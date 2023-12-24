Confused about what to watch next? Check out the upcoming OTT releases this week

The festive celebrations have begun as we are all set to say goodbye to another great year. As you take a break from your work to enjoy the holidays, it is always a great idea to check out all the new Bollywood movies, Korean shows and other exciting upcoming OTT releases that are lined up for this week.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddharth Malhotra and Adarsh Gourav is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies releases on OTT this week. Other new upcoming movies and OTT shows this week include titles like The Curse, Miss Shampoo, Keeda Cola, Berlin and more. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

Upcoming new OTT movies and show releases this week that you need to take note of

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Directed by: John L. Spencer

Cast: Ricky Gervais

Releasing on: 25 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: In this taboo-busting comedy special, Ricky Gervais shares his controversial takes on political correctness and oversensitivity as he talks about the end of humanity. This is one of the best new OTT releases this week to watch for some laughs.

Snag

Directed by: Ben Milliken

Cast: Ben Milliken, Jaime Camil, Jonny Beauchamp, David Zayas, Sofía Castro, Michelle Ortiz, Ana Ortiz, Jeanette Aguilar Harris, Lana, Humberto Castro

Releasing on: 25 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Things take a drastic turn for a quiet and lonely Australian when he learns that the woman he once loved and thought was dead is in fact alive. She is held captive by ruthless gangsters and in order to save her from the dangerous criminal organisation, he must seek out allies and march into a world of violence to rescue her. This is going to be one of the most thrilling OTT movie releases this week.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Directed by: Arjun Varain Singh

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Rohan Gurbaxani, Narendra Jetley, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Maurya, Sanat Sawant

Releasing on: 26 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another OTT movie release this week that you cannot miss is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The story follows the lives of three best friends — Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) as they navigate their life goals, relationships, and emotions together.

A Very Good Girl

Directed by: Petersen Vargas

Cast: Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon, Kaori Oinuma, Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino

Releasing on: 27 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: After an embarrassing firing, Philo finds herself stuck in a chain of unfortunate events. To get even, she decides to take revenge from retail mogul, Mother Molly. She decides to destroy her empire and take the ultimate payback. This upcoming OTT release this week is going to be an amusing watch.

Catatan Si Boy

Directed by: Hanung Bramantyo

Cast: Angga Yunanda, Syifa Hadju, Alyssa Daguise, Arya Vasco, Rebecca Klopper, Carmela van der Kruk, Gemi Nastiti

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A perfect student in his school, things change for the young Boy when he faces heartbreak and confusion. His girlfriend disappears leading to a new romance, but the only threat with this newfound love is the return of his ex-girlfriend. If you wish to explore more OTT genres apart from Bollywood, do check out this movie release this week.

Keedaa Cola

Directed by: Tharun Bhascker

Cast: Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Rag Mayur, Brahmanandam, Tharun Bhascker, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, Ravindra Vijay, Raghu Ram

Releasing on: 28 December 2023

Streaming on: Aha

Synopsis: The story revolves around a group of friends who decide to take on a challenge of a lifetime. The group devises a plan to make quick money by planting a cockroach into a soft drink bottle. If you have no Bollywood release to watch this week, you can switch up a little to check out this Telugu movie instead.

Little Dixie

Directed by: John Swab

Cast: Frank Grillo, Eric Dane, Beau Knapp, Annabeth Gish, Peter Greene, Thomas Dekker, Mercedes Mason, Maurice Compte

Releasing on: 28 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Ex-Special Forces Operative, Doc (Frank Grillo) gets caught up in the crosshairs when a deal between a corrupt Governor and a ruthless drug lord goes wrong. This puts his family in danger, and now he has no option but to take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect his young daughter. Add this action film to your list of OTT movie releases this week.

Miss Shampoo

Directed by: Giddens Ko

Cast: Hong Yu Hong, Vivian Sung, Kai Ko, Wei-min Ying, Tsai Chang-Hsien, Bai Jing Yi, Kent Tsai, Zhang Shaochen, Jhih-Ciang Hu, Teng-Hung Hsia

Releasing on: 28 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Fen aims to become a fully-fledged hairdresser soon. Things change for her when on a stormy night, a wounded gang boss named Tai enters the salon to hide from his rival. Smitten by Fen, Tai decides to passionately pursue Fen. However, when the duo gradually come to understand each other and fall in love, Tai’s rival shows up to make things difficult for the couple. This Taiwanese film is a great addition to your list of upcoming OTT releases this week.

Pokémon Concierge

Directed by: Iku Ogawa

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Lori Alan

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, the story follows a new concierge named Haru. The story is about her journey at the resort as she gradually discovers herself while attending various Pokémon guests along with fellow staff members. Grab the kids and watch this new OTT release this week.

Bad Lands

Directed by: Masato Harada

Cast: Sakura Ando, Ryosuke Yamada, Katsuhisa Namase, Mitsuo Yoshihara, Yasumasa Oba, Yasushi Fuchikami, Canon Nawata, Koki Maeda, Kouichi Ito, Masakazu Saiga

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Neri and her younger brother are scammers. One day they happen to land on hundreds of millions of yen. As they celebrate, the duo comes to a realisation that they are being chased by someone else. Add this movie to your OTT binge list this week.

Berlin

Directed by: Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, Geoffrey Cowper

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña, Joel Sánchez, Najwa Nimri, Itziar Ituño, Julien Paschal

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set before the events of Money Heist, the story revolves around Berlin who is back to his golden age. He and his masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious heists ever. Are you excited to watch this OTT show this week?

Dono

Directed by: Avnish S. Barjatya

Cast: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Aditya Nanda, Kanikka Kapur, Muskan Kalyani, Rohan Khurana, Manik Papneja, Poojan Chhabra, Sanjay Nath

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The film follows the story of two strangers, Dev (Rajveer Deol) and Meghna (Paloma Dhillon) who meet each other at a lavish destination wedding. Dev is the friend of the bride while Meghna is the friend of the groom. The two strike a connection and eventually fall in love with each other during the wedding. Do not miss watching this OTT Bollywood release this week.

Once Upon Two Times

Directed by: Sonakshi Mittal

Cast: Sanjay Suri, Mrinal Kulkarni, Anud Singh Dhaka, Nitesh Pandey, Kashish Khan

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The story revolves around Ruhi (Kashish Khan) and Ahaan (Anud Singh Dhaka) who are college sweethearts. The lovebirds are all set to get married but things go haywire when the families meet at a getaway in Nainital and they realise that their parents are ex-lovers. This is going to be a fun upcoming OTT release this week to watch.

Safed

Directed by: Sandeep Singh

Cast: Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam, Jameel Khan: Guru Maa

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: Safed revolves around the unbelievable love story of a widow and a transgender and how they navigate all the problems that come their way. This is going to be one of the most intense OTT releases this week.

Shastry Virudh Shastry

Directed by: Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a family where the grandparents of a young boy take care of the little kid while his parents work in the USA. The kid is very dear to the old couple, but his parents are keen on taking him with them to the USA. The couple files for a legal case as they aim to separate the young boy from his grandparents. This OTT movie release this week will surely take you on an emotional ride.

The Curse

Created by: Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie

Cast: Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, Emma Stone, Hikmah Warsame, Christopher Calderon, Dahabo Ahmed

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Synopsis: The Curse centres around the lives of Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder). The newlywed couple tries to introduce the concept of eco-conscious housing to a small community of Española, New Mexico, but it does not go the way they planned it to. An eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie (Benny Safdie), decides to document their journey, landing the couple in a mysterious web of ethical and moral grey zones, leading to turmoil in their relationship. Make sure you do not miss this amazing upcoming OTT release this week.

Trolls Band Together

Directed by: Walt Dohrn

Voice cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Anderson Paak, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Dohrn, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul, Zosia Mamet

Releasing on: 29 December 2023

Streaming on: BookMyShow

Synopsis: The film revolves around Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake). They are officially a couple leading a happy life. Their life, however, gets a little more exciting than needed when they attempt to rescue Floyd (Troye Sivan) while also trying to reunite Branch’s brothers after the boyband phenomenon, BroZone, broke up. This is going to be an entertaining OTT movie release this week that you should check out.

Migration

Directed by: Benjamin Renner

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, Danny DeVito

Releasing on: 29 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a family of mallards who try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime. They wish to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica and explore the world. Head to the theatres to watch this delightful movie. Since no Bollywood movies are releasing in theatres, you can head to the cinema to watch this film instead of an OTT show this week.

Every Body

Directed by: Julie Cohen

Cast: River Gallo, Alicia Roth Weigel, Sean Saifa Wall, Julie Cohen

Releasing on: 30 December 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The film focuses on three intersex individuals who did not let guilt, secretiveness and unauthorised surgery win throughout their childhoods. They now are successful adults who chose to shun medical advice to disguise their bodies and come out to live as who they truly are. This OTT film is a must-watch.

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Directed by: Sean McNamara

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Will Sasso, Jon Voight, Laura Mennell, Megan Charpentier, Kaya Coleman, Skyler Shaye, Dylan Playfair, Bradley Stryker, Barbara Beall

Releasing on: 31 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A reunion at an isolated mansion takes a lethal turn when family members are forced to play a deadly survival game where the rule is that only one family member will make it out alive from the mansion. This thriller film release on OTT will surely give you the chills so you may skip watching a Bollywood movie this week and watch this instead.

