Netflix returns with Lust Stories 2: Everything you need to know about the anthology

Netflix has been releasing great content week after week. From highly engaging movies to series, there’s always so much content to choose from. The streaming platform has added an interesting film to its list thus making it a little more difficult for you to choose this time. You heard it right! Lust Stories 2 is arriving on the OTT platform quite soon.

The popular anthology first arrived on Netflix in 2018. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar worked on four different stories that talked about taboo topics revolving around sex and relationships. The same kind of bold, diverse and progressive stories are expected to be told in Lust Stories 2. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming anthology.

Lust Stories 2: Teaser, cast, storyline & more

Lust Stories 2 will be backed by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The anthology will be a collection of four short films that will discuss relationships from a female point of view. Lust Stories 2 comes with a phenomenal cast that includes the likes of Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol Devgn, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Who is directing the short stories this time?

Four remarkable directors will be helming this anthology including Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. These filmmakers have also worked on the script of the film along with Pooja Tolani, Rishi Virmani and Saurabh Choudhary.

Teaser of Lust Stories 2

The teaser of the new anthology gives a quick glimpse of what the film will look like. The video begins with Neena Gupta indirectly talking about the importance of pre-marital sex. This is followed by a series of clips from the short stories, piquing your interest as to what’s happening with the characters in the film. The teaser sets a tone and establishes that Lust Stories 2 is going to be a fun watch.

What the producers have to say about the film

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP, is quite excited to bring Lust Stories 2 to the audience. He said, “We have seen all our films, that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognised and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2.”

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment added, “As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix, our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, further added, “The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and Lust Stories 2 will showcase filmmaking at its best. We look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences.”

All Images: Courtesy Netflix/YouTube