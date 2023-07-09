Kill your confusion and watch these new OTT and movie releases this week

In the digital era that we live in, it gets quite hard for everyone to keep track of what’s happening in the world. One day people are exploring Meta’s new app Threads and on another day, they are trying to decide whether to watch Oppenheimer or Barbie first. The same goes for new OTT and movie releases this week.

Some really exciting OTT and movie releases have been announced for this week. Many Bollywood and Hollywood movies also release every Friday, making it hard to keep track of all the details. But worry not, we are here with a list of new OTT and movie releases this week. From Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One to Too Hot To Handle Season 5, here’s what you can watch this week.

New OTT and movie releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime & other platforms

Nineteen to Twenty

Directed by: Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, Park Su-ji

Cast: Cho Kyu-hyun, Kim Ji-eun, Lee Soo-hyun

Releasing on: 11 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A group of school-going teenagers are asked to spend their last week of teenage and the first week of their twenties together. What changes here is now since they are 20, they are allowed to date and experience this new phase of life. This is one of the best new releases this weekend that you should not miss.

Quarterback



Produced by: Peyton Manning, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Keith Cossrow

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Releasing on: 12 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota feature in this series where they wear a microphone for the first time in NFL history, during every game of the 2022 NFL season. This audio is used to give the audience an insight into what happens during these games.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Mexico)

Directed by: Ariel Burta

Cast: Capi Pérez, Luis Robledo Richards, Gris Verduzco

Releasing on: 12 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Six teams of culinary artists blend creativity and tradition to create something new in the kitchen, all in a limited time. Some fail, and some manage to reach the end of the competition to win a money price.

Sonic Prime Season 2

Developed by: Man of Action

Voices of: Deven Mack, Brian Drummond, Ashleigh Ball, Adam Nurada, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, Vincent Tong

Releasing on: 13 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This animated series is based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game. After the success of Season 1, the makers have returned for another season. The story will pick up from when Sonic is sent back into the Void. He is confronted by Shadow, who tells Sonic that it was him who destroyed their reality. Now, he needs to find a way to fix it all back.

Survival Of The Thickest

Created by: Michelle Buteau, Danielle Sanchez Witzel

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Christine Horn, Tasha Smith

Releasing on: 13 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Circling around a black, plus-size woman named Mavis Beaumont, the story will narrate how she works on rebuilding her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not let anything bother her, come what may, and achieve her goal of becoming successful.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5

Created by: Laura Gibson; Charlie Bennett

Contestants: Alex Snell, Christine Obanor, Courtney Randolph, Dre Woodard, Hannah Brooke

Releasing on: 14 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The exciting reality dating show returns with a new list of singles who arrive at paradise to meet, mingle, and remain celibate to win USD 100,000. It gets fun when lust and love takes over, and the young adults have to make the tough call of choosing either money or being with the person they like.

Bird Box Barcelona

Directed by: Álex Pastor, David Pastor

Cast: Mario Casas, Naila Schuberth, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva

Releasing on: 14 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Bird Box Barcelona is one of the most intriguing new film releases this week. A spin-off sequel of the 2018 film Bird Box, the Spanish post-apocalyptic horror thriller film follows a father-daughter duo who try and survive living in a dystopian future. The catch is that no one survives after they look at strange entities that have entered the earth.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha

Directed by: Suparn S Varma

Cast: Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey

Releasing on: 14 July 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around Noyonika Sen Gupta, who gets back to the courtroom to fight cases after some major family drama. Her husband is in jail for taking sexual bribes as an additional judge. Things seem to be going well, until her husband requests her to fight his case. This is one of the best OTT releases this week.

College Romance Season 4

Directed by: Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Pankaj Mavchi

Cast: Apoorva Arora, Gagan Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Manjot Singh, Eklavey Kashyap, Jhanvi Rawat

Releasing on: 14 July 2023

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Synopsis: A group of close friends are finally ready to say goodbye to the fun life at college. As they make their way into the real world outside college, they realise how things are about to change. Are they ready for it? That’s something they will eventually find out.

Maya Bazaar For Sale

Directed by: Gautami Challagulla

Cast: Navdeep, Eesha Rebba, Jhansi, Meiyang Chang, Hari Teja, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ravi Varma, Raja Chembolu, Sunayana, Harika Koyilamma, Naresh Vijaya Krishna

Releasing on: 14 July 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The story revolves around the new residents of the premium villas of Maya Bazaar. The luxurious gated community is exactly what they were looking for. As they begin their life of peace and luxury, drama unfolds when the government declares the construction illegal.

Nayakudu

Directed by: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh

Releasing on: 14 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: While this Friday, there is no Bollywood movie release, you can watch this Telugu film in theatres for a good time. A political drama of sorts, Nayakudu revolves around Maamannan, an MLA belonging to the oppressed community, and his estranged son. The two share a sour past, but finally unite when an opposition leader insults Maamannan.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny.

Releasing on: 14 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A Friday movie release everyone was waiting for. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One is finally in theatres this week. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are back for another deadly mission. They are on a run to track down a dangerous weapon before it gets into the wrong hands. And while this is the most important task at hand, Ethan also has to fight some deadly ghosts from his past.

Kohrra

Created by: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia

Cast: Vishal Handa, Saurav Khurana, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, Suvinder Vicky

Releasing on: 15 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around the mystery of a murdered NRI. The man is killed just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab while one of his friends goes missing. As the investigation begins, dark secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families unravel. This show is one of the most exciting OTT releases this week.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Created by: Jenny Han

Cast: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott

Releasing on: 17 July 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is a weekend release you cannot miss. While returning to Cousins Beach was one of the few things Belly used to forward to during summer vacations, this time things are not the same. Conrad and Jeremiah are fighting over her heart and she has yet not decided what she is going to do about this situation. And while this was enough turmoil, Susannah’s cancer is also back. An unexpected visitor is eyeing to tear down Susannah’s beloved house. And now, Belly has to decide how to tackle these problems wisely.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb