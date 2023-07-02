It’s a feast for entertainment geeks as these new OTT and movies releases are arriving this week

July is the most exciting month in terms of new OTT and movie releases. It is the month when Oppenheimer and Barbie will be coming to theatres. And while the wait is still very long, this week is packed with some really interesting new OTT and movie releases.

Many movies like Insidious: The Red Door, Neeyat and more will be released in theatres this week. On OTT, many new movies and shows are also waiting for you. This Friday, be ready to watch movies like Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind, IB 71 and shows Adura, Hack My Home and many more OTT releases. Check out what’s in store for you.

New OTT and movie releases to add to your list this July

The Art of Incarceration

Directed by: Alex Siddons

Cast: Jack Charles, Robby Wirramanda, Christopher Austin, Troy

Releasing on: 3 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A new OTT movie release this week to add to your list is The Art of Incarceration. The documentary shows interviews of First Nation prisoners at Victoria’s Fulham Correctional Centre. They talk about their tryst with art, culture, history and their identities.

The King Who Never Was

Directed by: Beatrice Borromeo

Cast: Vittorio Emanuele Di Savoia, Emanuele Filiberto, Marina Doria

Releasing on: 4 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series traces the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy. The story revolves around his disturbed relationship with his parents, his love story with Marina Doria, his years working in Iran, the scandals, and more.

Riverdale Season 7 new episode

Directed by: Ronald Richard

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse

Releasing on: 5 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The new episode will show Kevin prepping to showcase his original musical written by him and Clay to his friends. However, he learns that the group might not be as into it as he had hoped.

Blind

Directed by: Shome Makhija

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: A remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, the Hindi version will focus on a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

IB 71

Directed by: Sankalp Reddy

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Suvrat Joshi

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: IB agent Dev Jammwal comes up with a witty plan after the Indian Intelligence Bureau acquires critical information about Pakistan and China’s forthcoming attacks on India within 10 days. Everything seems to be okay until circumstances compel Dev to change his plans.

Adhura

Directed by: Gauravv K Chawla, Ananya Banerjee

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chabra, Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Verma, Priya Banerjee, KC Shankar, Jaimini Pathak

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Set in a school named Nilgiri Valley School, the story revolves around a 10-year-old new student named Vedant and an ex-student named Adhiraj Jaisingh. Things take a horrifying turn when Vedant and Adhiraj’s paths collide and dark secrets are revealed.

Neeyat

Directed by: Anu Menon

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri

Releasing on: 7 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Friday, a Bollywood movie release that will make you visit the cinemas for sure is Neeyat. The film revolves around a CBI officer named Mira Rao who is summoned to solve the case of a mysterious murder. Billionaire Ashish Kapoor is killed during his birthday party and all his close family and friends are the prime suspects.

Insidious: The Red Door

Directed by: Patrick Wilson

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Josh. Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Andrew Astor, Hiam Abbass

Releasing on: 7 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The fifth instalment of the Insidious franchise and a direct sequel to Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2, the movie will follow Dalton Lambert, son of Josh Lambert. He is ready to go to college but things get complicated when the repressed demons of his past come back to haunt him.

The First Slam Dunk

Directed by: Takehiko Inoue, Yasuyuki Ebara

Cast: Masaya Fukunishi, Yoshiaka Hasegawa, and Katsuhisa Hoki

Releasing on: 7 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Japanese animated film follows the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi and Haruko. Hanamichi falls in love with Haruko, who loves the game of basketball.

72 Hoorain

Directed by: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Cast: Saru Maini, Aamir Bashir, Pavan Malhotra, Rasheed Naz, Ashok Pathak

Releasing on: 7 July 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story talks about the difficult paths taken by Fidayeens and how they embark on a hellish journey in order to meet the legendary 72 Virgins, known as the Hoorain. You should definitely watch this Friday movie release.

Tarla

Directed by: Piyush Gupta

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Veenah Naair

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: One of the most intriguing new film releases this week on OTT is Tarla. The biographical drama revolves around the renowned Indian female chef Tarla Dalal. The movie follows her life and legacy as she became an icon that empowered home-bound women to dream big.

Hack My Home

Produced by: Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott, Ming Lee Howell, Christian Sarabia

Cast: Jessica L. Banks, Ati Williams, Mikel Welch, Brooks Atwood

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A weekend release that you cannot miss is Hack My Home. Mikel Welch, Brooks Atwood, Ati Williams and Jessica Banks get together to help people renovate congested spaces into creative, out-of-the-box houses.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

Directed by: Ryan Polito

Cast: Tom Segura

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Tom Segura: Sledgehammer is one of the most entertaining new releases this weekend. Tom discusses everything under the roof from his love for Brad Pitt to the lessons he learnt from sharing gummy bears with his mother during a performance in Phoenix, Arizona.

Unkown: Killer Robots

Directed by: Jesse Sweet

Cast: Jesse Sweet

Releasing on: 7 July 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary follows the terrifying behind-the-scenes of military-funded scientists competing to construct new technology, as Artificial intelligence infiltrates every level of the armed forces.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb