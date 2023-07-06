‘Made In Heaven’ season 2 announced! Here’s everything we know about the show so far

Every announcement made By Prime Video India in the past few years had the audience demanding a release date for the series Made In Heaven season 2. The first season, which received a massive response from people, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. For five long years, fans waited for an update about the show, and the wait finally is finally over.

The makers of the show took to social media to release a brand new poster of Made In Heaven season 2. Featuring just some wilted roses in the poster with no other details, the makers managed to excite fans about the Amazon Prime show‘s release. Here’s what we know about the web series so far.

Made In Heaven Season 2: Plot, cast, trailer and more

Made In Heaven season 2 is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Season 1 of the show dealt with several stories circling around relationships and marriages, and discussed issues like infidelity, dowry and other such taboo topics. The trailer and release date of the upcoming season are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Plot of Made In Heaven season 2

“The weddings, the drama and the chaos are about to get 2X (times) grander,” read the caption of Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram post. The cast will return with more wedding shenanigans and drama as Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra navigate their wedding business while also dealing with personal problems.

The cast of Made In Heaven season 2

The entire lead cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi will return for the new season of the popular web show.

Where did season 1 end

Season 1 ended on quite a crucial note. While Karan and Tara manage to pull off one of the biggest wedding escape, their personal life came shattering down by the end of the last episode. Karan finally made peace with his sexuality while Tara left her toxic marriage. When they met at their office, they find out that their office has been vandalised by right-wing groups wanting to declare a war against Karan since he came out as gay.

The two find this situation as a blessing in disguise as they can now restart their lives with the pricey jewellery that Tara brought along with her after she left her house. Season 2 of Made In Heaven will likely pick up from here with Article 377 of the Indian Constitution also being repealed on grounds of being unconstitutional.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb