here’s a look at a few movies and TV shows that shaped Lee Seung Gi’s career.

After being scouted by singer-songwriter Lee Sun-hee — Lee Seung gi made his debut in the entertainment industry at just 17, two years after training. Since then, he’s dropped multiple hit tracks like Will You Marry Me and Losing My Mind and hosted shows like 1 Night 2 Days and Strong Heart. He won several awards in both ventures — including Best Male Solo Artist title at the 2007 M.net KM Music Festival and the Top Excellence Host honour at the 2010 and 2011 SBS Entertainment Awards. No surprises that he has a reputation for being one of the most talented South Korean entertainers.

His acting career took off with the The Infamous Chil Sisters — immediately taking to it. A string of hits followed, which strengthened his passion for the craft. “I wish people would know me as Lee Seung gi and a rare entertainer who does all three (acting, singing and hosting TV shows) well,” he told Korea Times in an interview, adding that it’s the path he was following. Over the years, he’s stepped into the roles of a stuntman, police officer, school teacher, and even student — delivering award-winning performances and strengthening his position in the industry. Here’s a look at a few movies and TV shows starring Lee Seung gi that truly helped him get to where he is today.

Binge-worthy movies and TV shows starring Lee Seung Gi

Brilliant Legacy

Directed by: Jin Hyuk

Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Lee Seung-gi, Bae Soo-bin, Moon Chae-won

Release date: 25 April, 2009

Synopsis: Overseas student Go Eun-sung (played by Han Hyo-joo) returns from New York to South Korea to bring her autistic brother Eun Woo (played by Yeon Joon-seok) to the United States to study music. Meanwhile, Sunwoo Hwan (played by Lee Seung-gi) — another student in NY — was asked to return to South Korea by his grandmother so he could learn to take over her food company. The two find themselves on the same flight home — accidentally having their luggage exchanged. Misunderstandings follow.

About the show: The drama was a commercial success, hitting high viewer ratings. Naturally, Lee Seung-gi’s popularity soared — with advertising offers knocking at his doorstep by the dozen. A report by Korea Times noted that he was dubbed ‘a rising ad model.’ For his stellar performance, he also bagged the Excellence in Acting and Top 10 Stars titles at the 2009 SBS Drama Awards.

My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

Directed by: Boo Sung-chul

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Shin Min-a

Episodes: 16

Release date: 11 August, 2010

Synopsis: College student Cha Dae-woong (played by Lee Seung-Gi) aspires to be an action star. His life takes an interesting turn when he accidentally releases a nine-tailed fox or ‘gumiho,’ (played by Shin Min-ah), who was sealed inside a painting. Although the legend describes this creature as a vengeful and dangerous — she turns out to be a sweet, playful being who dreams of being loved.

About the show: In an interview with Korea Times, Lee stated that the teamwork on this project was stellar — adding that he believed it would be a hit. Reflecting on his process, he said, “My previous work for `Brilliant Legacy’ was a bit more serious than this one and I will do my best to bring out a more comical and cute character this time.” Sure enough, the show was a commercial success and the actor bagged his second Excellence In Acting title at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards for his performance.

Love Forecast

Directed by: Park Jin-pyo

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Moon Chae-won, Lee Seo-jin

Release date: 15 January 2015

Synopsis: Weather reporter Kim Hyun-woo (played by Moon Chae-won) has a reputation for being poised on television. However, off-screen she’s known to have a drinking and swearing habit. Meanwhile, elementary school teacher Kang Joon-soo (played by Lee Seung-gi) — her friend of nearly two decades — is gentle and overtly giving in relationships which often leads to him being dumped. While the latter has long been in love with the former, she doesn’t feel any attraction towards him. Instead, she goes for her married colleague Lee Dong-jin (played by Lee Seo-jin) and photographer Yeom Hyo-bong ( played by Jung Joon-young). However, fate changes things around.

About the show: “I really enjoyed participating in the movie. I also had great teamwork with the directors and actors, which will lead to a positive outcome of the movie,” Lee Seung Gi told Kpop Herald. This marked his film debut as well as his reunion with Brilliant Legacy co-star Moon Chae-won.

A Korean Odyssey

Directed by: Park Hong-kyun, Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Byung-soo

Cast: Son Oh-gong, Lee Seung-gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo

Episodes: 20

Release date: 23 December 2017

Synopsis: Son Oh gong (played by Lee Seung-gi) is a supernatural creature who’s been exiled to earth with his powers sealed. All due to his prideful nature. His sole aim? To attain invincibility. However, he finds his mind wavering after he comes across real estate CEO Jin Seon-mi (played by Oh Yeon-seo) who has the ability to see the otherworldly. The two grow closer, navigating challenges that come along the way.

About the show: The drama — a retelling of the 16th-century Chinese classic Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en — received acclaim from critics and viewers alike. This was also Lee’s first project after enlistment.

Vagabond

Directed by: Yu In-sik

Cast: Bae Suzy, Lee Seung-gi, Kim Min-jong, Moon Jung-hee

Release date: 20 September 2019

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Struggling stuntman Cha Dal-geon (played by Lee Seung-gi) grapples with loss and grief when his beloved nephew loses his life in a tragic air crash. Frustrated with the lack of answers and prompt action from authorities, he starts his own investigation into the disaster. This puts him face-to-face with numerous dangers. His only back up? South Korean National Intelligence agent Go Haeri (played by Bae Suzy). Together, they unravel political corruption.

About the show: Despite a tricky, cliff-hanger of a conclusion — the show was well received by critics and viewers alike. The popularity of both leads soared, with Lee bagging the Top Excellence Award in a Miniseries title at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards for his performance.

Mouse

Directed by: Choi Joon-bae, Kang Cheol-woo

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun, Kyung Soo-jin

Episodes: 20

Release date: 3 March 2021

Synopsis: Detective Go Moo-chi (played by Lee Hee-joon) — who carries trauma from the time he witnessed a horrific incident as a child — attempts to nab a psychopathic serial killer with his rookie partner Jeong Ba-reum (played by Lee Seung-gi). Along the way, he uncovers several disturbing truths, including genetic predispositions to psychopathy.

About the show: The TV show kept viewers on the edge of their seats — earning Lee Seung-gi a lot of acclaim. “I had to put in a lot of effort to do action scenes and (perform) a character with psychopathic traits, which are not really present in me,” he told Channel News Asia. For his performance, he bagged the Grand Award for Best Actor in TV category at the 6th Asia Artist Awards.

Which of these movies and TV shows of Lee Seung-gi are you adding to your watchlist?

All images: Courtesy Netflix/Vagabond

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Lee Seung Gi famous for?

Since he’s successful as a singer, actor, and host — Lee Seung Gi is known as a ‘triple threat’ entertainer.

– Does Lee Seung Gi have a child?

In November, media outlets broke the news that Lee Seung Gi’s wife Lee Da-in is pregnant with their first child.

– What are Lee Seung Gi fans called?

Lee Seung Gi’s fandom is called Airen (which translates to ‘lover’).

– Who did Lee Seung Gi marry?

Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in.