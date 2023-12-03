From Wonka to The Archies: What to watch this week on OTT

The temperature is slowly dropping which means getting out of bed to go out is going to get even more tricky. Thanks to the new and exciting OTT and movie releases this week, it looks like lazing around in warm winter clothes at home would be the best option to kill time.

The new OTT and movie releases this week are looking quite promising. From kids to K-drama lovers, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 have several intriguing releases planned for this week for everyone. Zoya Akhtar’s much-awaited OTT release, The Archies starring newbies like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor is also making its way to Netflix this week. If you wish to, however still step outside, do not forget to watch Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet in cinemas near you.

Check out what this week in OTT has in store for you

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Created by: Rick Suvalle

Cast: Scarlett Estevez, Sydney Mikayla, ViviAnn Yee

Releasing on: 4 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Eden, Athena and Phoebe are back with a refreshing new season of Dew Drop Diaries. The three fairies are navigating their personal growth while also helping families with small problems. And of course, managing both can be a very hard task to handle.

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Directed by: Ben O’Brien

Cast: Stavros Halkias

Releasing on: 5 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Filmed at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin Texas, Stavros Halkias will talk about himself as he dealt with his identity and body image, the undeserved social status relished by the tech industry, and his dating life while he spirals down both physically and mentally.

Blood Coast

Created by: Kamel Guemra

Cast: Jeanne Goursaud, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Tewfik Jallab, Florence Thomassin, Moussa Maaskri, Samir Boitard, Gino Montesinos, Mila Rigaudon

Releasing on: 6 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a vicious drug dealer who aims to overtake Marseille. But a rogue police captain and his daredevil team come in his way. Things take a turn when the team welcomes a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas As Usual

Directed by: Petter Holmsen

Cast: Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, Marit Andreassen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Jonas Strand Gravli, Hildegunn, Nora Harriet

Releasing on: 6 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Thea (Ida Ursin-Holm) who decides to bring along Jashan (Kanan Gill), her Indian boyfriend on a trip to her rural hometown to celebrate a classic Norwegian Christmas with her family. Everyone’s preconceived beliefs and traditions clash when the family meets Jashan, making Thea rethink her decision to get married to Jashan. Kanan Gill’s fans should not miss watching this OTT movie.

Soundtrack #2

Directed by: Choi Jung Gyu, Kim Hee Won

Cast: Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun, DEMIAN, Kwon Seung Woo

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Hyeon Seo (Geum Sae Rok) is a piano tutor who gave up on her dream to make ends meet. She reunites with Su Ho (Noh Sang Hyun), her long-time boyfriend from her college days after six years. Su Ho is now a successful man but still feels empty on the inside. As he comes to realise that he is still in love with Hyeon, K (Kwon Seung Woo), a talented musician comes in between to create a love triangle. This is going to be one of the most romantic OTT movies available online this week.

Analog Squad

Directed by: Nithiwat Tharatorn

Cast: Nopachai Jayanama, Kullanat Preeyawat, Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, and Wipawee Patnasiri

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Pond hires actors to pose as his family to go meet his dying father. The fake family starts spending quality time together which starts bringing them close. However, inevitable chaos and mayhem ensue when emotions start to take the front seat. Add this film to your list of OTT movies to watch this week.

Chamak

Directed by: Rohit Jugraj

Cast: Paramveer Singh Cheema, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Manoj Pahwa, Navneet Nishan, Rakesh Bedi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Mohit Malik

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The show traces the journey of a young artist named Kaala. He illegally migrates from Canada and lands in Punjab to find out about his lost family. As he embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s death, he starts falling in love with music even more deeply.

Hilda: Season 3

Created by: Luke Pearson

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, Rasmus Hardiker

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This animated series for kids revolves around Hilda (Bella Ramsey) going on different adventures where she interacts with and befriends mysterious animals, people, and spirits that live in and around the city of Trolberg along with her deerfox Twig, an elf named Alfur (Rasmus Hardiker), and best friends Frida (Ameerah Falzon-Ojo) and David (Oliver Nelson)

History: The Interesting Bits

Written by: Justin Pollard

Cast: Alexander Armstrong, Bobby Seagull, Gautam Mukunda, Alexandra Churchill

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: History just got more interesting as narrators reveal amusing stories that are often concealed under piles of dry facts, dates, monarchs, politicians, wars and treaties. Learn about the spy who tried witchcraft, the president with radioactive urine, the man who sold the Eiffel Tower twice and other such interesting things.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

Directed by: Davide Mardegan, Clemente De Muro

Cast: Pilar Fogliati, Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, Sabrina Paravicini, Simonetta Solder, Glen Blackhall, Alan Cappelli Goetz, Alessio Praticò, Cecilia Bertozzi, Marzia Ubaldi

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Gianna (Pilar Fogliati) works as a nurse in Chioggia. While she is happily single, she decides to avoid the usual questioning about her love life during the holidays by finding a partner for herself. Now she has only 24 days to find a boyfriend to take home for Christmas.

My Life with the Walter Boys

Developed by: Melanie Halsall

Cast: Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, Noah LaLonde

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series follows the story of a recently orphaned teenage girl named Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who lives in Manhattan. She moves to rural Colorado with the Walters, a family of ten sons and starts navigating her new life with them.

Suzzanna: Malam Jumat Kliwon

Directed by: Guntur Soeharjanto

Cast: Luna Maya, Achmad Megantara, Tio Pakusadewo, Sally Marcelina, Taskya Namya, Baron Hermanto, Adi Bing Slamet, Opie Mustache

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Suzzanna (Luna Maya) agrees to become Raden Aryo’s second wife (Tio Pakusadewo) and breaks off her relationship with Surya (Achmad Megantara) in order to pay her parents’ debt. She immediately became pregnant with Raden’s first child which makes Minati, Raden Aryo’s first wife, jealous. She begins to blackmail Suzzanna, after which she suddenly dies as a result of black magic on Kliwon Friday Night. This is one of the most horrifying OTT movies to watch on OTT.

The Archies

Directed by: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda

Releasing on: 7 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in 1960s India, the story will follow Archie (Agastya Nanda) and the gang as they navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale while also trying to stop the developers from destroying a beloved park.

Dating Santa

Directed by: José Sierra

Cast: Ana Serradilla, Olivia Duflos, David Chocarro

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Lucia (Ana Serradilla) starts dating Sergio (David Chocarro), a single and famous chef, but decides not to tell her daughter Leo (Olivia Duflos) about it. However, when Leo accidentally sees the duo together, Lucia tells her that Sergio is actually Santa. Highly suspicious about Sergio’s powers, Leo then tests him in every way to check if he actually is Santa or not. This OTT release this week is going to be an entertaining watch.

Dhak Dhak

Directed by: Tarun Dudeja

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows four women from different age groups, who set out on a road trip journey. They decide to travel to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes, while also discovering new things about themselves.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Directed by: Luke Cormican

Cast: Wesley Kimmel, Hunter Dillion, Erica Cerra, Chris Diamantopoulos, Spencer Howell

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Greg Heffley (Wesley Kimmel) is trying his best to be a good boy in order to get a video game system for Christmas. However, he lands in trouble when he and his best friend Rowley (Spencer Howell) accidentally roll a giant snowball down the neighbourhood, damaging Gabby’s snowplough. Stuck at home because of a blizzard, Greg must find a way to cover up the crime.

Jigarthanda Double X

Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Aravind Akas

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster who collaborate together to make a Western film set in Madurai.

Kadak Singh

Directed by: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy T, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) is an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes. He suffers from retrograde amnesia, but still manages to solve the case of a chit-fund scam by listening to different perspectives of people who narrate him a story of how he came to the hospital. This is going to be one of the best new OTT releases this week.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan

Directed by: Sharath Jothi

Cast: Nakkheeran Gopal, Pa Pa Mohan, Subbu aka Subramanyan, Koose Munisamy Veerappan, Alexander IPS, Rohini, Jeeva Thangavel, Mohan Kumar, Dhamayanthi

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: This documentary series explores the fascinating life of Veerappan through never-before-seen video tapes. With this new series, be ready to gain new insights about the notorious criminal through the viewpoints of eminent personalities, enhanced with a compelling reimagination of events.

Leave the World Behind

Directed by: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Kevin Bacon

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A luxurious family vacation on Long Island gets interrupted by two strangers when a cyberattack crashes out their devices. The threat grows imminent as the family looks out for a plan to survive the potential crisis.

Merry Little Batman

Directed by: Mike Roth

Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, David Hornsby

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: As Joker decides to ruin Christmas by creating chaos all over Gotham City, Damian Wayne, Batman’s little son decides to save the festival on his own to prove to his father that he can also be a superhero like him. This OTT release this week is set to bring a smile to your face.

Vadhuvu

Directed by: Poluru Krishna, NK Ram

Cast: Avika Gor, Nandu, Ali Reza, V.S Roopa Laxmi, Mounika, Madhavi Prasad, Sridhar Reddy, Amma Ramesh, Kanchan Bamne, K.L.K. Mani, Sreddevi Arroju, Soujas, Indu Abby, Surabhi Padmaja, Tulasi Srinivas, Surabhi Deepthi, Subhasree Roy

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The series revolves around a young bride who marries into a mysterious household. While she has a dark past of her own, she soon starts facing bizarre incidents in her new home. This compels her to uncover the secrets of her new life.

Your Christmas or Mine 2

Directed by: Jim O’Hanlon

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Alex Jennings, Jane Krakowski

Releasing on: 8 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and his girlfriend, Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) decide to spend Christmas together with each other’s families. However, the difference in their lifestyles starts to create a difference between the two lovers.

Wonka

Directed by: Paul King

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant

Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story chronicles the tale of how Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) went from being a young adult selling chocolate in a little shop to a well-known genius known all over the world.

Thanksgiving

Directed by: Eli Roth

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman

Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is set in a small Massachusetts town that is terrorised by a killer. He arrives during the Thanksgiving holiday and walks around in a John Carver mask murdering people.

Silent Night

Directed by: John Woo

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, Catalina Sandino Moreno

Releasing on: 8 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film does not feature any dialogue which makes it an interesting OTT movie release to check out this week. The story talks about Brian Godluck (Joel Kinnaman) who leads a happy life with his wife and young son. Things take a drastic turn when Brian and his son get caught in a crossfire between two gangs on Christmas Eve that kills his son. While he loses his listening capabilities, Brian sets on a mission to exact revenge against the gangsters.

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too!

Directed by: Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton

Cast: Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard, Kate Micucci, P. J. Byrne, Charles Halford, Victoria Grace, Nolan North, Tara Strong, Fred Tatasciore, James Arnold Taylor

Releasing on: 10 December 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinemas

Synopsis: DC’s Justice League superheroes have mysteriously vanished. Taking advantage of this, a terrifying phantom has arrived in The Hall of Justice. Now it’s up to Scooby and the gang to solve the mystery and find the superheroes with a little help from their new pal, Krypto the Superdog!

The Mission

Directed by: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Cast: Pam Arlund, Dan Davis, Levi Davis, Daniel Everett, Adam Goodheart, Mary Ho, Lawrence Kao, Arin Okada, T.N. Pandit

Releasing on: 10 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The documentary talks about a 26-year-old American missionary named John Chau. The series will narrate how he was killed during his mission to make contact with an Indigenous group off the coast of India, one of the last neighbourhoods on the globe still living in seclusion. Do not miss this OTT movie release this week.

