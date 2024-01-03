Mr & Mrs Smith: Release date, cast, plot and other details about the Donald Glover reboot

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine lead the cast of Prime Video’s much-anticipated reimagining of the action-comedy Mr & Mrs Smith series, which finally premieres on the streaming service next month.

It’s been a long road to the screen for this spy thriller, which was originally announced way back in February 2021 as a collaboration between Glover and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Alas, the latter name parted ways with the production during development, citing creative differences, with PEN15 and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Maya Erskine selected to take her place as co-star.

The first trailer for the project exploded onto the internet in December 2023, revealing a tweaked premise, some breathless action sequences and when subscribers can expect to tune in.

CONFIRMED: Mr & Mrs Smith premieres on Prime Video on Friday 2nd February 2024.

The series was previously expected to arrive in November of the previous year, but the release date was pushed to avoid industrial action by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild.

Rather than follow a weekly release schedule – as some other Prime Video originals do – all eight episodes of Mr & Mrs Smith season 1 will be released at once as a binge-able box set.

Mr & Mrs Smith reboot cast

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine lead the cast of Mr & Mrs Smith, portraying the titular married couple – John and Jane – as their faux relationship is put to the test on high-stakes missions.

Previously, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was attached as co-creator and co-star alongside Glover, but she left the project in September 2021 over creative differences.

In June 2023, she reflected on that decision, telling Vanity Fair: “I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it. And I know it’s gonna be brilliant.

“But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.”

Prime Video has confirmed a star-studded supporting cast for Mr & Mrs Smith, although details are sparse on who each member will be playing in the series.

You can expect appearances from Michaela Coel (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Turturro (Severance), Paul Dano (The Batman), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Eiza González (Godzilla vs Kong) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched).

Rounding out the guests are Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), Wagner Moura (The Gray Man), Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Parker Posey (The Staircase) and Billy Campbell (Cardinal).

Mr & Mrs Smith plot: What is the reboot about?

The official synopsis for Prime Video’s Mr & Mrs Smith reads: “Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.

“The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr & Mrs John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone.

“Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

This appears to be a notable departure from the premise of the original 2005 film, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple making a lucrative living as contract killers – a secret they have managed to keep from one another.

Alas, when contracts appear on their own heads, things get even more complicated.

It’s possible the plot of Mr & Mrs Smith could eventually pit the title characters against each other, but for now, it appears to be a more collaborative, romantic spin on the material.

Mr & Mrs Smith trailer: First look at Prime Video reboot

Prime Video unveiled the intriguing Mr & Mrs Smith trailer in December 2023, giving us a look at Glover and Erskine in action – check it out now:

