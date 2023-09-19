Wednesday and other most-watched Netflix Originals in 2023

Since 2013, Netflix has revolutionised the OTT industry by producing a wide variety of original content. With the streamer launching its revised viewership metrics on 20 June 2023, it has become easier for audiences to decide which movies and shows to watch by tracking the number of hours fellow subscribers have spent bingeing them. We list out the most-watched Netflix originals this year.
According to Netflix, the crime thriller series You amassed over 1.2 billion hours on the streaming giant, across its four seasons. The latest instalment alone garnered nearly a third of the total watch time.
Another thriller making it to the most-watched Netflix Originals list is the Idris Elba starrer, Luther: the Fallen Sun. The movie, which is a fantastic nod to Hollywood hits such as the Saw franchise and The Bone Collector, garnered around 65.9 million streaming hours in its premiere week.
Meanwhile, the 2023 original Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuted at the Netflix Global Weekly Top 10 ranking of the most-watched English-language TV series in just seven days with a staggering 148.28 million viewing hours. A prequel spin-off of the popular 2020 series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte dived deeper into reimagining the Regency era if Queen Charlotte had black roots.
Not to forget, Netflix’s crown jewel, Tim Burton’s hit series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, created history by dethroning the fourth season of Stranger Things to become the most-watched show on the OTT platform of all time. It received a historic 252,100,000 views within the first 91 days of its release.
These are the most-watched Netflix Originals in 2023
Directed by: Tim Burton
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White
Release date: 23 November 2022
Episodes: 8
Hours viewed: 1,806,850,000
Synopsis: Smart, sarcastic and aloof, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) is expelled from her high school for attempted murder. Now she must go to her parents’ alma mater, Nevermore Academy, against her will. As she begins mastering her emerging psychic abilities there, she gets embroiled in a mystery involving her classmates and her family.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Rian Johnson
Cast: Dave Bautista, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Norton
Release date: 23 December 2022
Hours viewed: 301,730,000
Synopsis: World-famous detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) heads to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Norton) secluded mansion on a Greek island. Upon arrival, Benoit meets Miles’ eclectic crew of friends, who soon end up becoming the prime suspects in a murder mystery.
About the movie: One of the most popular Netflix original movies, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was a 2023 Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Niki Caro
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick
Release date: 12 May 2023
Hours viewed: 243,060,000
Synopsis: A retired army sniper moves to a remote location in Alaska to get away from ruthless criminals seeking revenge. After being underground for 12 years, she comes out of hiding when her estranged daughter Zoe (Paez) is kidnapped by someone from her past.
About the film: This Jennifer Lopez starrer garnered 83.71 million hours during its opening weekend.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko, Tornike Bziava
Release date: 16 June 2023
Hours viewed: 230,300,000
Synopsis: Mercenary for hire, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is assigned to rescue his ex-wife’s (Kurylenko) sister, Ketevan (Dalakishvili) and her children. The extraction has to be carried out in Georgia, from one of the world’s deadliest prisons, Tkachiri, where the victims are imprisoned by gangster Davit Radiani (Bziava).
About the film: One of the most popular Netflix Originals, the film was viewed 88.4 million hours during its opening weekend.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Jeremy Garelick
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Adeel Akhtar
Release date: 31 March 2023
Hours viewed: 155,730,000
Synopsis: Private detectives, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz are struggling to turn their newly launched agency profitable. In order to clear their minds, the duo decided to attend the wedding of their friend Maharaja (Akhtar). Soon, Nick and Audrey find themselves at the centre of an international investigation when their friend is abducted in the midst of the ceremony.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Adam Arkin, Guy Ferland, Seth Gordon, Ramaa Mosley and Millicent Shelton
Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow
Release date: 23 March 2023
Episodes: 10
Hours viewed: 776,620,000
Synopsis: Low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) works in the White House basement and is in charge of an emergency line that is hardly active. When it finally rings, Peter gets plunged into a deadly conspiracy and a twisted web of lies with far-reaching consequences.
About the show: This mystery-thriller series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Jamie Payne
Cast: Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley
Release date: 24 February 2023
Hours viewed: 180,390,000
Synopsis: Serial killer David Robey (Serkis) uncovers incriminating information about detective chief inspector John Luther (Elba), leading to his termination from the department and subsequent imprisonment. Unable to cope with his failure to capture the psychopath killer who now haunts his thoughts, John is forced to escape.
About the movie: The movie is the continuation of the popular BBC crime thriller Luther (2010).
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Tom Verica
Cast: India Amarteifio Adjoa, Andoh Michelle, Fairley Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest
Episodes: 6
Release date: 4 May 2023
Hours viewed: 476,170,000
Synopsis: Young Charlotte (Amarteifio) embarks on her life-altering marriage with young King George (Mylchreest). As she arrives in England, she fails to make a good first impression. How will she navigate the obstacles and British politicking standing in the way to her throne?
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Audrey Cummings, Danishka Esterhazy, James Genn, Sharon Lewis and Rose Troche
Cast: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, Katie Douglas, Sara Waisglass, Chelsea Clark
Release date: 5 January 2023
Episodes: 10
Hours viewed: 568,510,000
Synopsis: After discovering her mother, Georgia (Howey) is a murderer, Ginny (Gentry) is burdened with the truth that her step-dad didn’t die of natural causes. Meanwhile, her first-ever real friends — Max (Waisglass), Abby (Douglas) and Norah (Clark), have cut her off completely after finding out about her and Marcus’s (Mallard) secret romance.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Penn Badgley, John Scott, Shamim Sarif, Harry Jierjian and Rachel Leiterman
Cast: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Victoria Pedretti
Release date: 9 February 2023
Episodes: 10
Hours viewed: 384,090,000
Synopsis: Joe Goldberg (Badgley) has moved to London and assumed a new identity, yet again. This time he is brushing shoulders with the London aristocracy as a university literature professor who goes by the name Jonathan Moore. With blood on his hands again, Joe has to face several demons from his past, including his presumably dead wife, Love Quinn (Pedretti).
About the show: While season 4 became one of the most-watched Netflix series in 2023, You won the Best TV Drama Series at the National Film Awards, UK.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Directed by: Ahn Gil-ho
Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon
Release date: 30 December 2022
Episodes: 16
Hours viewed: 560,990,000
Synopsis: After being mercilessly abused as a high-schooler Moon Dong-eun (Song) hatches an elaborate plan over the years to avenge her bullies. On top of her target list is the bully group’s leader, Park Yeon-jin (Lim). Helping Dong-eun in the mission is her right-hand man Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee).
About the show: Song won her first Best Actress award for this revenge K-drama at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023. Additionally, The Glory also took home the Best Drama award the same day, defeating other exceptional contenders like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, My Liberation Notes and Our Blues.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are all the Netflix Original series?
Some of the top Netflix Original series are Stranger Things, House of Cards, Black Mirror, Narcos, Squid Game and Dark.
– Are there any good Netflix Originals?
Some of the best Netflix Originals to watch are Heartstopper, The Crown, Mindhunter, The Last Kingdom, The Glory, Ozark and After Life.
– What is Netflix’s most successful Original?
Some of the most successful Netflix Originals also make for the most-watched shows of the streaming service. Some of these are Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project, Bird Box, The Gray Man, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Squid Game and The Glory.