Lust Stories 2 review: The film hits all the right spots, say Twitterati

Blame Netflix for keeping us glued to our screens. Every week, the streaming platform lines up entertaining shows and movies for release that are too good to be missed. This week, the much-awaited anthology movie titled Lust Stories 2 finally arrived and how. The multi-starrer film was already a hot topic of discussion because of its content, and looking at its early reviews, it’s safe to say that Lust Stories 2 is worth a watch.

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of four short films that examine relationships from a woman’s point of view. The four segments have been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh respectively. They have also worked on the script of the film along with Pooja Tolani, Rishi Virmani and Saurabh Choudhary.

Lust Stories 2 review: Should you be watching the film?

The reviews for Lust Stories 2 arrived on Twitter almost instantly. People were in awe of the cast and are loving all the short films which are a part of this anthology. Let’s see what people have to say about the film:

queen @konkonas,made an amazing short after a death in the gunj with tillotama and amrita subhash go watch it you’ll#LustStories2 https://t.co/KL6ieDEjU3 — Patient (@thinipadukovali) June 29, 2023

Lust stories with Twist and turn performance by kajol really superb#LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/mlWG1K6HTy — क्षितिज🍁 (@ArunYadav_2) June 29, 2023

On @konkonas‘s THE MIRROR, her entry in LUST STORIES 2. 🧵 It is a short film that will make other filmmakers and screenwriters bite their fists thinking, why didn’t or couldn’t they ever come up with something like this. pic.twitter.com/LfvszO9nXO — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) June 29, 2023

Stories 2 are solid and brilliantly performed. It’s a

perfect continuation of the franchise. 👏🎥 #LustStoriesOnNetflix

.Lust Stories 2 is a bold and thought-provoking anthology that pushes@NetflixIndia @ashidua @pashanjal @neena_gupta pic.twitter.com/l4I24OpE2Y — Dr Vishakha (@radha42080557) June 29, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is a bold and thought-provoking anthology that pushes

boundaries. 🌟💭 #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/UzkZzYECsd — Rajbir Kumar™ (@imRajbir_) June 29, 2023

Great initiative to see! Kajol’s twisted end in Lust Stories 2 left me speechless. What a

mind-bending finale! 😱🔀 #LustStories2OnNetflix — Lord Shiva (@imshiva012) June 29, 2023

the ending of kajol’s story in lust stories 2 was so lmao 😭 men will be men — piku (@slayshuu) June 29, 2023

Amruta and Tillotama shine in Konkona Sen Sharma’s film in Lust Stories 2. Their performances are breathtaking. ✨🎭 #LustStories2OnNetflix @iAmitRSharma pic.twitter.com/m89pfUNJ8y — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) June 29, 2023

Just completed first story of Lust Stories Season 2 and it is very good to see the theme of it. @mrunal0801@NetflixIndia#LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/v0n34xe8yS — Being Rashmi ❤️ (@BeingRashmi) June 29, 2023

Oh my god, Konkona’s short in Lust Stories 2 is so fucking fabulous. I am lost for words. — Abhishek (@hereforcontent_) June 29, 2023

The cast of Lust Stories 2

The film comes with a remarkable cast that includes the likes of Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol Devgn, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Conclusion: Is the anthology film worth a watch?

Before you get any spoilers about Lust Stories 2 via your friends or online, we’d advise you to watch the film quickly. The movie is entertaining and gives you quite an interesting insight into the complex world of sexual relationships from the perspective of a woman.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Netflix