From Wonka to The Archies: What to watch this week on OTT

The temperature is slowly dropping which means getting out of bed to go out is going to get even more tricky. Thanks to the new and exciting OTT and movie releases this week, it looks like lazing around in warm winter clothes at home would be the best option to kill time.
The new OTT and movie releases this week are looking quite promising. From kids to K-drama lovers, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 have several intriguing releases planned for this week for everyone. Zoya Akhtar’s much-awaited OTT release, The Archies starring newbies like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor is also making its way to Netflix this week. If you wish to, however still step outside, do not forget to watch Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet in cinemas near you.
Check out what this week in OTT has in store for you
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Created by: Rick Suvalle
Cast: Scarlett Estevez, Sydney Mikayla, ViviAnn Yee
Releasing on: 4 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Eden, Athena and Phoebe are back with a refreshing new season of Dew Drop Diaries. The three fairies are navigating their personal growth while also helping families with small problems. And of course, managing both can be a very hard task to handle.
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Directed by: Ben O’Brien
Cast: Stavros Halkias
Releasing on: 5 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Filmed at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin Texas, Stavros Halkias will talk about himself as he dealt with his identity and body image, the undeserved social status relished by the tech industry, and his dating life while he spirals down both physically and mentally.
Blood Coast
Created by: Kamel Guemra
Cast: Jeanne Goursaud, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Tewfik Jallab, Florence Thomassin, Moussa Maaskri, Samir Boitard, Gino Montesinos, Mila Rigaudon
Releasing on: 6 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: The story revolves around a vicious drug dealer who aims to overtake Marseille. But a rogue police captain and his daredevil team come in his way. Things take a turn when the team welcomes a new recruit with an agenda of her own.
Christmas As Usual
Directed by: Petter Holmsen
Cast: Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, Marit Andreassen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Jonas Strand Gravli, Hildegunn, Nora Harriet
Releasing on: 6 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: The story follows Thea (Ida Ursin-Holm) who decides to bring along Jashan (Kanan Gill), her Indian boyfriend on a trip to her rural hometown to celebrate a classic Norwegian Christmas with her family. Everyone’s preconceived beliefs and traditions clash when the family meets Jashan, making Thea rethink her decision to get married to Jashan. Kanan Gill’s fans should not miss watching this OTT movie.
Soundtrack #2
Directed by: Choi Jung Gyu, Kim Hee Won
Cast: Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun, DEMIAN, Kwon Seung Woo
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Hyeon Seo (Geum Sae Rok) is a piano tutor who gave up on her dream to make ends meet. She reunites with Su Ho (Noh Sang Hyun), her long-time boyfriend from her college days after six years. Su Ho is now a successful man but still feels empty on the inside. As he comes to realise that he is still in love with Hyeon, K (Kwon Seung Woo), a talented musician comes in between to create a love triangle. This is going to be one of the most romantic OTT movies available online this week.
Analog Squad
Directed by: Nithiwat Tharatorn
Cast: Nopachai Jayanama, Kullanat Preeyawat, Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, and Wipawee Patnasiri
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Pond hires actors to pose as his family to go meet his dying father. The fake family starts spending quality time together which starts bringing them close. However, inevitable chaos and mayhem ensue when emotions start to take the front seat. Add this film to your list of OTT movies to watch this week.
Chamak
Directed by: Rohit Jugraj
Cast: Paramveer Singh Cheema, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Manoj Pahwa, Navneet Nishan, Rakesh Bedi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Mohit Malik
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: The show traces the journey of a young artist named Kaala. He illegally migrates from Canada and lands in Punjab to find out about his lost family. As he embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s death, he starts falling in love with music even more deeply.
Hilda: Season 3
Created by: Luke Pearson
Cast: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, Rasmus Hardiker
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: This animated series for kids revolves around Hilda (Bella Ramsey) going on different adventures where she interacts with and befriends mysterious animals, people, and spirits that live in and around the city of Trolberg along with her deerfox Twig, an elf named Alfur (Rasmus Hardiker), and best friends Frida (Ameerah Falzon-Ojo) and David (Oliver Nelson)
History: The Interesting Bits
Written by: Justin Pollard
Cast: Alexander Armstrong, Bobby Seagull, Gautam Mukunda, Alexandra Churchill
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: History just got more interesting as narrators reveal amusing stories that are often concealed under piles of dry facts, dates, monarchs, politicians, wars and treaties. Learn about the spy who tried witchcraft, the president with radioactive urine, the man who sold the Eiffel Tower twice and other such interesting things.
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
Directed by: Davide Mardegan, Clemente De Muro
Cast: Pilar Fogliati, Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, Sabrina Paravicini, Simonetta Solder, Glen Blackhall, Alan Cappelli Goetz, Alessio Praticò, Cecilia Bertozzi, Marzia Ubaldi
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Gianna (Pilar Fogliati) works as a nurse in Chioggia. While she is happily single, she decides to avoid the usual questioning about her love life during the holidays by finding a partner for herself. Now she has only 24 days to find a boyfriend to take home for Christmas.
My Life with the Walter Boys
Developed by: Melanie Halsall
Cast: Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, Noah LaLonde
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: The series follows the story of a recently orphaned teenage girl named Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who lives in Manhattan. She moves to rural Colorado with the Walters, a family of ten sons and starts navigating her new life with them.
Suzzanna: Malam Jumat Kliwon
Directed by: Guntur Soeharjanto
Cast: Luna Maya, Achmad Megantara, Tio Pakusadewo, Sally Marcelina, Taskya Namya, Baron Hermanto, Adi Bing Slamet, Opie Mustache
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Suzzanna (Luna Maya) agrees to become Raden Aryo’s second wife (Tio Pakusadewo) and breaks off her relationship with Surya (Achmad Megantara) in order to pay her parents’ debt. She immediately became pregnant with Raden’s first child which makes Minati, Raden Aryo’s first wife, jealous. She begins to blackmail Suzzanna, after which she suddenly dies as a result of black magic on Kliwon Friday Night. This is one of the most horrifying OTT movies to watch on OTT.
The Archies
Directed by: Zoya Akhtar
Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda
Releasing on: 7 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Set in 1960s India, the story will follow Archie (Agastya Nanda) and the gang as they navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale while also trying to stop the developers from destroying a beloved park.
Dating Santa
Directed by: José Sierra
Cast: Ana Serradilla, Olivia Duflos, David Chocarro
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: Lucia (Ana Serradilla) starts dating Sergio (David Chocarro), a single and famous chef, but decides not to tell her daughter Leo (Olivia Duflos) about it. However, when Leo accidentally sees the duo together, Lucia tells her that Sergio is actually Santa. Highly suspicious about Sergio’s powers, Leo then tests him in every way to check if he actually is Santa or not. This OTT release this week is going to be an entertaining watch.
Dhak Dhak
Directed by: Tarun Dudeja
Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: The story follows four women from different age groups, who set out on a road trip journey. They decide to travel to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes, while also discovering new things about themselves.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
Directed by: Luke Cormican
Cast: Wesley Kimmel, Hunter Dillion, Erica Cerra, Chris Diamantopoulos, Spencer Howell
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Greg Heffley (Wesley Kimmel) is trying his best to be a good boy in order to get a video game system for Christmas. However, he lands in trouble when he and his best friend Rowley (Spencer Howell) accidentally roll a giant snowball down the neighbourhood, damaging Gabby’s snowplough. Stuck at home because of a blizzard, Greg must find a way to cover up the crime.
Jigarthanda Double X
Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj
Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Aravind Akas
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster who collaborate together to make a Western film set in Madurai.
Kadak Singh
Directed by: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy T, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Zee5
Synopsis: AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) is an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes. He suffers from retrograde amnesia, but still manages to solve the case of a chit-fund scam by listening to different perspectives of people who narrate him a story of how he came to the hospital. This is going to be one of the best new OTT releases this week.
Koose Munisamy Veerappan
Directed by: Sharath Jothi
Cast: Nakkheeran Gopal, Pa Pa Mohan, Subbu aka Subramanyan, Koose Munisamy Veerappan, Alexander IPS, Rohini, Jeeva Thangavel, Mohan Kumar, Dhamayanthi
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Zee5
Synopsis: This documentary series explores the fascinating life of Veerappan through never-before-seen video tapes. With this new series, be ready to gain new insights about the notorious criminal through the viewpoints of eminent personalities, enhanced with a compelling reimagination of events.
Leave the World Behind
Directed by: Sam Esmail
Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Kevin Bacon
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: A luxurious family vacation on Long Island gets interrupted by two strangers when a cyberattack crashes out their devices. The threat grows imminent as the family looks out for a plan to survive the potential crisis.
Merry Little Batman
Directed by: Mike Roth
Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, David Hornsby
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: As Joker decides to ruin Christmas by creating chaos all over Gotham City, Damian Wayne, Batman’s little son decides to save the festival on his own to prove to his father that he can also be a superhero like him. This OTT release this week is set to bring a smile to your face.
Vadhuvu
Directed by: Poluru Krishna, NK Ram
Cast: Avika Gor, Nandu, Ali Reza, V.S Roopa Laxmi, Mounika, Madhavi Prasad, Sridhar Reddy, Amma Ramesh, Kanchan Bamne, K.L.K. Mani, Sreddevi Arroju, Soujas, Indu Abby, Surabhi Padmaja, Tulasi Srinivas, Surabhi Deepthi, Subhasree Roy
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: The series revolves around a young bride who marries into a mysterious household. While she has a dark past of her own, she soon starts facing bizarre incidents in her new home. This compels her to uncover the secrets of her new life.
Your Christmas or Mine 2
Directed by: Jim O’Hanlon
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Alex Jennings, Jane Krakowski
Releasing on: 8 December 2023
Streaming on: Netflix
Synopsis: Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and his girlfriend, Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) decide to spend Christmas together with each other’s families. However, the difference in their lifestyles starts to create a difference between the two lovers.
Wonka
Directed by: Paul King
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant
Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)
Synopsis: The story chronicles the tale of how Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) went from being a young adult selling chocolate in a little shop to a well-known genius known all over the world.
Thanksgiving
Directed by: Eli Roth
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman
Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)
Synopsis: The story is set in a small Massachusetts town that is terrorised by a killer. He arrives during the Thanksgiving holiday and walks around in a John Carver mask murdering people.
Silent Night
Directed by: John Woo
Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, Catalina Sandino Moreno
Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)
Synopsis: The film does not feature any dialogue which makes it an interesting OTT movie release to check out this week. The story talks about Brian Godluck (Joel Kinnaman) who leads a happy life with his wife and young son. Things take a drastic turn when Brian and his son get caught in a crossfire between two gangs on Christmas Eve that kills his son. While he loses his listening capabilities, Brian sets on a mission to exact revenge against the gangsters.
Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too!
Directed by: Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton
Cast: Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard, Kate Micucci, P. J. Byrne, Charles Halford, Victoria Grace, Nolan North, Tara Strong, Fred Tatasciore, James Arnold Taylor
Releasing on: 10 December 2023
Streaming on: Jio Cinemas
Synopsis: DC’s Justice League superheroes have mysteriously vanished. Taking advantage of this, a terrifying phantom has arrived in The Hall of Justice. Now it’s up to Scooby and the gang to solve the mystery and find the superheroes with a little help from their new pal, Krypto the Superdog!
The Mission
Directed by: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss
Cast: Pam Arlund, Dan Davis, Levi Davis, Daniel Everett, Adam Goodheart, Mary Ho, Lawrence Kao, Arin Okada, T.N. Pandit
Releasing on: 10 December 2023
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Synopsis: The documentary talks about a 26-year-old American missionary named John Chau. The series will narrate how he was killed during his mission to make contact with an Indigenous group off the coast of India, one of the last neighbourhoods on the globe still living in seclusion. Do not miss this OTT movie release this week.
