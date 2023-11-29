21 of the most expensive Disney movies ever made

Love them, hate them, absolutely can’t live without them – Disney movies, both animated and live action takes alike, are an integral part of our lives, providing joy and entertainment for audiences of all ages. With great production costs come great expectations; while some of these films have sadly fallen short at the box office, they’ve nonetheless racked up some impressive numbers, budget-wise. And if you’ve ever wondered what it takes to fully produce a film? Well, our list of the 21 most expensive Disney movies ever made is sure to answer some questions.

If there is one thing that’s certain in life, it’s that change is constant and unavoidable. Showbiz gives us the perfect example – in the 128 years since the Lumière brothers first presented a projection of moving pictures, we’ve experienced movies, television, live streaming, and subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more. Filming methods, sound processing, editing, technology – all of this has continued to evolve, making the movies and shows of today an absolute wonder to behold.

But, as the quality of films goes up, so too do the budgets and costs. Disney’s very first full-length traditionally animated feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves cost a total of USD 1,488,422.74. While it was considered a massive sum for 1937, which was when the movie was released, it is almost unheard of for the productions of today. For contrast, Disney’s upcoming release Wish, which premieres 22 November 2023, has a budget of USD 200 million. And it’s not even the studio’s most expensive film to date.

Though it doesn’t make our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the among the top ten highest grossing movies of 2023. (Image: Disney)

With colossal budgets and even bigger expectations, it’s no wonder Disney has had some of the highest grossing movies of our era. In 2023 alone, two of the top 10 highest grossing movies were distributed by Disney – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (USD 845.6 million) and The Little Mermaid (USD 569,6 million). In addition to that, Disney also has boasting rights to the second highest grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame (USD 2,798 billion). And, for all the box office dollars they raked in, these three movies cost a total of USD 903 million to make.

While all productions are expected to stay within budget, some overspending is likely to happen, especially given the magnitude of moviemaking and all the moving parts it involves. Having spent USD 27 billion on content in the 2023 fiscal year, Disney is expected to par down their content spendings by at least USD 2 billion for 2024. Despite glowing cinematic successes where the production costs paid dividends and then some, there were sadly also big-budget movies that turned out to be big time flops. While the argument of ‘was the result really worth it?’ will always hang thick in the air, it cannot be denied that quality comes with a hefty price tag.

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+ (Image: Gareth Gatrell/MARVEL)

While our list opts out of including anything of Marvel-related fame (yes, we know Loki’s Sylvie is technically a Disney princess), it still includes many modern favourites. From this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to less loudly-lauded films that have nonetheless amassed cult followings such as Inside Out and Big Hero 6, here are 21 of the most expensive Disney movies ever made.

Here’s our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made

21. Moana – USD 150 to 175 million (INR 1,250 – INR 1,458 crore approx.)

With a hefty production budget of USD 150 to 175 million, Moana became one of Disney’s most expensive animated movies of all time. (Image: Disney)

Moana is the perfect feel-good flick for kicking off our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made. This incredible and touching coming-of-age story balances themes of courage, loyalty, responsibility, and familial bonds. Released in 2016, it grossed USD 682.6 million (INR 5,688 crore approx.) in the box office, and is largely considered a resounding success for its representation of Polynesian culture, with the cast sporting a majority of Polynesian talents. Critics also praised the film’s titular character – Moana, for her three-dimensional characterisation, which ultimately did not end in her seeking a prince, but self actualisation. The movie stars break-out actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui and also includes Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls fame.

20. Inside Out – USD 175 million (INR 1,458 crore approx.)

Twentieth on our list of Disney’s most expensive animated movies, Inside Out became an instant hit, with a sequel now announced for 2024. (Image: Disney)

With a highly anticipated sequel newly announced for 2024, this 2015 animation is largely regarded as a triumph of storytelling, especially where our messy human emotions are concerned. Boasting a whopping 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Inside Out follows eleven-year-old Riley through a life-changing move that threatens to upheave her very core personality. While Riley and her family attempt to settle into a brand-new school, home, and life, her topsy-turvy emotions (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear) must come together for their girl. A masterwork showcasing the importance of mental health, the movie grossed USD 858.8 million (INR 7,156 crore approx.) worldwide, making it the seventh highest grossing film of 2015. Actors Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, and more lent their voices to the show.

19. The Jungle Book – USD 175 million (INR 1,458 crore approx.)

The live action remake The Jungle Book was a stunning display of CGI prowess, and sits solidly on our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made. (Image: Disney)

Not to be confused with the 1967 animation of the same name, the 2016 live action The Jungle Book is regarded as a huge financial success. Grossing USD 966.6 million worldwide, it quickly became evident that the film was a sleeper hit, garnering an approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s works, the movie follows the adventures of orphaned boy Mowgli who lives amongst the wolves. With numerous jungle inhabitants on full majestic display – panther Bagheera, tiger Shere Khan, and even python Kaa – the CGI work is largely viewed as stunning, with The Atlantic even calling it a pointer towards a CGI future. The movie features the voice acting of top Hollywood stars, including Neel Sethi, Bill Muray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Christopher Walken.

18. Cars 2 – USD 200 million

Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater return to the big screen in Disney’s animated Cars 2, which had a budget of USD 200 million. (Image: Disney)

Returning to the big screen in 2011 following the success of its predecessor, Cars 2 expanded on the lore of Lightning McQueen, voiced by the inimitable Owen Wilson. Grossing a total of USD 559 million (INR 4,658 crore approx.) worldwide, the Pixar animation combines the lightning-speed excitement of racing and the intrigue of spy games, wrapping both up in a fun, playful, and undeniably Disney way. Besides Wilson, other actors who lent their voices to the movie include Larry the Cable Guy, Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer, John Turturro, and British comedian Eddie Izzard who voiced Sir Miles Axlerod, a former oil mogul turned electric car.

17. Elemental – USD 200 million (INR 1,666 crore approx.)

The 2023 release of Elemental makes it Disney’s latest animated movie with a massive price tag, with a USD 200 million budget. (Image: Disney)

Among Disney’s 2023 releases on this list, Elemental clocks in at a USD 200 million production budget, with a tidy box office grossing of USD 495.7 million. The subtle and poignant tale touches on themes of bias and xenophobia, represented through fire elements Bernie and Cinder Lumens, and their daughter, Ember – and the discrimination they face in Elemental City. Proudly toting a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the sleeper hit also includes the voice talents of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O’Hara.

16. Alice in Wonderland – USD 200 million (INR 1,666 crore approx.)

Whimsical, quirky, colourful – animated expressions come to life in Disney’s live action Alice in Wonderland, making it one of the highest grossing and most expensive movies of 2010. (Image: Disney)

Whimsical, quirky, and colourful, Disney’s 2010 release of Alice in Wonderland boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring talents the likes of Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, the late Alan Rickman, and more. The plot of the story follows 19-year-old Alice Kingsley, who, while mourning the loss of her father, embarks on a fantastical journey to self-discovery and empowerment after falling into a familiar rabbit hole. On her journey, she encounters familiar friends and foes: the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, Absolem the caterpillar, and the Red and White queens, respectively portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway. The movie grossed USD 1,025 billion worldwide, making it the second highest grossing film of 2010 – right behind Toy Story 3.

15. Incredibles 2 – USD 200 million (INR 1,666 crore approx.)

One of Disney’s best-beloved animated movies, Incredibles 2 is also one of the studio’s most expensive movies ever made. (Image: Disney)

With a production budget more than double that of the first Incredibles movie (USD 92 million), Incredibles 2 was billed for success from the get-go. Released in 2018, the movie, which encourages deeper thought and discourse on the media, follows media and telecommunications mogul Winston Deavor and his sister Evelyn who engage the Parrs in filming coordinated PR missions to help regain the public’s waning trust in superheroes. With a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was a clear success, grossing over USD 1.2 billion worldwide.

14. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian – USD 225 million (INR 1,875 crore approx.)

The second instalment of the Chronicles of Narnia series cost Disney USD 225 million to make. (Image: Disney)

The second in the Chronicles of Narnia series, Prince Caspian, released in 2008, brought the Pevensies back to the magical, mythical land of Narnia – and fans along with them. Grossing a total of USD 419.6 million, it was the tenth highest grossing movie of 2008, with a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the book of the same name by British author C.S. Lewis, the movie follows the Pevensie siblings on a new quest – to help Prince Caspian reclaim his throne by defeating the evil King Miraz. Returning actors from The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, Georgie Henley, Liam Neeson, and Tilda Swinton were joined by newcomers Ben Barnes, Peter Dinklage, Eddie Izzard, and more.

13. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – USD 225 million (INR 1,875 crore approx.)

Partly animated in CGI and filmed in Palos Verdes, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and The Bahamas, Dead Man’s Chest comes in thirteenth on our list. (Image: Disney)

The second installment of the now world-famous Pirates of the Caribbean series, Dead Man’s Chest (2006) was almost immediately hailed as a resounding success. With a 7.4/10 rating in IMDb, the movie, starring longtime franchise alumni Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, and Jonathan Pryce went on to gross USD 1.066 billion, making it the highest grossing movie of 2006. The movie picks up where the first Pirates left off, with the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow trying to outsmart yet another adversary – in this iteration, the ghostly pirate Captain Davey Jones to whom he owes a blood debt. The motley crew embarks on a journey to retrieve Davey Jones’ heart and thus save Jack from a lifetime of extended servitude, making for a fun and action-filled adventure.

12. Maleficent – USD 226 million (INR 1,883 crore approx.)

Starring Angelina Jolie as the titular character, Maleficent comes in twelfth in this list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made. (Image: Disney)

Widely considered to be Disney’s first foray into Villain origin stories, Maleficent, released in 2014, came out with a bang. A beautiful dark fantasy film directed by Robert Stromberg, Maleficent delves deeper into the mind of the iconic villainess – and, in a surprisingly poignant show of a mother’s love, turns the classic on its head. With the titular character played by Angelina Jolie and Aurora by the angelic Elle Fanning, the movie boasts an all-star cast that also includes The Crown’s Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and more. The movie grossed USD 758 million (INR 6,315 crore approx.) worldwide.

11. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – USD 230 million (INR 1,916 crore approx.)

Dead Men Tell No Tales saw the return of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, who reprised their roles as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann. (Image: Disney)

The fifth and latest installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales was released in 2017, grossing USD 795.9 million (INR 6,628 crore approx.) worldwide. It follows longtime franchise favourites Jack Sparrow and Barbossa as they embark on a mission to thwart Spanish pirate-hunter, Captain Armando Salazar. Accompanied by the Barbossa’s long-lost daughter Carina and Henry Turner (that’s Will and Elizabeth’s son for those of you who haven’t kept score), the crew sets about to track down the Trident of Poseidon, which they believe will break all the curses upon the sea. Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley all reprise their roles, joined by newcomers Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, and Kaya Scodelario.

10. The Lone Ranger – USD 250 million (INR 2,083 crore approx.)

The Lone Ranger stars Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, and Helena Bonham Carter (Image: Disney)

Despite its stellar cast (Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, and Helena Bonham Carter among others) and a rather generous budget, Gore Verbinski’s The Lone Ranger (2013) is widely considered to be a bomb. In addition to its USD 250 billion (INR 2,08,34,07 approx.) production costs, the movie also racked up around USD 150 million (INR1,250 crore approx.) in marketing costs – all of which were not recouped upon its release, when the film grossed only USD 260.5 million (INR 2,170 crore approx.) worldwide. The film centers a story told in retrospect by Native American Tonto, who recounts his adventures with his old companion John Reid, a lawman famously known as the Lone Ranger.

9. Beauty and the Beast – USD 255 million (INR 2,125 crore approx.)

Harry Potter alum Emma Watson brings her sparkle as Belle. (Image: Disney)

Coming in ninth on our list is Disney’s 2017 live action remake of Beauty and the Beast. With a budget of USD 255 million and a superstar cast including Harry Potter alumnus Emma Watson as the titular protagonist Belle, this unforgettable retelling includes a brand-new song, performed by Dan Stevens who portrays the Beast (also known as Prince Adam). Other big names in the cast include Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Emma Thompson, and more. The movie grossed USD 1,266 billion (INR 1,0549 crore approx.) worldwide and become the second highest-grossing film of 2017.

8. The Lion King – USD 260 million (INR 2,166 crore approx.)

The Lion King grossed USD 1,663 billion worldwide against a budget of USD 260 million, landing it eighth on our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made. (Image: Disney)

Disney’s live action The Lion King movie was released in 2019, grossing USD 1,663 billion (INR 13,858 crore approx.) worldwide. The photorealistic computer animated film features the vocal talents of many top-tier industry names, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, and even the queen bee herself: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. With a budget of USD 260 million (INR 2,166 crore approx.), it is one of the most expensive films ever made by Disney and is currently the 9th highest grossing film of all time.

7. Tangled – USD 260 million (INR 2,166 crore approx.)

A favourite among animated Disney movies, Tangled is definitely one of the most expensive ever made. (Image: Disney)

Released in 2010 and Disney’s most expensive animated movie to date, Tangled tells the tale of a kidnapped princess Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) on a mission to see floating lanterns that light up the sky every year on her birthday. The sweetly naive princess easily captured the hearts of viewers with her artistic side, cheerful disposition, and inherent goodness, these same traits also winning over the heart of her charming rogue-turned-sidekick-turned-lover Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi). As one of Disney’s best loved animated movies, Tangled boasts a soft but vibrant animation style that neither tries to be hyper-realistic, nor takes itself too seriously, both of which contribute to its inherent charm. Grossing USD 592.5 million (INR 4, 937 crore approx.) worldwide, it received largely positive reviews from critics, and has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – USD 295 million (INR 2,083 crore approx.)

The latest instalment of the Indiana Jones series cost USD 295 million to make, landing it on sixth in our list. (Image: Disney)

A 2023 release that saw Harrison Ford’s return to screen as the iconic titular character, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received a production budget of around USD 295 to 300 million (INR 2,083 – 2,474 crore approx.) – but sadly grossed only USD 384 million (INR 3,199 crore approx.) in return. The movie follows Jones on a round-the-world treasure hunt for the Dial of Destiny, accompanied by his long-lost god-daughter Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag acclaim) and her teenage sidekick Teddy Kumar. Astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (portrayed by the ever alluring Mads Mikkelsen) is set up as the movie’s main antagonist who pursues the trio with unbridled zeal. Despite making a loss, the movie holds a fair 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. The Little Mermaid – USD 297 million(INR 2,474 crore approx.)

The Little Mermaid famously went overbudget, racking up USD 297 million in production costs and making it fifth on our list of the most expensive Disney films ever made. (Image: Disney)

Yet another 2023 release, Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid became one of its most expensive movies of all time. While initially given a production budget of USD 250 million (INR 2,083 crore approx.), the movie would eventually end up costing the studio USD 297 million (INR 2,474 crore approx.), grossing USD 569 million (INR 4, 741 crore approx.) worldwide. The movie features the stunning vocals of Halle Bailey and relied mostly on CGI to recreate the iconic ocean characters longtime lovers of the tale have come to know and love. Despite the steep cost, netizens were less than impressed with the CGI work, with some calling beloved sidekick Flounder ‘freakishly cartoonish’. However, the general consensus is that the cast is stellar – from Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula to Javier Bardem’s King Triton alike.

4. John Carter – USD 306 million (INR 2,549 crore approx.)

Despite its lacklustre performance at the box office, John Carter was one of the most expensive Disney movies ever made with a budget of USD 306 million – thus making it number four on our list. (Image: Disney)

Released in 2012, sci-fi action-adventure film John Carter stars Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins, Dominic West, and Mark Strong among others. With a production budget of USD 300 million (INR 2,499 crore approx.), the movie had initially been conceived as a trilogy based on the science fantasy novel A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs. However, given its poor response at the box office with the film grossing only USD 284.1 million (INR 2,367 crore approx.), the studio decided to cancel the second and third instalments of the trilogy: Gods of Mars and Warlord of Mars.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – USD 300 million (INR 2,499 crore approx.)

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise cost around USD 1,274–1,364 billion to make, in total. Understandably so, all the movies from the franchise, barring the first, appear on our list. (Image: Disney)

The third of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, At World’s End was filmed immediately after Dead Man’s Chest. It was released in 2007 to general acclaim, grossing USD 963.4 million (INR 8,028 crore approx.) worldwide. The movie follows Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa as they team up to rescue Captain Jack Sparrow from the depths of Davy Jones’ Locker. A swashbuckling tale that marries backstabbing, pirate politics, and literal shipping, it is a testament to great cinema, and a movie that certainly deserves its hefty price tag. Chow Yun-Fat joins the shining mainstays of the Pirates ensemble: Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and more.

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – USD 410 million (INR 3, 416 crore approx.)

Second on our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made, the fourth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise cost USD 410 million to make. (Image: Disney)

Disney certainly knows how to make waves and make waves they did with the fourth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – which incidentally also happens to be the fourth most expensive film of all time. On Stranger Tides, which was released in 2011, brought Captain Jack Sparrow back to the big screen, this time sans the antics of longtime companions Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann. On the hunt for the Fountain of Youth, Jack encounters his former lover Angelica, longtime rival Barbossa, legendary pirate and Captain Blackbeard, and a bevy of other characters that make the journey an absolute adventure to remember. Showcasing the talents of actors Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penelope Cruz, Ian McShane, and Sam Claflin among others, the movie would go on to gross USD 1.046 billion (INR 8, 716 crore approx.) worldwide.

1. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – USD 447 million (INR 3, 725 crore approx.)

Clocking in at a budget of USD 447 million, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens tops our list as the most expensive Disney movie ever made. In fact, it’s the most expensive movie ever made, period. (Image: Disney)

The Star Wars franchise needs no introduction. Rich in lore featured in movies spanning decades, it comes as no surprise that the seventh instalment of the series, which was released in 2015, would rack up a massive production cost, which, at USD 447 million, makes it the most expensive Disney movie ever made. And fun fact: It is also simply the most expensive movie ever made across all studios.

To this day, it is the fifth highest grossing movie of all time, raking in USD 2.07 billion (INR 17,250 crore approx.) worldwide and gaining critical acclaim among fans and critics alike. With a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Force Awakens is certified fresh, with the original dream team Harrison Ford, Carrie Fischer, and Mark Hamill reprising their roles alongside the newer faces of the franchise: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and more.

Honourable mentions

Big Hero 6 – USD 165 million (INR 1,375 crore approx.)

An honourable mention in our list of the most expensive Disney movies ever made, Big Hero 6 is an animated hit that is often praised for its poignant take on grief and loss. (Image: Disney)

Academy award-winning Big Hero 6 may not be the most expensive animated Disney movie ever made, but it sure pulled its weight in box office earnings and deserves a place in our list. Grossing USD 657.8 million (INR 5,489 crore approx.), the 2014 animation is beloved for its themes of courage, loyalty, heart, and humour; it is also much lauded for its poignant take on grief and loss. The plot follows 14-year-old robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in his quest to avenge his brother’s death. On the way, he is joined by an inflatable healthcare robot Baymax – his brother’s work and legacy, as well as his brother’s friends. It stars Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, and more.

Ralph Breaks The Internet – USD 175 million (INR 1,458 crore approx.)

Although it isn’t the most expensive animated Disney movie ever made, Ralph Breaks The Internet was still met with enthusiasm. (Image: Disney)

Disney’s animated movie Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018) is a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, and follows the misadventures of 8-bit video game baddie Ralph and his best friend, Vanellope von Schweetz. The fun-filled show, which grossed USD 529.3 million worldwide finds the dynamic (and destructive) duo in a race against time through the Internet to save Vannelope’s video game, “Sugar Rush”. Along the way, they meet with the denizens of the internet – netizens, many of whom are familiar faces we have all come to know and love. Lending their voices to the animation is a star-studded cast including Sarah Silverman, John C. Reilly, Taraji P. Henson, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, and more. As far as cameos go, this movie has got it all.

(Main and featured image: Disney)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Disney’s most expensive movie?

To date, the most expensive Disney movie ever made is Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, which had a production budget of USD 447 million. The most expensive animated Disney movie ever made, however, is Tangled, which had a production budget of USD 260 million.

– What is the most expensive film ever made?

With its budget of USD 447 million, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens is the most expensive film ever made.

– What are the 5 most expensive movies ever made?

The five most expensive movies ever made are, in order: Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) with a production budget of USD 447 million, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) with a production budget of USD 432 million, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) with a production budget of USD 416 million, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) with a production budget of USD 379 million, and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) with a production budget of USD 365 million.

– What is the cheapest Disney movie ever made?

Bambi (1942) only had a budget of USD 858,000, making it the cheapest Disney movie ever made.