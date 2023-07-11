All about ‘MasterChef India’ 2023: Registrations, judges, timings, and more

It’s time to put on your chef’s apron again, as MasterChef India is all set to return for its eighth season. The search for the next cooking champion of India has already begun, and if you think you have what it takes to be the next one, here’s all you need to know about MasterChef India 2023.

MasterChef India’s official statement said, “Whether you are a home cook or someone who simply loves experimenting in the kitchen, MasterChef India welcomes everyone with a passion for food.” As the finale of Season 7 premiered on 31 March 2023, and Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia took home the trophy, we are excited to see which culinary gem becomes India’s favourite cook next. Registrations for MasterChef India season 8, 2023 have begun and we are here with all the details. Stay tuned.

All about MasterChef India season 8 in 2023

How to register?

The registrations for the new season of MasterChef India has kickstarted, and you can participate too. To register, you simply have to visit the Sony LIV app and fill out the registration form. Post this, there will be digital auditions that will feature four rounds and will be held between 4 July to 22 July.

The first round is simple. You just have to bring a pre-cooked meal, which will decide your fate for the next rounds. After all the four rounds, 50 participants will be shortlisted who will have to cook before a panel of expert chefs.

What’s new this time?

There’s a twist that the makers have introduced this time, to encourage more people to participate and showcase their culinary talent. Sony has started a unique MasterChef India filter on Instagram that will add the prestigious MasterChef apron to your photo. It will help the makers notice more talented and eligible individuals.

This filter can be used by anyone who is passionate about cooking, or even anyone who has close friends or someone in their family who’s a natural culinary expert. All you need to do is post their picture using this filter and tag @masterchefindiaofficial and @sonylivindia on Instagram.

Judges of MasterChef India 2023

Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Vikas Khanna shared the announcement for the new season on their respective Instagram handles, by collaborating with Sony LIV. This is proof that these two talented chefs will be returning as judges on MasterChef India 2023. However Michelin star chef Garima Arora won’t be seen this season, according to speculations. It is not yet clear who the third judge will be this season, but we are excited to see who it will be.

All Images: Courtesy Masterchef India/Instagram