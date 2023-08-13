New exceptional OTT shows & movie releases this week that you need to take note of

If you have ticked off watching all the new shows and movies from the past week, then we have a brand new list for you. This week several new OTT and movie releases are lined up to ensure that you have a great weekend. From animated series to intriguing documentaries, this week has it all.

Some of the major OTT and movie releases this week include Sushmita Sen starrer Taali. The film circles around transgender activist, Gauri Sawant, and the audience will get to see Sen in a new avatar in this film. A Friday movie release that you must not miss is Blue Beetle. Several Bollywood movie releases are also lined up for this Friday including Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomar. Let’s check out what this week has in store for us.

Watch these new OTT and movie releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more

Taali

Directed by: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Krutika Deo, Suvrat Joshi

Releasing on: 15 August 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: The movie chronicles the key moments in the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, and her fight to get the transgender community recognition as the third gender. This is one of the many amazing new movie releases this week that you cannot miss.

The Chosen One

Directed by: Everardo Gout

Cast: Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, Juan Fernando González Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, Tenoch Huerta

Releasing on: 16 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A 12-year-old boy from Baja California named Jodie discovers that he has Jesus-like powers, and is followed by Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders who want him to use his powers to save mankind. However, Jodie just wants to impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. Things get more difficult as Jodie eventually comes to terms with his destiny. This should surely be on your list of new movie releases this week.

Depp v. Heard

Directed by: Emma Cooper

Cast: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Releasing on: 16 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The docu-series probes the infamous defamation case fought between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The series talks about the major events that took place during this defamation case, the trial by TikTok, and how it represents the modern society. This is one of the most interesting OTT releases this week.

Roadrunner: A film about Anthony Bourdain

Directed by: Morgan Neville

Cast: Anthony Bourdain

Releasing on: 16 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary follows the life of culinary icon, Anthony Bourdain, and showcases his larger-than-life disposition and tale of his adventurous soul. This documentary is one of the best OTT releases this week.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2

Created by: Everett Downing, Patrick Harpin

Cast: Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson

Releasing on: 17 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around an intergalactic bounty hunter who is also a doting dad. Things take an interesting turn when he accidentally takes his two kids with him to outer space and smashes his mission. Don’t forget to add this show to your weekend release list.

Blue Beetle

Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez

Releasing on: 18 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Jaime Reyes returns to his hometown, Palmera City, after he finishes his graduation. He is offered an opportunity of a lifetime when he is picked to become a symbiotic host to the Scarab. The ancient alien biotechnological relic gives Jamie powerful exoskeleton armour which turns him into the superhero, Blue Beetle. This is one of the most-anticipated new film releases this week.

Guns & Gulaabs

Directed by: Raj and D.K.

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu

Releasing on: 18 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Inspired by the “Misfits of the World”, the story is set somewhere in the 90s world of crime and violence. The story will talk about love and innocence, while harmonising the plot with humour and fantasy. It is one of the most-awaited OTT releases this week.

Akeli

Directed by: Pranay Meshram

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous

Releasing on: 18 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around an ordinary Indian girl who gets posted for a job in a war-torn country. She gets trapped in the country when a battle arrives and survival is now her only quest. You will thoroughly enjoy this upcoming movie releasing this Friday.

The Childe

Directed by: Park Hoon-jung

Cast: Kim Seon-ho, Kang Tae-joo, Kim Kang-woo, and Go Ara

Releasing on: 18 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Marco Han, a boxer who has a complicated past. He is on the lookout for his estranged father when things take a drastic turn in his life. A lawyer, claiming to be a representative of his father, asks him to travel to South Korea. As things unravel, Marco is compelled to encounter a shocking truth that will change everything for him. This is a Friday movie release that all Korean movie fans should watch.

Haunting of the Queen Mary

Directed by: Gary Shore

Cast: Alice Eve, Joel Fry, Lenny Rush, Angus Wright, Jim Piddock, Wil Coban

Releasing on: 18 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This horror movie revolves around three interconnected tales that focus on the damaging disintegration of two families onboard the RMS Queen Mary in 1938 and the present day.

Ghoomer

Directed by: R Balki

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi

Releasing on: 18 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is inspired by the remarkable achievement of Karoly Takacs. The film follows the achievements of a cricket player who meets a tragic accident and loses her arm. This Friday, don’t miss out on the release of this Bollywood movie.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Directed by: Edward Ornelas, Christina Choe, Deborah Kampmeier, Patricia Cardoso

Cast: Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan

Releasing on: 18 August 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Mickey Bolitar who is learning to live a new life with a mom in rehab, a deceased father, and a bothersome aunt, as he joins a new school in New Jersey.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind

Directed by: Jay Ahmed

Cast: AP Dhillon, Shinda Khalon, Gurinder Gill

Releasing on: 18 August 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The documentary will feature never-seen-before personal footage and unique BTS clips as AP Dhillon takes his fans on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab to him climbing the ladder of success, wanting to change the music industry for good. Watch this OTT movie release with fellow AP Dhillon fans this week.

Mask Girl

Directed by: Kim Yong-hoon

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran

Releasing on: 18 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Kim Mo-Mi, who is insecure about her looks. She decides to put up a mask and entertain people on the internet anonymously. Things go bad when a series of unexpected, ill-fated circumstances take control of her life. You will not regret watching this new release this weekend.

The Monkey King

Directed by: Anthony Stacchi

Voice cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jolie Haong-Rappaport, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie

Releasing on: 18 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Inspired by the epic Ming Dynasty classic Journey to the West, the film revolves around The Monkey King, who sets on a mission to fight 100 demons and an anomalous Dragon King with the help of his magical fighting Stick, while also winning over his own ego.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb