Don’t miss these binge-worthy new OTT and movie releases this week

The wait is finally over as the Barbenheimer week has arrived. This week several new OTT and movie releases are lined up including the much-awaited release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in theatres this Friday. Cinemas are going to be packed so make sure you are booking your tickets in advance already.

Apart from these two big releases, new OTT and movie releases that you cannot miss are Sweet Magnolia Season 3, The Deepest Breath, Trail Period starring Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, and more. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Bawaal is also arriving on OTT this Friday. And with so many new OTT and movie releases this week, one thing is for sure — you are going to be hooked to your screen throughout. Here’s what this week has in store for us.

The most exciting lineup of new OTT and movie releases this week

Unknown: Caves Of Bones

Directed by: Mark Mannucci

Cast: Lee Berger

Releasing on: 17 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger travels to South Africa where he discovers the world’s oldest graveyard. The interesting thing about this graveyard is that it is a cemetery full of ancient, small-brained, ape-like creatures.

The Sparks Brothers

Directed by: Edgar Wright

Cast: Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Releasing on: 18 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary film talks about Ron and Russell Mael, members of the pop and rock duo Sparks. The film will feature lengthy interviews with the duo and interactions with musicians, previous members of the group, and record producers who collaborated with Sparks. This is one of the many OTT releases this week that will keep you hooked.

The Deepest Breath

Directed by: Laura McGann

Cast: Alessia Zecchini

Releasing on: 19 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary follows Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini on her journey to break a world record with the assistance of safety diver, Stephan Keenan. You cannot miss watching this film after its release this week.

In Another World With My SmartPhone

Directed by: Takeyuki Yanase

Cast: Katsumi Fukuhara, Maaya Uchida, Yui Fukuo, Chinatsu Akasaki, Nanami Yamashita, Marika Kōno, Sumire Uesaka, Miyu Kubota

Releasing on: 20 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: God accidentally kills fifteen-year-old Touya Mochizuki. To fix his mistake, God decides to resurrect Touya. However, since God cannot send him back to his old world, he reincarnates him into a fantasy world instead. God also grants him special requests.

Sweet Magnolia Season 3

Developed by: Sheryl J. Anderson

Cast: Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone and Brandon Quinn

Releasing on: 20 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Grab your popcorn and get ready for one of the most amusing OTT releases this week. Childhood best friends Maddie, Helen Decatur and Dana Sue Sullivan return to face new challenges. The new season follows the trio as they navigate romantic relationships, family and careers in the cosy town of Serenity, South Carolina.

They Cloned Tyrone

Directed by: Juel Taylor

Cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland

Releasing on: 21 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An unlikely trio gets involved in exposing a government cloning conspiracy after they experience some odd events happening around them. This is going to be a mind-blowing OTT movie release this week that needs to be on your binge list.

Barbie

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell

Releasing on: 21 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The most awaited upcoming movie that everyone is going to watch this Friday is Barbie. The film is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel. The first live-action Barbie film revolves around her being kicked out from the utopian Barbie Land for being a less-than-perfect doll. Barbie along with Ken embark on a journey of self-discovery as they enter the real world.

Oppenheimer

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh.

Releasing on: 21 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The epic biographical thriller film is based on the 2005 biography named American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film will talk about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who was responsible for developing the first nuclear weapons on the Manhattan Project. Are you ready for this new intriguing movie release this Friday?

Bawaal

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Releasing on: 21 July 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A Friday movie release that Bollywood lovers have been waiting for this week is Bawaal. The story revolves around a history teacher and his newlywed wife. The small-town couple puts all their efforts to plan a honeymoon trip to Europe. However, once they reach their destination, the couple faces troubles in their relationship as they learn about World War II and draw references from it.

Trial Period

Directed by: Aleya Sen

Cast: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor

Releasing on: 21 July 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The film follows the journey of a single mother named Ana. She manages her world well until one day when things to beserk. Her curious son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days, and Ana now has a very difficult task at hand. This is one of the most exciting new film releases this week for Genelia’s fans.

Swagger Season 2

Directed by: Reggie Rock Bythewood

Cast: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, Jason Rivera

Releasing on: 23 July 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: This is a weekend release that cannot be missed. Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, the series follows the life of a basketball prodigy who must navigate the pressure from the outside in order to overcome the roadblocks and realise what it truly means to have swagger.

