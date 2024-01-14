Grab your favourite snacks and binge on these upcoming OTT releases this week

Thankfully, January has a long weekend coming ahead for all of us to sit back and relax. However, the sad news is that the long weekend is still two weeks away. To survive these two long working weeks, one needs maximum entertainment for a good break. Fret not as this week there are plenty number of upcoming OTT shows and movie releases that will keep you hooked.

The most intriguing OTT show and movie releases this week include titles like Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You, and Pankaj Tripathi‘s Main Atal Hoon amongst others. Anime and K-drama lovers can rejoice as this week several upcoming OTT shows and movies come under this genre. Let us see what this week has in store for us.

24 upcoming OTT movie and show releases that you should check out this week

Acide

Directed by: Just Philippot

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Lætitia Dosch, Patience Munchenbach, Marie Jung, Martin Verset

Releasing on: 15 January 2024

Streaming on: BookMyShow

Synopsis: Strange-looking clouds start pouring acid rain during a heat wave. This causes devastation and panic throughout France. With a realisation that the world might end soon due to the acid rain, a girl reunites with her divorced parents to try and escape this climate catastrophe. This is one of the most intriguing upcoming OTT releases this week.

Joe

Directed by: Hariharan Ram S

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, Bhavya Trikha, Charle, M. J. Shriram, Anbu Thasan, Praveena, Jayakumar, RJ Ilango Kumaran, Aegan

Releasing on: 15 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around the life of a young man named Joe (Rio Raj), who falls in love with his college mate, but his story ends up in a heartbreak. This movie is a must watch for all romantic movie lovers.

Luke Nguyen’s India

Directed by: Michael Donnelly

Cast: Luke Nguyen

Releasing on: 15 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Luke Nguyen arrives in Southern India to explore the sounds, colours and cuisines of the region. On his journey up South, he meets local cooks and chefs, who introduce him to the world of local Indian cuisine. Do not miss watching this new OTT release this week.

Maboroshi

Directed by: Mari Okada

Cast: Junya Enoki, Reina Ueda, Misaki Kuno, Koji Seto, Kento Hayashi, Taku Yashiro, Tasuku Hatanaka, Daiki Kobayashi, Ayaka Saito, Maki Kawase

Releasing on: 15 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Following an explosion at a factory, time mysteriously freezes in a town and the residents are forced to live a monotonous life. Two students encounter a mysterious wild child who does not know how to speak. Their meeting spurs an impulse of love, causing the destruction of the world. Anime fans can take note of this show.

Rising Impact

Directed by: Hitoshi Nanba

Cast: Misaki Kuno, Yumiri Hanamori, You Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Katsuyuki Konishi, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Yuto Uemura, Kaede Hondo, Yumi Uchiyama, Eiji Takemoto

Releasing on: 15 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Gawain Nanaumi, a young third-grader who loves baseball. He likes making the ball fly and in a chance encounter with a female professional golfer named Kiria Nishino, he learns that golf will allow him to do that. The story sounds interesting, right?

Death and Other Details

Created by: Mike Weiss, Heidi Cole McAdams

Cast: Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, Rahul Kohli, Linda Emond, Jayne Atkinson

Releasing on: 16 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), and his protégée, Imogene (Violett Beane) find themselves in a sticky situation when a murder takes place on a luxury cruise liner sailing the Mediterranean filled with the wealthy and powerful. Fans of thriller shows and movies, do not miss watching this upcoming OTT release this week.

A Shop For Killers

Directed by: Lee Kwon, Noh Gyu-yeob

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Seo Hyun-woo, Jo Han-sun, Park Ji-bin, Geum Hae-na, Lee Tae-young

Releasing on: 17 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Based on the novel, The Killer’s Shopping Mall by Kim Ji-young, the story revolves around a girl who loses her parents and grows up in the hands of his uncle who operates a suspicious shopping mall. We cannot wait to watch this OTT show this week.

American Nightmare

Directed by: Felicity Morris, Bernadette Higgins

Releasing on: 17 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A brutal home invasion and kidnapping in 2015 took over the news and shook everyone. However, the couple recalling the whole event during an interview seems too far-fetched for the police to believe. This is one of the best upcoming OTT releases this week that will keep you hooked.

The Marvels

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Samuel L. Jackson

Releasing on: 17 January 2024

Streaming on: YouTube

Synopsis: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) form a new team called The Marvels to fight evil when they learn that they can swap places with each other every time they use their powers. Fans of Marvel, assemble.

Blue Beetle

Directed by: Ángel Manuel Soto

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez

Releasing on: 17 January 2024

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The story revolves around Jaime Reyes, who is a recent graduate. He is accidentally chosen by an ancient alien relic known as the Scarab and is bestowed with an armour that endows him with superpowers. If you missed watching this movie in theatres, now is your chance to stream it online.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Directed by: Daryl Goodrich

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jenson Button, Ross Brawn, Rubens Barrichello, Christian Horner

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story narrates the greatness of Ross Brawn that he achieved in 2009. The former managing director of Brawn GP was a part of the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series and he made the impossible happen. His understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the Formula 1 World Championship. This is going to be one of the most engaging upcoming OTT releases this week.

Cristóbal Balenciaga

Directed by: Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga

Cast: Alberto San Juan, Patrice Thibaud, Josean Bengoetxea, Cecilia Solaguren, Adam Quintero, Elvira Cuadrupani, Thomas Coumans

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story chronicles the rise of designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, the founder of the Balenciaga clothing brand. The plot revolves around his humble beginnings to becoming a fashion icon. Fashion fanatic should not miss this OTT release.

Indian Police Force

Directed by: Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Set in Rohit Shetty’s fictional cop universe, the series is a homage to the selfless assistance, absolute commitment and intense patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line to serve the country. This show sounds quite exciting.

The Greatest Night In Pop

Directed by: Bao Nguyen

Cast: Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Diana Ross

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: On one blissful day in 1985, 46 legendary musicians including Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder came together for the most star-studded recording session in history. This documentary narrates the untold story of the legendary global pop song, We Are the World, which almost didn’t happen. Do not forget to add this documentary to your binge-watch list.

The Bequeathed

Directed by: Min Hong-nam

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, Ryu Kyung-soo, Park Sung-hoon

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a woman who inherits a gravesite. She is offered the property under mysterious circumstances as her family’s history starts to unravel, sending her into an ultimate shock. This is one of the most spine-chilling new OTT releases this week.

Sixty Minutes

Directed by: Oliver Kienle

Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum, Florian Schmidtke, Paul Wollin

Releasing on: 19 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows MMA fighter Octavio (Emilio Sakraya), who has one hour to make it to his daughter’s birthday party. If he fails to do so, he will lose her custody forever. To reach the venue in time, Octavio decides to turn down an important fight, which puts him in a dangerous position. This is one of the most compelling upcoming OTT releases this week.

Night Swim

Directed by: Bryce McGuire

Cast: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, Eddie Martinez, Elijah J. Roberts, Rahnuma Panthaky

Releasing on: 19 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Based on a 2014 short film of the same name by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, the film follows a suburban family who realise that their backyard swimming pool is haunted. Horror movie lovers should not miss this film.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning

Directed by: Tomohisa Taguchi

Cast: Fukujūrō Katayama, Ayaka Asai, Yoshitaka Yamaya, Junya Enoki, Mao Ichimichi, Arthur Lounsbery, Megumi Ogata, Junko Noda

Releasing on: 19 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is set two years after the battle against Eosmon. Davis Motomiya (Fukujūrō Katayama), Ken Ichijouji (Arthur Lounsbery), Yolei Inoue (Ayaka Asai), Cody Hida (Yoshitaka Yamaya), T.K. Takaishi (Junya Enoki), and Kari Kamiya (Mao Ichimichi) meet a boy named Rui Owada (Megumi Ogata). The boy claims to be the first Digidestined eve with a depowered Digivice. The gang then discovers a Digimon named Ukkomon, who wants everyone in the world to have their own Digimon partner. Sounds like an interesting watch, right?

Anyone But You

Directed by: Will Gluck

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths

Releasing on: 19 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) who enjoy an amazing first date but end up not being that attracted to each other. However, when they find themselves suddenly pushed together at a destination wedding in Australia, the duo has no other option than to pretend to be a couple. Watch this movie in theatres to witness the amazing chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Main Atal Hoon

Directed by: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Paayal Kapoor Nair, Harshad Kumar, Prasanna Ketkar

Releasing on: 19 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The biographical drama will chronicle the life and political career of India’s beloved leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Considered to be one of the greatest politicians, the film explores the other side of this extraordinary man who was not only a man of politics but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Do not miss watching this movie in theatres.

The Beekeeper

Directed by: David Ayer

Cast: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons

Releasing on: 19 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Adam Clay (Jason Statham), a former detective of a confidential organisation called Beekeepers. When his friend and neighbour die by suicide after falling for a phishing scam, Clay decides to exact revenge against the company responsible for their deaths. Skip the upcoming OTT releases this week and go watch this movie in the theatres.

All Fun and Games

Directed by: Ari Costa, Eren Celeboglu

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Laurel Marsden, Annabeth Gish, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Kolton Stewart, Erik Athavale

Releasing on: 20 January 2024

Streaming on: BookMyShow

Synopsis: A group of teens in Salem, Massachusetts discover a cursed knife which unleashes a demon. They decide to give it a try and are forced to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no victors, only survivors. Do not watch this film alone.

Captivating the King

Directed by: Cho Nam-guk

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Sin-young, Park Ye-yeong, Cho Seong-ha, Choi Dae-Hoon, Lee Gyu-hoe, Jeong Seok-yong, Na Hynu-woo, Yang Kyung-won

Releasing on: 21 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series illustrates a love story but with a cruel twist. Yi In (Jo Jung-suk) is a miserable king who has no one around him that he can trust. He feels that he is always in danger, and rightly so. Kang Hee-soo (Shin Se-kyung) plans to deceive him for revenge, however, she ends up falling in love with him. Ad this show to your list of upcoming OTT releases this week.

