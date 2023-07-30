Don’t miss out on watching these new OTT and movie releases this week

If you have ticked off watching all the series and movies from last week, then we have some new updates for you. This week, several new OTT and movie releases across genres are lined up for you to watch. From comedy series to Friday movie releases that will keep you on the edge of your seat, there are many good OTT movies and shows to choose from.

Some of the most anticipated OTT and movie releases this week include Choona which stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, and others in key roles. If you are a fan of horror, then this Friday, you need to rush to the theatres to watch one of the best horror movies of 2023 titled Talk To Me. OTT shows that you should add to your list this week include The Hunt for Veerappan, Guns & Gulaabs and more. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

New OTT and movie releases this week to kick off the month of August

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Created by: David E. Kelley

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham

Releasing on: 3 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Mickey Haller is famous for running his law firm out of the back seat of his Lincoln. In part 2 of season 2, Haller will be seen defending a long-standing client, Lisa Trammel. She is accused of murdering wealthy Mitchell Bondurant, and now it’s upon Haller to find the truth.

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3

Directed by: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone

Releasing on: 3 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 is the one OTT movie release this week that every Marvel fan has been waiting for. The film follows the Guardians of the Galaxy gang, led by Star-Lord, on their mission to rescue Rocket. The High Evolutionary imprisons Rocket to use his powers to create a new society that is free from all imperfections and it is now Star-Lord’s duty to stop him from destroying the world and save his dear friend.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Directed by: Jeff Rowe

Voice cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph

Releasing on: 3 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Amongst the many new film releases this week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is going to be the one film that will make you feel a little nostalgic. The story revolves around the four turtle brothers who are set to live life like ordinary teenagers. After years of being sheltered from the human world, they set out to live a normal life. However, when they are tasked to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate, trouble emerges when an army of mutants is put behind them to fail.

Meg 2: The Trench

Directed by: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis

Releasing on: 4 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, the story revolves around a research team that dives deep into the sea on a mission. However, things take a drastic turn when a mining operation jeopardises their mission and now they have to fight colossal Megs and the merciless environmental plunderers to survive.

The Hunt for Veerappan

Directed by: Selvamani Selvaraj

Feature appearances: Muthulakshmi, B. B. Ashok Kumar

Releasing on: 4 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This docu-series chronicles the tale of the 17-year manhunt for the infamous smuggler and bandit we all know as Veerappan. The documentary will delve into the crimes he committed, the special operation launched to kill him and firsthand accounts from people close to the criminal.

Rio 2

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha.

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, will.i.am, Jamie Foxx, George Lopez, Tracy Morgan, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann, Rodrigo Santoro, and Jake T. Austin

Releasing on: 4 August 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Blu and Jewel decide to give up their life in Rio de Janeiro and fly to the Amazon forest with their three kids. Hoping that their new life will teach the kids how to behave like birds, the family finds themselves in trouble. Jewel’s long-lost family is in danger as a vicious logger threatens to uproot their habitat. Blu must do everything possible to save his family and their new home. This is one of the most entertaining OTT releases this week that you can watch with your family.

Talk To Me

Directed by: Danny and Michael Philippou

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes

Releasing on: 4 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Talk To Me is a weekend release you cannot miss. The story follows a group of friends who try to talk to ghosts using an embalmed hand. The group continues to conjure the dead until one of them goes too far. The supernatural forces enter their world causing chaos.

The Childe

Directed by: Park Hoon-jung

Cast: Kim Seon-ho, Kang Tae-joo, Kim Kang-woo, and Go Ara

Releasing on: 4 August 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story follows Marco Han, a boxer who has a complicated past. He is on the lookout for his estranged father when things take a drastic turn in his life. A lawyer, claiming to be a representative of his father, asks him to travel to South Korea. As things unravel, Marco is compelled to encounter a shocking truth that will change everything for him. This is a Friday movie release that all Korean movie fans should watch.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb