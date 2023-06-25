Unmissable new OTT and movie releases this week as we say goodbye to June

While it might be hard to believe that we have passed six months of the year already, at least we spent all this time watching new OTT and movie releases every month. June is almost nearing its end, and the last week is looking pretty good content-wise. New exciting OTT and movie releases including The Witcher, Lust Stories 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha are scheduled to release this week.

The much-awaited Part 2 of The Night Manager is also included in the list of new OTT and music releases this week. If you love animated movies, then this Friday an exciting release is coming your way in theatres too. And there are more surprises in store, so let’s check what releasing this week on OTT and in theatres.

Take note of these new OTT and movie releases this week

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Directed by: Benjamin Cantu

Cast: Eren Güvercin, Eli Otto Kappo, Antonio Lallo, Livia Matthes, Nicolo Pasetti

Releasing on: 28 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This documentary explores the glittery nights at a fancy nightclub in 1920s Berlin. The club becomes a haven for the queer community but soon things change when freedom is lost amid Hitler’s rise to power. This is one of the most intriguing new film releases this week.

Lust Stories 2

Directed by: R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma

Releasing on: 29 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A sequel to Lust Stories, this anthology film will consist of four short segments. The film delves into the complexities of modern relationships. It will talk about desire and relationships and offer a distinctive perspective on these subjects from a female point of view. This is going to be the most entertaining OTT movie release this week.

The Witcher Season 3

Created by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Royce Pierreson, Anna Shaffer, Kim Bodnia

Releasing on: 29 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Monster slayer Geralt of Rivia has spent several years in The Witcher asserting detachment. However, things have changed for him since the entry of Princess Cirilla of Cintra into his life. Several factions in the continent are trying to pursue her to their hands on her power, but Geralt will do anything to keep her safe.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by: Sameer Vidwans

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania

Releasing on: 29 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Bollywood movie has already created a lot of buzz and the audience is expected to rush to theatres to watch this Friday release in great numbers. The romantic drama revolves around the love story of SatyaPrem and Katha. While Satya is head over heels in love with Katha, she knows she has dark secrets that may ruin the relationship.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Directed by: James Mangold

Cast: Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen

Releasing on: 30 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: You should definitely add Indiana Jones to the list of new releases this weekend that you need to watch. A sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), this film is the fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones film series. American archaeologist and adventurer, Indiana Jones, is set to finish his last mission as the US government recruits former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the competition to send a mysterious dial known as the Antikytherato into space.

The Night Manager Part 2

Directed by: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee

Releasing on: 30 June 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: A weekend release that you cannot miss is The Night Manager Part 2. The story pivots around Shaan Sengupta, a former Navy officer, who works as a night manager at a luxury hotel. Years later after giving up the navy life, Shaan is tasked to spy on a man responsible for the death of a young girl in Dhaka, a tragedy Shaan witnessed but couldn’t stop.

Jack Ryan Season 2

Created by: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, Abbie Cornish, Michael Peña, Louis Ozawa

Releasing on: 30 June 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The concluding season of Jack Ryan will follow the story of Jack and his new partner Domingo Chavez, who helps him expose a conspiracy within the CIA, while also stopping the partnership of a drug cartel with a terrorist group. This is one of the most-anticipated OTT releases this week.

Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

Directed by: Kirk DeMicco

Voice cast: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Blue Chapman, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco, Jane Fonda

Releasing on: 30 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: An upcoming movie release that will bring a smile to your face is Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken. The film revolves around a shy, 16-year-old girl named Ruby Gillman. She is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, and hence breaks her mother’s rule about going into the ocean with her friends. Once out in the open world, she discovers that she is a descendant of the battle-hardened Kraken. Her fate is to inherit the throne from her grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

Afwaah

Directed by: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas

Releasing on: 30 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This political drama is one of the most-awaited movies this week. With a stellar cast, the film chronicles the story of three people and how politics puts their life in danger. It addresses the issues of rumour-mongering and misinformation. You don’t want to miss this new movie release this Friday.

Is It Cake, Too?

Created by: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz

Hosted by: Mikey Day

Releasing on: 30 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The reality show invites different contestants and challenges them to bake a cake that replicates common objects. The aim of this task is to trick celebrity judges and win USD 5,000 (INR 4 lakh approx.) in return. The contestants are given a chance to win more money by recognising which display of cash is real and which is cake.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb