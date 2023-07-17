‘Velma’ and 10 other lowest-rated TV shows of 2023 (so far) according to Rotten Tomatoes

The year so far has seen some incredible TV shows roll out that have bowled the audience over. However, among such binge-worthy content, there are some cringe-fests as well, that couldn’t make a mark. Be it for their ‘rotten’ storyline or ‘stale’ acting, they earned grave reviews and ended up being the lowest-rated TV shows of 2023 according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes offers holistic and technical insight that can help you decide what to watch, and what you can simply skip. The aggregating site considers both acclaimed critics’ comments and honest audience reviews that form their ‘Tomatometer’ ratings and audience score. Accompanied by a synopsis, season-wise summaries, noted reviews and cast details, you can trust a Rotten Tomato recommendation for the best TV show marathon.

From The Idol to Velma and Queen Cleopatra, here are the lowest-rated TV shows as per Rotten Tomatoes that can help you filter out your choices for a fun-filled binge-watching session.

But how does the Rotten Tomatoes ratings work?

To put it simply, if there is a bright red tomato next to the show title, it indicates a ‘fresh’ content and is highly recommended. On the contrary, a green ‘splat’-like symbol implies the content is ‘rotten’. The ‘Tomatometer’ rating comes as a percentage — the higher the figure, the better the show. A show is considered fresh only if it manages to garner 60 per cent or more.

Similarly, the audience rating is also provided as a percentage and a tub of popcorn. The tub is red, full, and standing only if it gets a similar 60 per cent score. Else, you will find a green fallen one, with spilt popcorn.

Here are some of the TV shows of 2023 with the lowest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, starting with the highest