The true story of Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ will leave you stunned

Rani Mukerji’s latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer released a few days back and has since then been a subject of interest to the audience. Releasing in theatres on 17 March, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway documents the true story of a couple whose world turned upside down after their children were taken away from them in a foreign land. Rani Mukerji brings out an empathetic character like Mrs Chatterjee, and broaches upon the topic of childcare, how different cultures led to this alarming incident and more precisely in this film.

This true story is like no other. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway speaks of a mother’s resilience who fought tooth and nail with authorities at large to safeguard and reunite with her children.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway true story: All about Rani Mukerji’s latest film

Mrs Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji) is a character inspired by a real-life woman named Sagarika Bhattacharya. The film is based on Sagarika’s autobiography, “The Journey of a Mother” which was published in 2022.

Sagarika moved to Norway with her husband Anurup Bhattacharya in 2007 as the latter got a job there as a geophysicist. Sagarika welcomed two kids with Anurup Bhattacharya thereafter – a son Abhigyaan and a daughter, Aishwarya. It was after the two kids were born that tragedy struck the Bhattacharya household.

In 2011, the Norwegian Child Welfare Services took the couple’s children from them stating ‘incompetent parenting’. Apparently, the Norwegian Child Welfare Services kept a strict watch on the couple after Bhattacharya’s children were born. According to the organisation, the couple indulged in things that amounted to child abuse. They went on to level allegations as strong as that Sagarika was mentally unwell and hence was unable to take care of her kids.

What led them to believe that? Well, the couple just like any Indian parent slept in the same bed as their children, handfed them, and indulged in practices customary to Hindu traditions and rituals. Practices as such were alien to Norwegian culture and thus the Children Welfare Services took custody of the children.

Conspicuously, Norway does have particularly stringent laws regarding children and their upbringing. These laws are universal and are followed irrespective of cultural differences.

What happened thereafter?

While Norwegian authorities deemed Sagarika unfit as a mother, the latter left no stone unturned to fight against the agency and state at large in order to reunite with her children. What first was a “family matter,” turned into a “matter of the country,” as soon as this news came out to the public. Several people were critical of the Norwegian Child Welfare Services and in fact some even termed the organisation’s activities as “state-sponsored kidnapping.”

Soon the case became highly publicised and the Indian government had to step in. After many negotiations, it was decided that the children’s paternal uncle would be given custody. This news was welcomed but by the time these events unfolded, Sagarika and her husband had drifted apart. Thus Sagarika appealed to the authorities in India to be given sole custody of her children. This wasn’t easy but Sagarika persisted and was finally awarded her children’s custody in 2013.

While Sagarika’s relentless efforts to reunite with her children eventually paid off, it brought into the picture how culture plays a magnanimous role.

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb