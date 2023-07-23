Fix your Barbieheimer hangover with these new OTT and movie releases this week

You never really know how fast time passes by when you are busy watching good shows and films. We are all set to say goodbye to the month of July and the last week is not going to disappoint you in terms of binge-watching. This week is full of entertaining new OTT and movie releases in different genres that will keep you glued to your screens.

From the most anticipated Bollywood movie release this Friday, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to the new episodes of The Witcher, this week several new OTT and movie releases, that the audience has been waiting for, will arrive in theatres and streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Check out what’s in store for you.

Exciting new OTT and movie releases this week to keep you glued to your screens

Happiness for Beginners

Directed by: Vicky Wight

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes

Releasing on: 23 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film is an adaptation of the Katherine Center 2015 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Helen, who is going through a divorce. She books herself an Appalachian Trail survivalist course to get over the breakup. During the course, she meets Jake, a friend of her younger brother, and things unfold romantically between them. This is going to be one of the most romantic OTT releases this week.

Dew Drop Diaries

Created by: Rick Suvalle

Cast: Scarlett Estevez, Sydney Mikayla, ViviAnn Yee

Releasing on: 24 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around three fairies — Eden, Athena and Phoebe who secretly help families with small problems and make sure they are safe and happy.

The Witcher season 3 volume 2

Created by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, Christelle Elwin

Releasing on: 27 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Geralt has finally reunited with his family and is now in hiding to keep them safe. Monarchs, wizards, and beasts of the Continent are on a quest to capture Ciri, and it is now Geralt’s duty to protect her. The family finds a home in the fortress of Aretuza, as guided by Yennefer. The three work on uncovering more secrets about Ciri’s untapped powers, but instead discover that they have entered the battleground of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal. Now the family needs to fight back or they will lose each other forever.

Kaalkoot

Directed by: Arunabh Kumar

Cast: Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Suzanna Mukherjee

Releasing on: 27 July 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: The story revolves around the life of a police sub-inspector, Ravi Shankar Tiwari. He is no longer keen on working as a police officer and is all set to designate from his post, when a gruesome acid attack case comes his way and takes all his attention.

Captain Fall

Created by: Joel Trussell

Cast: Jason Ritter, Anthony Carrigan, Lesley-Ann Brandt

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A inexperienced yet humble sea captain unintentionally lands himself in trouble when a wretched international cartel asks him to smuggle a ship. The cartel is using him as a fall guy so that the authorities never catch them and the little guy has no option but to help them.

D.P. Season 2

Directed by: Han Jun Hee

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Suk Ku, Kim Ji Hyun

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around two military desertion arrest squad members, Jun Ho and Ho Yeol. The show chronicles the absurdities the two face and the harsh reality they overcome on a regular basis.

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Directed by: Masayuki Sakoi

Cast: Yūichirō Umehara, Aki Toyosak, Kengo Kawanishi, Aoi Koga, Hibiku Yamamura

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Ristarte, a rookie goddess, selects Seiya Ryuuguuin to save the world of Gaeabrande from a Demon Lord. However, Seiya rejects the offer, saying he will only enter Gaeabrande after training. It is now upon Ristarte to finally take Seiya into the danger land.

Maamannan

Directed by: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh

Releasing on: 27 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Maamanna is one of the few new releases this weekend that will keep you engaged. A political drama of sorts, the film revolves around Maamannan, an MLA belonging to the oppressed community, and his estranged son. The two share a sour past, but finally unite when an opposition leader insults Maamannan.

Good Omens Season 2

Directed by: Douglas Mackinnon

Cast: Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Nick Offerman, Brian Cox, Mireille Enos, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the show revolves around Aziraphale, an angel and Crowley, a demon. The two friends have a nice time on Earth but have a huge task at hand. They aim to prevent the final battle between heaven and hell called Armageddon from happening to save the earth.

The Tailor Season 2

Directed by: Cem Karci

Cast: Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül and Olgun Şimşek

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Peyami, who returns to the second season of the show to face new challenges. His friendship with Dimitri is being tested and it’s now upon him how he wants to deal with the matter. Meanwhile, Esvet is spending more time at the house with Mustafa and a new lady who has entered his life.

Perfect Story

Directed by: Chloé Wallace

Cast: Ingrid García Jonsson, Anna Castillo, Álvaro Mel

Releasing on: 28 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Margot who runs from her own wedding. She feels very directionless after the incident, only to discover that it is David and his crazy personality that can help her feel better. You should not miss this OTT movie release this week.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Directed by: Karan Johar

Cast: Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Releasing on: 28 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Friday, the biggest Bollywood movie release of July is taking place. The story of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani revolves around two lovebirds — Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Rocky is a desi, loud and charming Punjabi man while Rani is an intellectual Bengali journalist. To make their relationship work and get the families to agree to their marriage, the duo decides to live with each other’s families for three months.

Justice League: Warworld

Directed by: Jeff Wamester

Cast: Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, Matt Bomer

Releasing on: 28 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman along with other superheroes have landed in Warworld. It is a place of undying ruthless gladiatorial combat and the superheroes have a task at hand. They all need to unite together to create an unbeatable force that will fight the bad guys and lead the entire planet to freedom. This is one of the most exciting new film releases this week.

Haunted Mansion

Directed by: Justin Simien

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto

Releasing on: 28 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A single mother named Gabbie, and her son are excited to move into a mansion. However, they find out that the house is haunted. To help exorcise the newly bought estate, they hire a priest, a psychic, a former paranormal investigator turned tour guide, and a college history professor for assistance. Be ready to be spooked by this new Friday movie release.

Bro

Directed by: Samuthirakani

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju

Releasing on: 28 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another exciting weekend release is Pawan Kalyan starrer Bro. The story revolves around a man who is given a second chance at life to fix his mistakes after he dies.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb