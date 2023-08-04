LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this August

The rainy season is officially here! As the winds pick up and storms keep us indoors, there’s no better time to get cosy with your favourite blanket, hot beverage, and snuggle up to your favourite pillow or person and start binging to your heart’s content.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this August 2023

Heartstopper (Season 2)

August 3, Netflix

As Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, their other friends also try to adjust to a number of new things happening in their lives. At the same time, they’ve also got exams, prom, and a trip to Paris coming up that could either dampen things or provide new opportunities for love and friendship.

Khun Pan 3

August 4, HBO GO

Khun Pan returns as he goes against the forces of evil in 1950s Thailand. Nefarious forces are all around and threaten to send the country into a downward spiral, and Khun Pan may be the only hope the people have.

Strange Planet

August 9, Apple TV+

Nathan W. Pyle’s iconic blue aliens finally have their own show. Enjoy as these otherworldly beings go through our everyday mundane lives and make it more interesting with their hilarious observations.

The Killing Vote

August 10, Prime Video

A mysterious vigilante has taken it upon themselves to dish out justice according to the popular vote. By sending out a text message, they determine the fate of criminals by the people’s votes. This South Korean series is based on the popular webtoon.

Heart of Stone

August 11, Netflix

Intelligence agent and woman of wonder (ahem) Rachel Stone is tasked to protect a mysterious object only known as The Heart. Equally mysterious and nefarious people are also after the unknown object, so she has her work cut out for her.

Red, White & Royal Blue

August 11, Prime Video

The son of the President of the United States and a prince of the United Kingdom find themselves making a fool of their countries and souring the relationship between the two countries. In an effort to repair the damage, the two are forced to spend time together, which results in something more than they were bargaining for.

MarkKim + Chef

August 18, HBO GO

Go on a culinary journey with soon-to-be couple Mark Prin Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas as they try and learn how to cook under the tutelage of some of the most famous Thai chefs.

One Piece

August 31, Netflix

Based on the popular manga series, the hopes of breaking the Netflix live-action curse lie on this adaptation of One Piece. Longing for a life of adventure, the free-spirited Luffy sets out to form a crew and find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece that will make him King of the Pirates.

