‘MasterChef Australia’ season 15: Here’s how you can watch the culinary show in India

The cooking show that revolutionised the culinary world, MasterChef Australia is all set to come back for season 15. As fans of the show have been waiting to see what’s new this season, we bring to you all the details you need to know about MasterChef Australia Season 15.

One of the longest running cooking shows in the world, MasterChef Australia is loved by one and all, not just for its difficult cooking tasks and challenges, but also because every season felt like an extended daily. The legacy that was started by Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris was carried ahead by Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen and how! But the unfortunate and untimely demise of Jock Zonfrillo on 30 April, right ahead of the premiere of season 15, has left everyone shaken. As this season marks Zonfrillo’s last television appearance, it is extra special for everyone who loves the show. Here’s everything you need to know about MasterChef Australia season 15.

All about MasterChef Australia Season 15

Premiere date

The show was originally supposed to premiere on 1 May 2023 but following Zonfrillo’s demise, the date was pushed. MasterChef Australia season 15 will now premiere on 7 May 2023, with full support from Jock Zonfrillo’s family. According to several reports, Channel 10 of Australia has said, “With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30 pm on Sunday, 7 May.”

Where to watch in India

MasterChef Australia has been a hugely popular show in India, ever since its inception. In India, you can watch the show on the streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

Prize money

The winner this season will win prize money of AUD 100,000 (over INR 54 lakhs approx.), along with the prestigious MasterChef apron and trophy.

Contestants on Masterchef Australia season 15

Every season, the show starts with 24 contestants. But season 15 will premiere with 18 contestants. The contestants of this season are:

Amy Tanner

Antonio Cruz Vaamonde

Andrea Puglisi

Alice Han

Aditi Nevgi

Brent Draper

Cath Collins

Declan Cleary

Grace Jupp

Jessica Perri

Larissa Sewell

Malissa Fedele

Phil Conway

Ralph Kahango

Rhiannon Anderson

Robbie Cooper

Rue Mupedzi

Theo Loizou

