New OTT and movie releases to pair up with your next meal

Imagine this: You have prepared a nice meal after a long day at work. You are excited to taste the food, and you have finally placed your plate in front of your laptop, trying to look for just the right content to go with the meal. You browse for several minutes, only to end up rewatching that same episode that you watched a few days ago. It is almost frustrating to never be able to find a good new show or film to watch, but we have just the solution for you. Several new OTT and movie releases have lined up this week, and we bring to you all the details you need.

Looking at the list of new OTT and movie releases this week, we can safely say that you are going to have an entertaining week throughout. One of the most exciting OTT releases this week is Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Many exciting movie releases are also lined up for this Friday including titles like The Flash, Elemental, Adipurush and more. On OTT, new film releases this week include titles like I Love You, Extraction 2 and more. There’s also good news for the BTS ARMY as two new films based on J-Hope and Suga are also hitting the theatres this week. Let’s check out what else is in store for us this week.

Look for these new OTT and movie releases this week to have a delightful time

Our Planet 2

Directed by: Adam Chapman, Hugh Pearson, Huw Cordey, Sophie Lanfear, Mandi Stark, Jeff Wilson

Cast: David Attenborough (narrator)

Releasing on: 14 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The eight-part series will take you on a breathtakingly beautiful journey along with the planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats. The series will showcase some incredible sights on Earth in ways they’ve never been seen before. The series will also talk about the effects of climate change on nature. The show has been shot with 4k camera technology, which ensures that it’s going to be a visual treat.

Rafuchakkar

Created by: Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartik Nishandar

Cast: Maniesh Paul, Bhawsheel Sahni, Priya Bapat, Lekha Prajapati, Sushant Singh

Releasing on: 15 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: This twisted story revolves around Pawan Kumar, a conman who dupes money from people by pretending to be someone else. He is wanted by the police for his crimes, but little do they know that there’s more to the story.

Elemental

Directed by: Peter Sohn

Cast: Voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, Matt Yang King

Releasing on: 16 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Elemental is one of the most exciting new releases this weekend. The animated movie is based in a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live together. The story revolves around a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy who meet each other only to realise how they have so many things in common with each other.

Adipurush

Directed by: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage

Releasing on: 16 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies this Friday. The Hindu mythological film is based on the epic story of Ramayana. The film has simultaneously been shot in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Extraction 2

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa, Tako Tabatadze

Releasing on: 16 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Australian Black Ops mercenary Tyler Rake returns to complete another deadly mission. He is assigned with a task to extract a family from one of the world’s deadliest prisons while also fighting a Georgian gangster hungry for revenge.

The Flash

Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Michael Keaton

Releasing on: 16 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The Flash is the latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is the most awaited new film release this week. The story will revolve around the time-travelling adventures of Barry Allen, who is also known as the Flash. In order to change his past, Flash goes back in time to fix things. Unfortunately, he creates a world without superheroes by accident. Now it is up to him to maintain peace and balance in the Universe.

I Love You

Directed by: Nikhil Mahajan

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati

Releasing on: 16 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: This week, an intriguing OTT movie release that will keep you hooked till the end is I Love You. The story revolves around a guy who becomes obsessed with a girl he works with. The man goes to extreme lengths to make sure that the girl accepts his love for her.

J-Hope in the Box

Directed by: Jun-Soo Park

Cast: J-Hope

Releasing on: 17 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: An exciting weekend release is J-Hope in the Box. To mark the 10th anniversary of BTS’ debut, this documentary will talk about the daily life of the artist. With footage of over 200 days, fans will get to see him work on the production of Jack In The Box, his exclusive listening party, and his preparation and appearance on the stage of Lollapalooza. The film will also circle around J-Hope dealing with concerns and anxiety about his identity as a solo artist.

Suga: Road To D-day

Directed by: Jun-Soo Park

Cast: Suga

Releasing on: 17 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another documentary to mark the celebrations of BTS’ 10th anniversary, this one will revolve around Min Yunki aka SUGA. The artist has established himself as a world-renowned artist, and the film will talk about his journey as a solo performer. From Las Vegas, Malibu, San Francisco, and Tokyo, to Chuncheon, Pyeongchang, and Seoul, SUGA’s solo journey looks quite inspiring.

Bigg Boss OTT 2



Hosted by: Salman Khan

Rumoured contestants: Aditya Narayan, Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Pooja Gor

Releasing on: 17 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinemas

Synopsis: After the massive success of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Salman Khan is coming with a new season of the show. The reality show will follow the same pattern as the television version. Famous celebrities from different fields will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house as they survive living with each other amid drama, fights, and whatnot.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb