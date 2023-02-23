‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’: Rani Mukerji portrays an immigrant mother fighting for her children

The trailer for Rani Mukerji’s latest film – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is out and it is absolutely a heartrending story of a mother’s fight for her children. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is also based on a true story. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, this one is an incident that took place in 2011 to an Indian couple who fought tooth and nail against the Norwegian childcare policy.

Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film will see Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta in supporting roles. We’d also see Estonian actress Tiina Tauraite, actor Kristjan Üksküla, and Erki Laur in side roles.

Here, check out the trailer.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a distraught mother is gut-wrenching

The trailer for the film starts with Rani Mukerji’s character Mrs Chatterjee giving an insight into her small family – her husband who works as an engineer and two of her kids. Mrs Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji) tells how they left India and made a home in Norway. It’s all rosy until the state takes custody of her two children telling them they are unable to take good care of the infants. In Mrs Chatterjee, we see the mother who is lost and is unable to come to terms with the childcare policy in Norway. Will she win or will she not?

It was just last year, on her birthday, 21 March 2021, when Rani shared about her project – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. During a live interaction through YRF’s Instagram handle, Rani said, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience, and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told.”

Conclusion

Trust Rani Mukerji to do justice to a role and you wouldn’t be disappointed. While her last outing Bunty Aur Babli 2 failed to create magic at the box office, her latest film’s trailer – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is already making waves. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, this one is something to watch out for. Much like her previous hard-hitting films like Mardaani and Hichki, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is another narrative that raises important questions.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb