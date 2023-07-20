You can no longer share your Netflix password with your friends in India

After much anticipation, Netflix has finally announced that its customers in India can no longer share passwords with others as a part of their global crackdown process. The decision was ridiculed by users across the globe, but Netflix had to take the step to boost its revenue after a rough patch last year.

After barring users from sharing passwords in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, the rule will now be implemented in India with an exception. The decision so far has been quite profitable for the giant streaming platform. The streaming platform stated that its subscriptions increased by nearly 6 million in the last quarter after this drastic decision. The company accumulated a total of 238 million subscribers with a profit of USD 1.5 billion (INR 123,12 crore approx.). So what does that really mean for your family and freeloader friends?

Will you be able to share Netflix with friends & family in India?

With restrictions on sharing the password in India, many Netflix users wondered how will the system work. Netflix, hence, announced the only exception to sharing the app. It stated that only members of a household will be able to access a single account. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” Netflix said in a statement while announcing the news to its users in India. The streaming platform had also sent out mails to customers, notifying them that they can no longer share Netflix outside their households in India.

How will Netflix in India work exactly?

The official statement explained, “We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Can you not pay and use Netflix in India?

In an attempt to convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced “borrower” or “shared” accounts. If you use such an account, a user can add extra viewers by paying a higher price. One can also transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

How satisfied is Netflix with the crackdown decision?

“Let’s face it, the crackdown on passwords is working,” said Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier. And despite the writers and actors strike, the streaming platform is apparently well placed than its rivals. Earlier, more than 100 million households were sharing accounts with now decreasing numbers every day.

What other changes you may see?

When Netflix announced the crackdown, they also launched an ad-subsidised offering. The lowest-priced ad-free plan started at USD 10 (INR 820 approx.) a month in the US. However, they eliminated the plan. The ad-supported subscription can be purchased for USD 7 (INR 574 approx.) monthly. This feature has not been introduced in India yet.

