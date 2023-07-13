‘MasterChef Australia’ Season 15 finale: All the details you need to know

One of the greatest cooking shows in the world, MasterChef Australia’s 15th season is heading towards the finale. With lots of drama, challenges, and cooking, this edition was as interesting as it could get. As we gear up for the final episode, here are all the details about MasterChef Australia season 15 finale that you need to know.

The season began on a tragic note when one of the judges Jock Zonfrillo passed away due to natural causes, which pushed the premiere date by a week. His family still gave the show a green signal and the season began with a tribute to his legacy. We also saw a contestant this season who had appeared in one of the earlier seasons, but left midway to take care of his mental health. A rollercoaster of emotions, ingredients, time-bound cooks and new surprises, season 15 has had a great run. As fans are eagerly looking forward to the finale, here’s everything that we know so far.

All about MasterChef Australia season 15 finale

MasterChef Australia Season 15 finale date and time

The season finale of MasterChef Australia will air on 16 July, Sunday at local Australian time of 7:30 pm (3:00 pm IST).

Where to watch?

In Australia, the finale will air on Channel 10 and the 10 Play app. In India, you can catch all the finale action on Disney+Hotstar app.

Prize money of season 15

The winner of MasterChef Australia will reportedly take home a grand prize money of AUD 2,50,000 (INR 1.4 crore approx). Last year’s winner Billie McKay won the same amount of prize money.

Top 3 contestants of MasterChef Australia Season 15

We already have the Top 3 contestants of the season, who are battling it out in the kitchen to win the prize money.

Brent

The contestant who left the show in 2021 due to poor mental health has now come back stronger than ever. Not only did he come back to win the title, he fought every challenge with vigour and passion for food that only a true MasterChef possesses.

Rhiannon

If there’s someone who was all smiles at all times, it’s Rhiannon. Specialising in tropical cuisine and Asian flavours, Rhiannon has consistently been a favourite. She cooks with love, and it shows.

Declan

The fish specialist of the season, Declan might specialise in a specific kind of food, but that did not stop him from pushing his boundaries. Choux Pastry, Panna Cotta, Lamb, he has made it all and impressed the judges and how!

What’s going to happen at the finale?

It’s the finale of MasterChef Australia season 15. Needless to say, it’s going to be exciting for all fans of the show, but definitely not easy for the Top 3 contestants.

In the finale, there will be only two finalists fighting out to take home the trophy. First, there will be two rounds of cooking, and if the previous seasons are anything to go by, it’s going to be intense. The two rounds might involve a secret challenge, a Mystery Box challenge, a special ingredient task or the challenge to recreate a famous chef’s signature dish and the one who is the closest to the dish, gets the points.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram