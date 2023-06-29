Lust Stories 2 review: The film hits all the right spots, say Twitterati

facebook
29 Jun 2023 05:30 PM

Ananya Swaroop

Blame Netflix for keeping us glued to our screens. Every week, the streaming platform lines up entertaining shows and movies for release that are too good to be missed. This week, the much-awaited anthology movie titled Lust Stories 2 finally arrived and how. The multi-starrer film was already a hot topic of discussion because of its content, and looking at its early reviews, it’s safe to say that Lust Stories 2 is worth a watch.

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of four short films that examine relationships from a woman’s point of view. The four segments have been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh respectively. They have also worked on the script of the film along with Pooja Tolani, Rishi Virmani and Saurabh Choudhary.

Lust Stories 2 review: Should you be watching the film?

The reviews for Lust Stories 2 arrived on Twitter almost instantly. People were in awe of the cast and are loving all the short films which are a part of this anthology. Let’s see what people have to say about the film:

The cast of Lust Stories 2

The film comes with a remarkable cast that includes the likes of Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol Devgn, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Conclusion: Is the anthology film worth a watch?

Before you get any spoilers about Lust Stories 2 via your friends or online, we’d advise you to watch the film quickly. The movie is entertaining and gives you quite an interesting insight into the complex world of sexual relationships from the perspective of a woman.

