Exciting new OTT releases to enjoy during the Diwali break

As you enjoy the long Diwali break with good food, gatherings with families and traditional celebrations — do not forget to tune in to watch some of the new and exciting OTT releases this week. From engaging movies to compelling OTT show releases, this week has a banger list of options to choose from.

The most awaited Crown Season 6: Part 1 arrives on OTT this week. Get ready to indulge yourself in exploring the life of Queen Elizabeth II in this series. Engaging documentaries like How to Become a Mob Boss and Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story surely need to be added to your list amongst other OTT movie releases this week like Ezra Miller‘s The Flash, The Railway Men, and more. Catch Tara Sutaria in Apurva and witness her in a never-seen-before role in this thrilling crime movie. Let’s see what this week has in store for you.

New OTT movie and show releases this week to include in your binge list

Criminal Code

Created by: Bernardo Barcellos, Heitor Dhalia, Leonardo Levis

Cast: Guilherme Faria, Pedro Caetano, Guito, Miguel Nader, Marcelo Di Marcio, Milton Lacerda, Luis Capti Kwong, Thomas Aquino

Releasing on: 14 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Inspired by real events, the action series follows the federal police officers who use DNA traces to disassemble the world’s largest bank robbery gang at the border of Brazil with Paraguay. This is one of the most exciting OTT releases this week.

How to Become a Mob Boss

Narrated by: Peter Dinklage

Cast: Michael Franzese, Sammy Gravano, Bobby Luisi

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This documentary series serves as a darkly satirical how-to guide that examines the rise and fall of history’s most infamous mob bosses, from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar, and their tactics for success. Add this documentary to your list of new OTT releases this week.

Suburræterna

Directed by: Ciro D’Emilio, Alessandro Tonda

Cast: Giacomo Ferrara, Filippo Nigro, Carlotta Antonelli, Federica Sabatini, Emmanuele Aita, Paola Sotgiu

Releasing on: 14 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the 2015 neo-noir film Suburra, the story of Suburræterna will follow the events of the 2017 crime drama series Suburra: Blood on Rome. In the new series, Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara) will return to Rome amid disorder and upheaval to regain his control of the city. You definitely do not want to miss this new OTT release this week.

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl

Directed by: George Nienhuis

Cast: Nick Swardson, Trevor Wallace, Chad Lebaron

Releasing on: 14 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Pterodactyl is Trevor Wallace’s first stand-up special where he talks about male birth control, smoking oregano, his unique birds-and-the-bees talk, experiencing his first Buc-ee’s, the red flags of dating, and the worst thing you could ever order on a date. Do not miss this stand-up stint if you wish you laugh out loud.

Apurva

Directed by: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, Aaditya Gupta

Releasing on: 15 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around Apurva (Tara Sutaria), who is en route to Agra to meet her boyfriend. However, things take a drastic turn when a gang of criminals abduct her on the way. Now it is upon Apurva to be fierce and free herself from captivity. This is one of the best new movies in OTT this week.

The Flash

Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Michael Keaton

Releasing on: 15 November 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: When Barry/The Flash (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time, he inadvertently alters the future. General Zod (Michael Shannon) returns to this reality to create chaos. Now, it is upon Barry to get Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and unite with Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to save the world. DC fans assemble!

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Directed by: Mary Lambert

Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño

Releasing on: 16 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family arrive at her old college friend Jackie’s (Brandy) house a few days before Christmas. Looking at it as an opportunity, Charlotte decides to expose her old friend and prove that her life is not as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter. Get into the Christmas mood by watching this movie on OTT this week.

Congrats My Ex!

Directed by: Prueksa Amaruji

Cast: Bella Ranee Campen, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Mahir Pandhi, Anahita Bhooshan

Releasing on: 16 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Risa (Bella Ranee Campen), an owner of a wedding planning company, agrees to plan her ex’s grand Indian wedding to save her company from shutting down. To complicate things further, her other ex-partner, Tim (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree) also arrives at the wedding as an event photographer, inviting chaos in Risa’s life. This film is going to be a fun watch.

In Love and Deep Water

Directed by: Yûsuke Taki

Cast: Rinko Kikuchi, Yuki Izumisawa, Aju Makita, Hatsunori Hasegawa, Saki Takaoka, Ken Yasuda

Releasing on: 16 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This romantic comedy revolves around devoted butler, Suguru Ubukata (Ryo Yoshizawa) who works on the MSC Bellissima, a massive luxury cruise liner. He meets a mysterious woman named Chizuru Banjaku (Aoi Miyazaki) who drags him on a journey to pursue the truth of a murder that took place on the vessel. If you love Japanese romantic movies, then you should surely add this movie to your list.

The Crown Season 6: Part 1

Created by: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Marcia Warren, Bertie Carvel

Releasing on: 16 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The sixth and final season of The Crown will be released in two instalments. Part 1 will follow the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) from her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. Part one will consist of four episodes. Expect to witness the premiership of Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel), Princess Diana’s death (Elizabeth Debicki), Edward, Earl of Wessex (Sam Woolf) and Sophie Rhys-Jones’ wedding, Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and Queen Mother’s death, the early relationship of Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles’ (Olivia Williams) wedding. The excitement level for this OTT release this week is palpable.

Believer 2

Directed by: Baek Jong-yul

Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, Lee Joo-young

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The sequel of the 2023 Korean action crime film follows detective Jo Won-ho (Cho Jin-woong) during his investigation of looking for “Rak,” who vanished after Brian’s (Cha Seung-won) imprisonment, while reaching the core of an evasive drug cartel. K-drama fans make notes of this exciting release.

Dashing Through the Snow

Directed by: Tim Story

Cast: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Teyonah Parris, Madison Skye Validum, Oscar Nuñez, Ravi V. Patel, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gina Brillon, Sebastian Sozzi, Kevin Connolly, Zulay Henao

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is not a very enthusiastic person when it comes to Christmas. But when his wife, Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), from whom he is separated, asks him to take their daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) out on Christmas Eve, he dutifully agrees. The two meet a mysterious man named Nick (Lil Rel Howery), and set on a magical adventure that helps restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas. Be ready to hop on an journey with this new movie release on OTT this week.

Kannur Squad

Directed by: Roby Varghese Raj

Cast: Mammootty, Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Sabha, Sunny Wayne

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Based on a true story, the narrative follows a team of police officers who are part of the Kannur Squad, a crime investigation unit, formed by ASI George Martin (Mammootty). The film revolves around the squad investigating the murder of a rich NRI businessman named Abdul Wahab. Don’t miss this film as watching Mammootty on the screen is never a bad idea.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Directed by: Gelila Bekele, Armani Ortiz

Cast: Tyler Perry, Ozzie Areu, Kenya Barris, Derrick Doose, Ari Emanuel, Whoopi Goldberg, Mellody Hobson, Mark Itkin, T.D. Jakes

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The documentary talks about writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head and media titan — Tyler Perry. The narrative revolves around his difficult but steadfast journey to the top of the industry as he heals from his childhood traumas. Do not forget to add this show to your binge list for this week.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Created by: Chris Black

Cast: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Following the explosive battle between Godzilla and the Titans that toppled San Francisco, a shocking revelation is made that monsters are real. The sixth instalment series in the franchise will now follow two siblings following in their father’s footsteps. Their mission is to discover their family’s association with the secretive organization called Monarch. Grab your popcorn as you will be fully engaged while watching this show.

Rustin

Directed by: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film narrates the true story of Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), who helped Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen) and his team in organising the 1963 March on Washington, also known as The Great March on Washington, which aimed at advocating for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. This is one of the most intriguing releases this week.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Directed by: Abel Góngora

Voice cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels written and drawn by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the upcoming animated series revolves around Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera). He meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but discovers that he will have to defeat seven of her evil exes in order to date her, making things more complicated than ever. Be ready to feel a little nostalgic and have a fun time watching this OTT release this week.

See You On Venus

Directed by: Joaquín Llamas

Cast: Virginia Gardner, Alex Aiono, Rob Estes, Eowyn Nyby Krieger, Veronica del Cerro, Isabel Serrano

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Mia (Virginia Gardner) is an 18-year-old orphaned girl who wishes to travel to Europe to find her biological mother. So when she meets a kind-hearted young man, Kyle (Alex Aiono), who is reeling from the guilt of a fatal accident, she persuades him to accompany her on the journey which changes a lot of things for them. Make note of the release of this film on OTT.

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream

Directed by: Toru Tokikawa

Cast: Shohei Ohtani

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The documentary includes in-depth interviews with baseball star, Shohei Ohtani and the coaches, players, managers and mentors that have influenced him. It is an introspective take on his illustrious career and how he became a Major League Baseball “two-way” superstar. If you love sports, then you should surely watch this documentary.

The Dads

Directed by: Luchina Fisher

Cast: Peter Betz, Stephen Chukumba, Frank Gonzales, Wayne Maines, Dennis Shepard, Jose Trujillo

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Five fathers of trans children tag along with Dennis Shepard, the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As they fish together, the fathers talk about their unconditional love for their children and racial, geographical and generational situations and how it affects them. Do not forget to keep some tissue by your side.

The Queenstown Kings

Directed by: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Cast: Sivuyile Ngesi, Zolisa Xaluva, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Likhona Mgali, Thembikile Komani, Patrick Ndlovu

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a prodigious young soccer player from rural Queenstown. His washed-up, pro-footballer father returns to town to reconcile, creating drama in his life while he already is burdened about choosing between his team’s success and his own dreams. Explore different genres and add this movie to your list.

Twin Love

Hosted by: Brie Garcia, Nikki Garcia

Contestants: Brittnay and Whittnay James, Sabella and Hanna Radostitz, Cameron and Ceara McKegney, Zoie and Baelee Bogart, Morgan and Madison Ramsey, Seth and Luke Banks

Releasing on: 17 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Ten sets of identical twins are invited to this reality dating show where they are asked to split up and live in two different houses. The twins, now separated from each other, have to navigate their love lives inside the house, without being in touch with each other about anything at all. This show will ensure maximum drama and fun.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis

Releasing on: 17 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around an eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). Bearing the weight of being the last hope for his failing lineage, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler) before the 10th annual Hunger Games arrives. However, when Lucy captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. The two set out on a race against time to survive and find out if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. Experience this film in theatres this week.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan

Directed by: Aatish Kapadia

Cast: Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia

Releasing on: 17 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Praful (Rajeev Mehta) is transformed into the king of a fictional land named Paanthukhistan in order to save the world from destruction. However, the crazy family ensures that things do not go the way they were planned, which invites comical circumstances. Spend the Diwali weekend with your family by watching this movie.

The Railway Men

Created by: Shiv Rawail

Cast: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Hinduja, Mandira Bedi

Releasing on: 18 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story narrates the tale of the unsung heroes, who made huge sacrifices and saved thousands of lives on the night of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. This show will make you emotional.

V for Vengeance

Directed by: Kelly Halihan

Cast: Jocelyn Hudon, Grace Van Dien, Sean Maguire, Christopher Russell, Pauline Dyer, Graham Greene, Alix Villaret

Releasing on: 18 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Two estranged sisters, Emma and Scarlett reunite when they discover that their little sister, Kate, managed to escape an earlier kidnapping attempt that also killed their parents. The two sisters join hands to rescue Kate from a group of blood-thirsty vampires led by Thorn. Make sure you remember to watch this OTT movie this week.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb