Say hello to an entertaining June with these new OTT & movie releases this week

The new OTT and movie releases this week look quite interesting. There are plenty of genres to choose from, and let’s not forget the much-anticipated weekend and Friday movie releases this week. From documentaries like Tour de France: Unchained to action drama films like Bloody Daddy, new OTT & movie releases this week have it all. Let’s take a look at what you can watch between June 5 to June 11.

Avatar: The Way of Water



Directed by: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet

Releasing on: 7 June 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: One of the most-awaited OTT film releases this week is Avatar: The Way of Water. Return to the world of Pandora as the Sully family learns to live a new life after escaping home. Jake decides to leave Omatikaya with is wife Neytiri, and their kids Neteyam, Lo’ak, Tuk, and Kiri, and escape to Pandora’s eastern seaboard. The Metkayina clan gives him and his family refuge after certain incidents back at home indicate danger. New to the sea world, the Sully family learns how to live like a Metkayina, only to fight the RDA in the end.

Tour de France: Unchained

Produced by: James Gay-Rees, Amelia Hann, Yann Le Bourbouach, Paul Martin

Cast: Gerard Camy

Releasing on: 8 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This documentary series talks about the Tour de France 2022 race. It focuses on the eight teams competing in the race and highlights the drama and sentiments that go into top cycling races.

Never Have I Ever Season 4

Created by: Mindy Kaling

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewinson, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Megan Suri

Releasing on: 8 June 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The fourth and final season of the People’s Choice Award-winning show will revolve around Devi Vishwakumar and her friends trying to navigate through their senior year of high school. The coming-of-age dramedy will follow Devi’s life as she once again deals with complicated relationships, high school, and family.

UP 65

Directed by: Gaganjeet Singh

Cast: Jay Thakkar, Priitamm Jaiswal, Anmol Jyot

Releasing on: 8 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: Based on a novel by Nikhil Sachan, the series talks about a group of friends navigating their college life at IIT, Varanasi. The show talks about friendships, relationships and life at one of the most prestigious colleges in India.

The Crowded Room

Created by: Akiva Goldsman

Cast: Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Henry Eikenberry, Emmy Rossum, Laila Robins, Sasha Lane, Lior Raz, Will Chase

Releasing on: 9 June 2023

Streaming on: Apple Tv+

Synopsis: Another much-anticipated weekend release is The Crowded Room. The miniseries is adapted from the non-fiction novel titled The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. The crime thriller drama will revolve around a young man named Danny. He becomes an unlikely suspect, accused of a shooting in 1979. Investigator Rya Goodwin is assigned to get to the root of the problem, who then delves into Danny’s past, his present, and eventually the night of the shooting.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov

Releasing on: 9 June 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is all set to introduce the audience to the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons as they join the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. This is going to be one of the most exciting new Friday movie release this week.

Bloody Daddy

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Amy Aela, Sanjay Kapoor, Mario Silva, Vivan Bhatena, Ankur Bhatia

Releasing on: 9 June 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The story revolves around an NCB officer (Shahid Kapoor) and his quest to save his son from a drug lord. After his team busts down a narcotics scam, the drug lord abducts the NCB officer’s son. He demands the NCB officer to retrieve a bag of cocaine from the NCB headquarters in exchange for his son. With no other option left, the officer decides to do as asked by the drug lord, only to find that things are more complicated than he expected. Add this movie to your list of new releases this weekend.

Flamin’ Hot

Directed by: Eva Longoria

Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones

Releasing on: 10 June 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The movie is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who created the very popular and iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. This film is going to be one of the most intriguing OTT movie release this week.

