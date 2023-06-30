Exciting movies and shows starring Hallyu heartthrob Hyun Bin for your next TV binge

From a North Korean soldier who’s as brave as he is unworldly to a sly fraudster on the path of vengeance – Kim Tae-pyung has the most diverse set of roles to his name. Naturally, his filmography is quite impressive, standing testimony to his reputation as one of the best actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Here’s a look at a few of Hyun Bin’s popular movies and TV shows.

For years, actor Hyun Bin – deemed by media outlets as the picture of politeness – has set hearts aflutter with his performances. These have been eclectic – exploring a myriad of storylines. We’re talking heartwarming romantic comedies, gritty action thrillers, and wild fantasy features. With each, he’s pushed the boundaries of his acting abilities – earning a lot of respect and admiration along the way. Combine this with a stellar work ethic and a distinct charm and it’s no surprise that he’s one of the most popular names in South Korea.

“Becoming a star isn’t something that happens because it’s wanted. It’s something given like a gift, so I’m grateful for it,” he noted humbly in an interview with Korea Herald. The artist’s career has only gone from strength to strength over the years, with his most popular work being the Hallyu stalwart Crash Landing On You. However, there are several more must-watch titles in his filmography that have truly shaped his career. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of his or a K-drama enthusiast on the lookout for your next watch – here’s a look at a few of Hyun Bin’s TV shows and movies that are on our radar.

Movies and TV shows to stream for a generous dose of Hyun Bin

My Name is Kim Sam-Soon

Directed by: Kim Yoon-cheol

Cast: Kim Sun-a, Hyun Bin, Jung Ryeo-won, Daniel Henney

Episodes: 16

Release date: 1 June, 2005

Synopsis: Kim Sam-soon (played by Kim Sun-a) is insecure about her weight, name, and age. She also happens to be a passionate baker, who’s adept at whipping up delicious desserts. Things in her life take a downward turn when her cheating boyfriend breaks up with her on Christmas Eve. She also loses her job. The only silver lining? The owner of the French Restaurant Bon Appetit Hyun Jin-heon (played by Hyun Bin) who offers her a job as a pastry chef. Although they start off on the wrong foot, the two grow close.

This drama firmly established Hyun Bin as a stellar leading man for romantic comedies. It also shot his popularity through the roof. For his role, he won the Top Excellence Award (Actor) and Popularity Award (Actor) in the 2005 MBC Drama Awards.

Secret Garden

Directed by: Shin Woo-chul, Kwon Hyuk-chan

Cast: Ha Ji-won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Sa-rang

Episodes: 20

Release date: 13 November 2010

Synopsis: Stuntwoman Gil Ra-Im (played by Ha Ji-won) crosses paths with department store CEO Kim Joo-won (played by Hyun Bin). The latter, infatuated by her, chooses to pursue her. She on the other hand is not interested in him at first. But she slowly warms up to him – the two falling in love despite the objections of Won’s mother. However, things take a dramatic turn when the two decide to compete in a contest together on Jeju Island and wake up the next morning in each other’s bodies.

An absolute hit, Secret Garden recorded high viewership ratings both in South Korea and globally. The drama also gave rise to the ‘Hyun Bin Syndrome’ – referring to the actor’s popularity. In fact, he was almost everywhere – from newspaper headlines to television interviews and social media conversations. He also won big at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards and the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards. Referring to his role in the drama in an interview with Phillipene Star, Hyun Bin said, “Secret Garden felt like destiny to me. After My Lovely Sam Soon, I didn’t really get to do romantic comedies. Then the moment I thought I could do a romantic comedy, I had Secret Garden.”

Confidential Assignment

Directed by: Kim Sung-hoon

Cast: Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Joo-hyuk

Release date: 18 January 2017

Synopsis: While investigating a warehouse that prints counterfeit money, North Korean special investigation team officer Im Chul-ryung (played by Hyun-Bin) discovers that his senior Cha Ki-sung (played by Kim Ju-hyeok) are not as clean as they appeared to be. A shootout follows, with him getting injured and the others killed. Officials later learn that Ki-Sung has fled to South Korea – sending Chul-ryung on a three-day mission to hunt him down. Meanwhile, Seoul detective Kang Jin-tae (played by Yu Hae-jin) is instructed to keep an eye on it all.

For his role, Hyun Bin bagged the Popular Star Award at the 6th Korea Top Star Awards in 2017. He reflected on his role in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, “In terms of action, in Confidential Assignment I wanted to highlight Cheol-ryung’s agility and his sharpness.”

The Swindlers

Directed by: Jang Chang-won

Cast: Hyun Bin, Yoo Ji-tae, Bae Seong-woo, Park Sung-woong, Nana, Ahn Se-ha

Release date: 22 November 2017

Synopsis: A con artist behind a grand fraud case – earlier presumed dead – is rumored to be alive. Prosecutor Park (played by Yoo Ji-tae), who was in collusion with him – looks for him so he can eliminate him and avoid a scandal. In the process he comes across scam artist Ji-sung (played by Hyun Bin) who’s also looking for the same person to exact vengeance. The two team up – along with a bunch of swindlers – however not without hidden personal motives.

Media outlets dubbed this role as one of Hyun Bin’s most mischievous. He added to this in an interview with Korea Herald, “More than anything, I was directed to come off as sly.” He also stated, “It’s not necessarily a conscious decision, but I think if I look back years later, I’ll remember this time as a phase where I was drawn to entertaining thrillers.” Reportedly, the film topped the local box office for three consecutive weeks.

Rampant

Directed by: Kim Sung-hoon

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Eui-sung, Jeong Man-sik, Lee Sun-bin

Release date: 25 October 2018

Synopsis: Lee Chung (played by Hyun Bin) – the Prince of Joseon – returns after a 10-year-long political imprisonment in the Qing Dynasty only to find his brother dead and his father struggling to keep things afloat in a kingdom ridden by creatures of the night and a deadly plague.

Deep diving into his character – quite unique to his other acting ventures – Hyun Bin said in an interview with Korea Times, “I was attracted to this fresh idea of a Joseon-era zombie film and all the thrills it gives.” He further added, “Although shooting action-packed movies is a physically hard job and I repeat movements over and over, those action scenes alone, regardless of the rest of the story, gives visual pleasure to viewers. They also give some satisfaction to me as an actor.”

The Negotiation

Directed by: Lee Jong-seok

Cast: Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin

Release date: 19 September 2018

Synopsis: Crisis Negotiator Ha Chae-yoon (played by Son Ye-jin) is tasked with facing off with kidnapper Min Tae-gu (played by Hyun Bin). The latter is also an international arms dealer and a UK citizen who held several Korean nationals, including a reporter, hostage. For 21 hours, she attempts to force him to reveal his motivations.

As per Korea JoongAng Hyun Bin was drawn to the script of this movie due to its subject of negotiation, which hadn’t been explored in Korean films then. Reflecting on his role, he was quoted by Korea Times as saying, “I believe showing various characters is my job and I try to take as many challenges as possible in my dramas and films” The film gained considerable attention, drawing appreciation from critics and fans alike.

Crash Landing on You

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Release date: 14 December 2019

Synopsis: Billionaire heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son Ye-jin) accidentally finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. There, she’s discovered by the upstanding North Korean captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (played by Hyun Bin). The former struggles to find her way back home, with the latter resolving to help her get there. Along the way, they fall in love.

Now seen as a Hallyu stalwart, Crash Landing On You met with wild success. Reflecting on his choice to star in the drama, Yonhap News Agency had quoted Hyun Bin as saying, “In recent years, I’ve mostly played characters who fiercely struggle to achieve their goals. I’ve wanted to act in a lighter and more casual drama, and finally met this one. I’m pleasantly working on it.” Reflecting on his character he added, “He’s innocent, unworldly and even clumsy sometimes.” For his performance, he won the Popularity Award in the 2020 Baeksang Arts Awards and the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

The Point Men

Directed by: Yim Soon-rye

Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Hyun Bin, Kang Ki-young

Release date: 18 January 2023

Synopsis: Diplomat Jung Jae-ho (played by Hwang Jung-min) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Park Dae-sik (played by Hyun Bin) put their lives on the line to protect Koreans abducted by the Taliban in Afghanistan. They do this by leading negotiations and rescue operations.

Reportedly the first Korean movie to be filmed in Jordan, the film quickly became the second highest-grossing Korean film of 2023 as of February. Reflecting on the difficulties of the shoot, Hyun Bin noted as per Korea Times, “I still remember the heat-hazed desert that was extremely hot, dry and dusty. Our car engine stopped because it overheated.”

Which of these movies and TV shows starring Hyun Bin are you adding to your next binge?

All images: Courtesy Netflix