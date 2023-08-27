No plans for the weekend? Tune into these new OTT and movie releases this week

Month end for many of us means living less like a king/queen and saving as much as we can. Everyone is more careful about their expenditures and going out on weekends is something one likes to avoid. Thankfully, this doesn’t mean that we cannot keep ourselves entertained throughout the week. This week several new OTT and movie releases are lined up that can sort us for the entire duration of this month end.

And sitting at home for a binge-watch marathon seems right as one of the most awaited OTT releases are happening this week. Hansal Mehta’s much-awaited web show titled Scam 2003 is hitting the internet world. Other OTT and movie releases lined up for this week include One Piece live-action adaptation, The Equalizer 3, Kushi and more. Let’s see what’s in store for us this week.

OTT and movie releases this week are worth adding to your list

Kang Daniel: My Parade

Directed by: Jaeseok Park

Cast: Daniel Kang, Michael Kim

Releasing on: 30 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: After exiting one of Korea’s hottest K-pop groups, Wanna One, Kang Daniel embarked on a solo journey. The path was not easy, but the K-pop artist sailed through. He released his first studio album titled The Story in 2022, and then the artist began his first solo concert in Seoul called First Parade. The concert documentary will take us along with Daniel as he spends long hours in the rehearsal room, and will talk about his injuries, his authentic self with the people closest to him, and a glance into his perspective through sincere interviews. All Korean fans should watch this new movie release this week.

Choose Love (IX)

Directed by: Stuart McDonald

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, Scott Michael Foster

Releasing on: 31 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Tagged as the first-ever interactive romcom, viewers can help Cami make important decisions in her life during the course of the film. She is worried that her romance with her boyfriend Paul lacks something and that the love of her life is either British rock star Rex Galier or Jack, and now you can help her find out who is the right man for her. Gather your girls and watch one of the most romantic OTT releases this week.

One Piece live-action adaptation

Created by: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala.

Releasing on: 31 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This mythical high-seas adventure anime revolves around Monkey D. Luffy. The young explorer wishes to live a life of freedom and in order to achieve his dream, he sets off on a dangerous journey. His goal is to find the epic fabled treasure called One Piece which will help him become the King of the Pirates. However, the path he chose is not easy. Luffy assembles a team that will help him find the treasured jewel and sets on a journey of a lifetime. This is one of the OTT releases this week that no Manga fan should miss.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem



Directed by: Jeff Rowe

Voice cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph

Releasing on: 1 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Amongst the many new film releases this week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is going to be the one film that will make you feel a little nostalgic. The story revolves around the four turtle brothers who are set to live life like ordinary teenagers. After years of being sheltered from the human world, they set out to live a normal life. However, when they are tasked to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate, trouble emerges when an army of mutants is put behind them to fail.

The Equalizer 3

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Remo Girone

Releasing on: 1 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer, Robert McCall flies to Southern Italy after leaving his past life behind. However, when he finds out that his new friends are under the control of the Sicilian Mafia, all hell breaks loose. Robert returns to his old life and unleashes his brutal old self to protect his new friends. This weekend release is a great watch for people who enjoy action movies.

King of Kotha (Hindi Version)

Directed by: Abhilash Joshiy

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Anikha Surendran

Releasing on: 1 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set up in a crime-infested town, the story revolves around Inspector Shahul. He is on a mission to tactfully plot the return of the ‘King’, as a local goon named Kannan bhai and his gang take over the town. This is a Friday release that you should not miss out.

Goldfish

Directed by: Pushan Kripalani

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval, Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Ravin J Ganatra, Gordon Warnecke

Releasing on: 1 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A young woman returns home to take care of her mother after she is diagnosed with dementia. Things unfold in a very unruly manner when the young woman is forced to acknowledge the scars of her childhood while dealing with her mother’s illness. This upcoming Friday, make sure you are booking your tickets for this movie.

Kushi

Directed by: Shiva Nirvana

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Releasing on: 1 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around the love story of Viplav and Aradhya. The two meet in Kashmir and fall in love with each other, only to find out that their families are rivals. The two decide to get married anyway and prove that their love is stronger than anything else in this world. This is one of the best new film releases this week.

Friday Night Plan



Directed by: Vatsal Neelakantan

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Aadhya Anand, Babil Khan

Releasing on: 1 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around two brothers who do not share a great bond. The two bickering brothers however eventually unite when their mother takes off on a business trip, and they secretly attend the hottest party of the year. This OTT movie release is an amazing choice for the young crowd.

The Freelancer

Directed by: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sarah Jane Dias

Releasing on: 1 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the book titled A Ticket To Syria, the story revolves around Avinash Kamath, an ex-cop turned mercenary. He takes up the dangerous task of saving Aliya, a newly married girl, who is trapped in war-torn Syria against the setting of rising ISIS terrorism.

A Day And A Half

Directed by: Fares Fares

Cast: Fares Fares, Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti

Releasing on: 1 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Lucas, an estranged father who is desperate to reunite with his daughter. In an attempt to meet his girl, the armed man enters a medical centre to kidnap his ex-wife and demands to meet his daughter. This Friday, make sure you catch this new movie release.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2

Created by: Rafe Judkins

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Sophie Okonedo, Siuan Sanche, Kate Alexander, Hammed Animashaun, Dónal Finn

Releasing on: 1 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around the lives of five young villagers and how everything changes for them when a strange and powerful woman enters their lives. She professes that one of the five villagers is the child of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark forever. The villagers set to find out the truth but they must hurry before the Dark One breaks out of the prison, and the Last Battle begins.

Scam 2003

Directed by: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, Shaad Randhawa

Releasing on: 2 September 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Synopsis: Inspired by Sanjay Singh’s Book Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary, the show is based on the notorious 2003 case of India Stamp Paper Counterfeiting committed by Abdul Karim Telgi. The story will narrate how Abdul Karim Telgi carried out a scandal worth INR 30,000 crore.

Is She The Wolf?

Hosted by: Yokosawa Natsuko, Takizawa Karen, RIKU, Yabuki Nako

Cast: Sakurako Okubo, Masaki Nakao, Nako Yabuki

Releasing on: 3 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The reality show revolves around a group of ten people who are looking for love. The twist here is that among the women, there is at least one saboteur hidden. Now, it is upon the contestants to decide whether a girl is really falling for them, or is she the wolf?

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb