Brace yourself for a week of thrilling new OTT and movie releases

So far in 2023, this week has to be the most exciting one in terms of new OTT and movie releases. The list is exhaustive and there is a good mix of shows and Friday movie releases across different genres. We honestly would suggest that you should cancel all your weekend plans to finish watching these new OTT shows and movies.

Starting with some much-awaited Friday Bollywood releases, this week Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated movie titled OMG 2 is coming in theatres. Alia Bhatt‘s Hollywood debut project titled Heart of Stone is also arriving on Netflix. Apart from this, several animated films and Korean content is also on the list of new OTT and movie releases this week. Let us check out which film and show is releasing on what platform this week.

An exciting week awaits as these new OTT and movie releases are scheduled this week

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Produced by: Troy Carter, Nicole Galovski, Dream Hampton

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez

Releasing on: 8 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Season 1 of the show focused on the Mabel story whereas Season 2 focused on Charles and his father. Hence it is anticipated that Season 3 will focus on Oliver and his dream of a probable comeback. This is one of the most awaited OTT releases this week, so we’d suggest you not to miss watching this.

Zombieverse

Directed by: Park Jin-kyung, Moon Sang-don

Cast: Anzu Lawson, Lee Si-young, Na Rae Park

Releasing on: 8 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The list of OTT releases this week also includes a thrilling Korean series titled Zombieverse. Set up in Seoul, the story will revolve around a zombie virus outbreak. A group of people set out on a mission to survive this dangerous outbreak and it’ll be amusing to see who survives at last.

Moving

Directed by: Park In-jae

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryoo Seung-bum, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung, Kim Do-hoon

Releasing on: 9 August 2023

Streaming on: Dinsey+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This Korean series is based on the eponymous webtoon by Kang Full. The story of this supernatural drama revolves around three high school students and their parents who uncover their superpowers.

High School Musical – The Musical: The Series Season 4

Created by: Tim Federle

Cast: Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Joe Serafini, Kate Reinders, Liamani Segura, Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato

Releasing on: 9 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Everyone’s favourite theatre group has finally completed high school and is now all set to graduate. The finale season will revolve around Ricky and Gina’s brewing romance, Kourtney’s life-altering decision to go to college and Ashlyn’s journey to discover her “queerdom.” The addition of this series sure makes the list of OTT releases this week quite exciting.

Strange Planet

Created by: Dan Harmon, Nathan W. Pyle

Cast: Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder

Releasing on: 9 August 2023

Streaming on: Apple Tv+

Synopsis: Based on Nathan Pyle’s webcomic titled Strange Planet, the show revolves around strange blue beings who find themselves analysing and endeavouring to comprehend the intricacies and nuances of living like a human.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Directed by: Hannah Beachler

Cast: Queen Latifah, Rah Digga, Latto

Releasing on: 9 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The doc-series talks about the role that the indomitable Black women of hip-hop have played across the 50 years and how they have shaped this groundbreaking genre. This is one of the most intriguing new movie releases this week.

Made In Heaven Season 2

Directed by: Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane Dias

Releasing on: 10 August 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A weekend release that everyone has been waiting for is Made In Heaven Season 2. The story picks up from season 1 after Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra decided to start their wedding business from scratch. The two will be shown dealing with different weddings and different problems, while also juggling their personal life.

Painkiller

Created by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Sam Anderson, Taylor Kitsch, Carolina Bartczak, Tyler Ritter, John Ales, Ron Lea, Ana Cruz Kayne, West Duchovny, Jack Mulhern, John Murphy

Releasing on: 10 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article titled The Family That Built an Empire of Pain and Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier, the series will chronicle the birth of the opioid crisis with a focus on Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. This is going to be a very entertaining weekend release.

Mech Cadets

Directed by: Tohru Patrick Awa

Voice cast: Daniel Dae Kim, Ming-Na Wen, Brandon Soo Hoo, Debra Wilson

Releasing on: 10 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a young teen who joins a group of young Cadets to go on a mission. The team creates a bond with Robo Mechs from space and sets out on a mission to protect Earth against alien invaders.

Gran Turismo

Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

Cast: Archie Madekwe as Mardenborough alongside David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou

Releasing on: 11 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This film is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a Gran Turismo player. The story will revolve around how his gaming skills won him a series of Nissan-sponsored video game competitions, which eventually led him to become an actual professional race car driver. This movie should surely be on your Friday to-do list.

Commando

Directed by: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Prem, Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra, Ishteyak Khan

Releasing on: 11 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around Commando Virat who is torn between choosing to save his fellow commandos from grave danger or saving his nation from a bio-war. It is one of those OTT releases this week that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

Directed by: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi

Releasing on: 11 August 2023

Streaming on: ZEE5

Synopsis: The seven episoder series will talk about different aspects of the Kashmir conflict based on data assembled before the making of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Red, White, and Royal Blue

Directed by: Matthew Lopez

Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Ellie Bamber

Releasing on: 11 August 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, the film revolves around the love story of the son of the President of the United States named Henry and a British prince named Alex. This is going to be one of the most romantic new film releases this week.

Heart of Stone

Directed by: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer.

Releasing on: 11 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Amongst the many new releases this weekend, Heart of Stone is going to create the maximum noise. International intelligence agent Rachel Stone is given a very important mission to complete by the peacekeeping operation known as Charter. She has to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as “The Heart” from getting into enemy hands.

The Childe

Directed by: Park Hoon-jung

Cast: Kim Seon-ho, Kang Tae-joo, Kim Kang-woo, and Go Ara

Releasing on: 11 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Marco Han, a boxer who has a complicated past. He is on the lookout for his estranged father when things take a drastic turn in his life. A lawyer, claiming to be a representative of his father, asks him to travel to South Korea. As things unravel, Marco is compelled to encounter a shocking truth that will change everything for him. This is a Friday movie release that all Korean movie fans should watch.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Directed by: André Øvredal

Cast: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, David Dastmalchian, Javier Botet, Liam Cunningham, Woody Norman

Releasing on: 11 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows the crew of the merchant ship named Demeter who try to survive a perilous ocean expedition while being hunted by a vampire known only as Dracula. This upcoming movie on Friday is surely going to give you the chills.

Jailer

Directed by: Nelson

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia.

Releasing on: 11 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a police officer named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He sets out on a mission to find his son Arjun and protect his family from dangerous gangsters. Rajnikanth’s antics make this film one of the most thrilling new releases this weekend.

OMG 2

Directed by: Amit Rai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

Releasing on: 11 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a persistent devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He leaves his town after his son is kicked out of his school for immoral conduct. However, a divine intervention occurs and he realises that he should fight for his son who was blamed wrongfully. Do not miss watching this Bollywood film that will release in theatres this Friday.

Behind Your Touch

Directed by: Kim Seok-yoon, Choi Bo-yoon

Cast: Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Suho

Releasing on: 12 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a veterinarian who possesses psychometric powers. She falls in love with a hot-blooded detective while decoding crime cases in the small town of Mujin, Chungcheong-do.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb