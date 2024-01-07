What to watch this week: 33 new OTT releases that you should check out

A new slate of exciting new OTT movie and show releases are lined up for this week. This means that if you do not have any weekend plans, you can always tuck up in your cosy bed and enjoy a good OTT show or a thrilling Bollywood movie that is up for release this week.

The list of new OTT and theatre releases this week includes Bollywood movies and great regional content. On OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+, you can stream new shows and movies across genres like thriller, romance, comedy and reality TV shows. Let’s see what this week has in store for you.

Here is a list of every new OTT movie & show releases this week

Air Mata di Ujung Sajadah

Directed by: Key Mangunsong

Cast: Titi Kamal, Jenny Rachman, Fedi Nuril, Kirana Image, Faqih Alaydrus, Krisjiana Baharudin

Releasing on: 08 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This story revolves around Aqilla (Titi Kamal) who finds out that her son, whom she thought was dead, is still alive. She decides to get her child back, for which she will have to hurt her son’s adoptive family. Now, it is on her to make the harsh decision of either letting go of her son or hurting others in order to be with him. This is one of the must-watch new OTT releases this week that you will enjoy.

Di4ries Season 2: Part 2

Directed by: Alessandro Celli

Cast: Andrea Arru, Flavia Leone, Sofia Nicolin, Liam Nicolosi, Biagio Venditti, Pietro Sparvoli, Francesca La Cava, Federica Franzellitti, Emily Shaqiri, Fiamma Parente, Fiorenza Tessari

Releasing on: 09 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you want to experience teenage love and school drama, then this is one of the best new OTT releases for you this week. The story revolves around the students of Galileo Galilei School of Marina Piccola as they navigate life around friendships, school and love.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths

Directed by: Jeff Wamester

Cast: Matt Bomer, Jensen Ackles, Darren Criss, Meg Donnelly, Stana Katic, Jimmi Simpson, Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Adams, Ike Amadi, Geoffrey Arend

Releasing on: 09 January 2024

Streaming on: BookMyShow

Synopsis: As the inevitable is bound to happen, everything and everyone in the universe is doomed to become extinct. To save this from happening, the mysterious Monitor has assembled the greatest team of Super Heroes including Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths to save all of reality from an indomitable antimatter armageddon. Will they succeed, well that’s something we will find out by watching this new OTT show that releases this week.

One More Shot

Directed by: James Nunn

Cast: Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Tom Berenger, Alexis Knapp, Hannah Arterton, Jill Winternitz, Cassidy Little, Meena Rayann

Releasing on: 09 January 2024

Streaming on: BookMyShow

Synopsis: An attack on the black site in Poland leads Navy SEAL Jake Harris to escort terrorist suspect Amin Mansur to Washington D.C. for questioning. However, before Jake completes his mission to transfer the prisoner, the airport is attacked by a group of heavily armed, well-trained mercenaries. Do not forget to watch this new OTT show on the weekend post its release.

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli

Directed by: Jason Orley

Cast: Pete Davidson

Releasing on: 09 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli is his second Netflix hour-long special after Alive From New York. The comedian/actor talks about his life growing up, how it feels to turn 30, his definition of love and life, his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio and the disturbing gift he got from a stalker. This is one of the most interesting new OTT releases this week.

Break Point: Season 2

Directed by: Martin Webb

Cast: Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matteo Berrettini, Ajla Tomljanovic, Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Félix Auger Aliassime, Casper Ruud

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The six-episode docuseries will track an exhilarating group of players from the Australian Open through to the US Open in 2023. Season 2 will also take viewers behind the curtain and introduce them to the important parts of the players’ lives that are rarely seen by fans including insights from partners, families and teams of the players. This is one of the most compelling releases this weekend that you should not miss.

Criminal Record

Directed by: Jim Loach, Shaun James Grant

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Charlie Creed-Miles, Cathy Tyson, Shaun Dooley, Aysha Kala

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Set up in the heart of London, an anonymous phone call brings two brilliant detectives — a young newbie and a well-connected veteran into a battle to find clues and resolve an old case that was sealed shut. This weekend, make sure you add this show to your list of new OTT releases.

Kingdom 3: The Flame of Fate

Directed by: Shinsuke Sato

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Nana Seino, Hiroshi Tamaki, Koichi Sato, Takao Osawa, Anne Watanabe, Yuki Yamada, Ainosuke Kataoka

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows the battle between Li Xin and Wang Qi as they stand on the warland for the first time to fight off an attack by Zhao, while also exploring Ying Zheng’s obscure past. Move beyond Bollywood movies, and add this show to your list of new OTT releases this week.

La Brea: Season 3

Created by: David Appelbaum

Cast: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan, Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos, Jon Seda, Josh McKenzie, Nicholas Gonzalez, Tonantzin Carmelo, Michelle Vergara Moore

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: A massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard. This leads to hundreds of people getting trapped in a strange and dangerous primaeval land. The story follows Eve Harris, Gavin Harris, Izzy Harris, and Josh Harris who try to navigate the situation and attempt to survive. This new show looks like one of those OTT releases that you can add to your list of weekend binge.

Metallic Rouge

Directed by: Motonobu Hori

Cast: Yume Miyamoto, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Yu Shimamura, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Yui Ogura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Atsushi Miyauchi, Chiaki Kobayashi

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Synopsis: Set up in a world where humans and artificial beings coexist, the story follows an android girl named Rouge Redstar, and her buddy, Naomi Orthmann. The two are on a mission to reach Mars and kill nine obstreperous androids who are adversarial to the government called the Immortal Nine.

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Produced by: Grandma’s House Entertainment, Lighthearted Entertainment

Host: Brooke Baldwin

Releasing on: 10 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Eleven strangers are given a chance to win a quarter of a million dollars, only if they agree to split it evenly. However, if they do not wish to take their fair share, the contestants can vote each other out to keep more money for themselves. It is the ultimate trial of human nature, as desire and distrust jeopardise to destroy even the strongest of relationships.

Boy Swallows Universe

Directed by: Bharat Nalluri, Jocelyn Moorhouse, Kim Mordaunt

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Cameron, Lee Halley, Bryan Brown, Anthony LaPaglia, Sophie Wilde

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Eli Bell, a working-class kid who lives with a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer stepfather, and a notorious criminal as his babysitter. While Eli is trying to find a way to be a good man, he is forced to enter Brisbane’s underworld to save his mother from danger.

Champion

Created by: Candice Carty, Williams

Cast: Kerim Hassan, Déja J. Bowens, Cosby Prawl Nadine Marshall, Ray Fearon, Jo Martin, Karl Collins, Andy M Milligan, Manoj Anand, Genesis Lynea

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Bosco, who gets free from prison after several years. A rapper by choice, Bosco is ready for a comeback, until his sister, Vita, steps into the limelight and puts their family bond to the test. This is one of the most engaging OTT releases you can watch this weekend.

Detective Forst

Directed by: Leszek Dawid

Cast: Borys Szyc, Zuzanna Saporznikow, Andrzej Bienias, Kamilla Baar, Aleksandra Grabowska, Szymon Wróblewski, Maciej Pesta, Michał Suwada, Tomasz Pogoń, Artur Barciś

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: After a series of murders hit the Tatra Mountains, Detective Wiktor Forst is asked to step in to solve the case. He along with the help of journalist Olga Szrebska tries to unravel the truth behind all the killings. Add this show to your list of OTT releases this weekend.

Echo

Created by: Marion Dayre

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, Vincent D’Onofrio

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez is pursued to return to her hometown in Oklahoma by Wilson Fisk’s organization. Now back home, Maya is compelled to come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community. If none of the Bollywood releases make a mark, you can add this as one of the many OTT releases you can watch this weekend,

Killer Soup

Directed by: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Shilpa Mudbi, Ashwini Kalsekar

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The thriller series follows an aspiring yet talentless home chef, Swati Shetty (Konkana Sen Sharma). Swati is married to Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) but is in love with Umesh Pillai (also played by Manoj Bajpayee). In order to spend her life with Umesh, the duo devises a plan to kill Prabhakar and replace him with Umesh. This is an unmissable Bollywood release this week.

Kotabommali PS

Directed by: Teja Marni

Cast: Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajashekar

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Aha

Synopsis: The story revolves around a police officer, who finds himself on the run after being framed for a crime by a prominent politician. If you wish to explore movies beyond Bollywood, then this movie release this week is perfect for you. You can skip the Bollywood releases to watch one of the most entertaining OTT releases this week.

Mantra Surugana

Directed by: Dyan Sunu Prastowo

Cast: Sitha Marino, Cindy Nirmala, Rania Putrisari, Fergie Brittany, Luna Sabrina, Ravael Adwel, Dewa Dayana, Yusuf Mahardika, Arswendi Nasution, Tegar Satrya

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Tantri, who arrives at a hostel of her new school. Unexpectedly, Tantri discovers a terrible connection with spells and curses to her past while spending her time at the hostel. This awakens the Demon Surugana who wishes to take her life.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are back for another deadly mission. They are on a run to track down a dangerous weapon before it gets into the wrong hands. And while this is the most important task at hand, Ethan also has to fight some deadly ghosts from his past.

Sonic Prime: Season 3

Developed by: Man of Action

Voices cast: Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Ashleigh Ball, Adam Nurada, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, Vincent Tong

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This animated series is based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game. After the success of Seasons 1 & 2, the makers have returned for another season. The story will revolve around Sonic and his team of unlikely allies who team up to stop Nine. The story’s villain has stolen the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself and Sonic now must protect the Shatterverse.

Ted

Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham, Ara Hollyday

Releasing on: 11 January 2024

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: Set in 1993, Ted is a comedic prequel event series to the franchise films. Ted the bear (Seth MacFarlane) is now enjoying his life away from the limelight as he has settled down in Framingham, Massachusetts along with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), his parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). The series explores how Ted spends his lazy days being a lousy but great friend of John’s.

Adire

Directed by: Adeoluwa Owu

Cast: Kehinde Bankole, Funlola Aofiyebi, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Mike Afolarin, Yemi Blaq, Ibrahim Chatta, Ifeanyi Kalu, Onyinye Odokoro, Damilola Ogunsi

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a retired prostitute who decides to quit the job and start a new life. She moves to a small town to start a lingerie-making business, which inevitably empowers the conservative women. However, problems occur when the self-instilled leader, the deaconess and wife to the preacher of the town’s local church starts having issues with the business and Captain, her former pimp whose money she stole to start a new life, comes back into her life.

Journey

Directed by: Cheran

Cast: R Sarathkumar, Prasanna, Aari Arujunan, Kalaiyarasan, Divyabharathi, Kashyap Barbhaya, Jayaprakash, Jasmine Metivier, Anupama, Ilavarasu, Naren, Anju Kurian, Vela Ramamoorthi, Bharani

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Synopsis: Set up in a business backdrop, the story follows a business head looking to hire a candidate for a top position at the firm. Out of 126 applications, 5 people are selected for the final round, and now it is upon them to impress the head and grab this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Mix up your binge-watch list a little and add this Tamil movie release along with other Bollywood movies this week.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: Apple+ TV

Synopsis: Killers of the Flower Moon centres on a string of Oklahoma murders that took place in the Osage Nation during the 1920s after oil was found on the tribal land. If you do not wish to watch any Bollywood releases this week, then you can explore this OTT release this weekend.

Lift

Directed by: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Sam Worthington

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around an international heist crew led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart). The team devises a plan to lift USD 500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. This is one of the most intriguing OTT releases this weekend.

Role Play

Directed by: Thomas Vincent

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, Bill Nighy

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Emma, who has a lovely husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey. While she lives a very normal life, no one knows that she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire. Her secret, however, is revealed to her husband David when the couple decides to spice up their married life with a little role-play.

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3

Created by: Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Charuvi Agrawal

Voice cast: Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Damandeep Singh Baggan, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Richard Joel, Sharad Kelkar, Rohan Jadav, Shakti Singh, Sahil Vaid, Toshi Sinha

Releasing on: 12 January 2024

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman will revolve around the transformation that Lord Hanuman went through to become the beacon of hope when the power-hungry Ravan tore through the world to unleash evil. This series is as good as any Bollywood movie releases this week.

Merry Christmas

Directed by: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar

Releasing on: 12 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Albert returns home after several years on the eve of Christmas. Adjusting to the loss of his mother, he decides to step out to lighten up his mood. He then meets Maria and her little daughter, who is mute. The two instantly spark unexpected but undeniable magnetism and create an immediate bond. However, things soon take a dark turn and their evening of romance turns into a night of misery. Fans of Bollywood movies should make note of this movie release this week.

Anyone But You

Directed by: Will Gluck

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Releasing on: 12 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) who enjoy an amazing first date but end up not being that attracted to each other. However, when they find themselves suddenly pushed together at a destination wedding in Australia, the duo has no other option than to pretend to be a couple. Watch this movie in theatres to witness the amazing chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Guntur Kaaram

Directed by: Trivikram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Sree Leela

Releasing on: 13 January 2024 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Guntur Karam, who is the king of the underworld of Guntur city. While he is rowdy by nature, a wave of change comes when he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city. You can opt to watch this movie in theatres instead of he many Bollywood releases lined up for this week.

Bucchigiri!

Directed by: Hiroko Utsumi

Cast: Genki Okawa, Masafumi Kobatake, Anna Nagase, Yusuke Hoshino, Jiro Saito, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Kappei Yamaguchi, Nozomu Sasaki, Ryota Takeuchi, Makoto Furukawa

Releasing on: 13 January 2024

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Synopsis: Arajin Tomoshibi is happy to reunite with his former friend Matakara Asamine. However, he soon realises that because of Matakara, he is caught up in battles among powerful individuals while also dealing with the fact that the shadow of a colossal demon has made an appearance. This is a must-watch anime show from the list of OTT releases this weekend.

Doctor Bakshi

Directed by: Saptaswa Basu

Cast: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Subhashree Ganguly, Bonny Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Akshay Kapoor, Maahi Kar, Devtanu

Releasing on: 13 January 2024

Streaming on: Adda Times

Synopsis: Doctor Bakshi resumes work after returning from jail. But this time his methods of seeking justice are different as he will go to any length to prove his innocence. Add this show to your list of OTT releases this weekend.

Dumb Money

Directed by: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen

Releasing on: 13 January 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story is about a somewhat poor man named Keith Gill. He notices how a video game retailer named GameStop’s stock is failing and digs deep to get information about it. Having this much knowledge now, he takes advantage of a GameStop short squeeze and purchases its stock. His smart move lands him with a lot of money within two days, while stock market company CEOs lose hundreds of millions. Skip all Bollywood releases this week and watch this weekend release with your friends.

