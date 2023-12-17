Upcoming OTT release this week that will keep you hooked to your screen

As we enter the last few weeks of the year, the more we all feel like curling up in our cosy beds and watching good content. Interestingly, just like the earlier weeks of December, the upcoming OTT show and movie releases this week look very promising. From new OTT shows to Bollywood movies, this week is packed with releases across different moods and genres.

The most awaited Bollywood release amongst other OTT releases this week is Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming movie, Dunki. The film will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, making it an interesting box office battle this week. Other new OTT shows and movies that are worth watching are titles like Saltburn, Barbie, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, Maestro, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians to name a few. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

Upcoming new OTT shows and Bollywood movies that will keep you entertained this week

Falimy

Directed by: Nithish Sahadev

Cast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep, Meenaraj Palluruthy, Raina Radhakrishnan

Releasing on: 18 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The movie narrates the tale of a middle-class dysfunctional family that decides to go on a trip to Varanasi. The members face personal challenges as they travel with each other, cropping up fights and arguments throughout their journey. This is going to be one of the best new OTT releases this week.

Hello Ghost!

Directed by: Hsieh Pei-Ju

Cast: Jing-Hua Tseng, Ivy Shao, Lu Yi-Ching, Tsai-Hsing Chang, Jia-Yin Tsai, Chun-Hao Hung, Bai Jing Yi, Xie Kun Da, Calvin Tsou

Releasing on: 18 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Adapted from the 2010 South Korean blockbuster comedy, the movie revolves around a lonely delivery man named A-wei. He attempts to commit suicide multiple times but fails at it no matter what. During this endeavour to end his life, he meets four ghosts who inform him that they will leave him alone only if he helps them fulfil their final wishes. In the process of doing so, A-wei finds a new purpose in life and pursues his love for Nurse Linda. This is one of the most heart-warming OTT movie releases this week.

Mission Start Ab

Created by: Indrani Ray

Cast: Kunal Bahl, Anisha Singh, Manish Chowdar, Cyrus, Masaba Gupta

Releasing on: 19 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: This competitive reality series will feature three investors who will handpick ten outstanding early-stage founders and test their entrepreneurial mettle. The founders will face strict challenges and the last-standing founders will get the chance of getting a potential investment for their startups.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Produced by: Hybe

Cast: Kim Nam-joon, Kim Seok-jin, Min Yoon-gi, Jung Ho-seokm Park Ji-min, Kim Tae-hyung, Jeon Jung-kook

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The 8-episode docuseries will talk about the incredible journey of pop icons BTS through the past ten years of their existence as a band. The series will also feature snippets from their daily lives, thoughts and the highs and lows they have seen in all these years including their first concerts, their debut at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, speaking at the UN, performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium, performing at London’s Wembley Stadium and more. Do not forget to add this new OTT release to your binge list this week.

Cindy la Regina: The High School Years

Directed by: Miguel Necoechea Jr, Indra Villaseñor Amador, Ruth Cherem Daniel

Cast: Vincent Michael Webb, Michelle Pellicer, Nahuel Escobar, Carola Cuarón, Luciana Vale, Anxel García, Janneth Villarreal

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Cindy, who is a high-school-going teenager. Her aim in life is to conquer the world, but in order to do that, she must survive high school while living in the high society of San Pedro Garza García. To do so, she takes help from her inseparable friends, Lu and Tere, and her newly arrived cousin, Angie. Gather your girl gang and watch this upcoming OTT release this week.

Dragons of Wonderhatch

Directed by: Kentarô Hagiwara, Takashi Ôtsuka

Cast: Mackenyu, Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira, Go Morita, Sumire, Rena Tanaka Masaki Miura, Riko Narumi

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story follows Nagi, a high school student who doesn’t fit in with her classmates. She lives in her own fantasy world and realises that she can hear strange sounds coming from somewhere. She then meets Tyme, who lives in another world where Dragonriders attend to the cries of dragons and intercommunicate with them.

Maestro

Directed by: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The biographical drama circles around the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. The film, at its core, is an emotionally stunning characterisation of family and love. Witness the magic of Bradley Cooper as you watch this OTT movie release this week.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Created by: Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadr, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The fantastical story revolves around a 12-year-old contemporary demigod, Percy Jackson. While Percy is still trying to come to terms with his newfound supernatural powers, the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. To prove himself innocent, Percy must now journey across America to locate the bolt and restore order to Olympus. Are you excited to watch this new OTT release this week?

The Taming of the Shrewd 2

Directed by: Filip Zylber

Cast: Magdalena Lamparska, Mikołaj Roznerski, Piotr Cyrwus, Tomasz Sapryk, Dorota Stalińska, Martin Budny, Elżbieta Trzaskoś, Jan Kardasiński, Piotr Nerlewski

Releasing on: 20 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The second season of the Polish series will revolve around Kaska and Patryk. Their relationship gets tested when the lovebirds start suspecting each other of infidelity. Making matters worse, their neighbours keep meddling in their affairs and add fuel to their suspicions.

Alhamour H.A.

Directed by: Abdulelah Alqurashi

Cast: Fahad Alqahtani, Khaled Yeslam, Ali Alsherif, Ismail Alhassan, Fatima AlBanawi, Khairia Abu Laban, Mohammad Alqass

Releasing on: 21 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on true events, the story revolves around a security guard who quickly rises to the top and starts earning billions. He and his partners devise a plan and convince people to put their money in dubious investments with the promise of doubling their funds in order to dupe the people and make money for themselves.

Like Flowers in Sand

Directed by: Kim Jin-woo

Cast: Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Ju-myoung, Yoon Jong-seok, Kim Bo-ra, Lee Jae-joon, Lee Joo-seung

Releasing on: 21 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Kim Baek-doo (Jang Dong-yoon), who is a ssireum player. Struggling to find success, Kim decides to retire from the sport, but things take a new turn when he reunites with his childhood friend Oh Yoo-kyung (Lee Ju-myoung). Oh decides to become the management team leader for his friend’s ssireum team and takes the help of Min Hyun-wook (Yoon Jong-seok) and Joo Mi-ran (Kim Bo-ra), as well as the new coach Kwak Jin-soo (Lee Jae-joon) and Baek-doo’s best friend Jo Seok-hee (Lee Joo-seung) to work together to save the team from disbanding. Make sure you make note of this upcoming OTT release this week.

Barbie

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell

Releasing on: 21 December 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinemas

Synopsis: The story revolves around Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling), who set out on a mission to travel to the real world and meet the owner of a Barbie who is melancholy. Once in the real world, Barbie has major realisations about how the world works and how women are not as influential in the real world, unlike Barbie Land. Shattered and confused, Barbie then decides to fix things up when Kens take over Barbie land. If you wish to not spend time watching Bollywood content, then this OTT release this week is for you.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Directed by: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in a fictional universe, the story revolves around Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past. She arrives in a universe controlled by the unscrupulous government of the Motherworld, which has an army called the Imperium controlled by Regent Balisarius. Kora figures out that the moon of Veldt is being threatened by the Imperium, and decides to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the Motherworld’s forces.

Dunki

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Jyoti Subhash

Releasing on: 21 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film revolves around a group of friends hailing from a village in Punjab. They share a common dream to move to England. However, the problem is that neither of them has a visa nor a ticket to fly to the country. Hardy promises to take them to the land of their dreams through “Donkey Flight”, an illegal backdoor entrance strategy used to enter nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. The film narrates the story of how the group of friends reach England illegally and their battle to return home. Skip watching an OTT show and head to theatres to witness the biggest Bollywood release this week.

Neru

Directed by: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Siddique, Santhi

Releasing on: 21 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a blind sculptor named Sara who seeks justice after experiencing trauma. She urges a lawyer named Vijaymohan (Mohanlal), who has not practised for several years, to fight her case. Because of being away from the courtroom drama, Vijaymohan faces several dilemmas as he tries to win the case for Sara. You can watch this film if you wish to skip any OTT or Bollywood release this week.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Directed by: James Wan

Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman

Releasing on: 21 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Several years after the events of Aquaman (2018), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is forced to fight David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ) again. Driven by the aim to avenge his father’s death, Manta has obtained the cursed Black Trident and has become more problematic than ever before. To protect Atlantis and his loved ones, Aquaman will have to seek help from his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis and fight together against Black Manta.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Directed by: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju

Releasing on: 22 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in the city of Khansaar, the story follows Raja Mannaar (Jagapathi Babu), who intends to make his son Vardharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) his successor. However, not happy with his decision, Raja’s ministers and advisors devise a plan to kill the father-son duo by hiring armies from Russia and Serbia. Vardharaja somehow manages to escape the situation and meets his childhood best friend Deva (Prabhas). When he narrates the story, Deva sets out on a mission to make Vardharaja the undisputed successor of Khansaar. No OTT or Bollywood release will give you as much adrenaline as the release of Salaar this week.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Directed by: Christo Tomy

Cast: Jolly Joseph

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The true-crime documentary talks about the serial murders that took place in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district in Kerala. The documentary follows Jolly Joseph, a woman who was accused of carrying out a vicious plan of cyanide poisoning and killing six family members, including a two-year-old child. This OTT movie release this week promises some extra chills.

Aadikeshava

Directed by: Srikanth N. Reddy

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Joju George, Aparna Das, Jayaprakash, Radhika Sarathkumar, Suman

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story talks about Balu (Panja Vaisshnav Tej), who lives with his adopted parents and works at a cosmetics company. One day, he learns about the death of his biological father, Rayalaseema-based MLA Maha Kaleshwar Reddy (Suman). In order to save his sister, Vajra (Aparna Das) and stop a mining mafia boss named Chenga Reddy (Joju George) from destroying the ancestral temple, Balu decides to return to Rayalaseema.

Adi

Directed by: Prasobh Vijayan

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Ahaana Krishna, Dhruvan, Anu Joseph, Bitto Davis, Bindhu Jayan, Jibin V Joseph, Sreekanth Dasan

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The story revolves around Sajeev Nair (Shine Tom Chacko) and Geethika (Ahaana Krishna). The loverbirds lead a happy married life but things begin to change when Geethika starts suspecting that Sanjeev is hiding something from her. The couple navigates the differences created between them while Sanjveen continues to keep his secret safe.

Dry Day

Directed by: Saurabh Shukla

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Gannu (Jitendra Kumar) is a doting husband who only has one vice. He is an alcoholic, something his wife is not okay with. Gannu is the biggest loafer of Jagodhar but when his wife decides to abort their baby due to his alcoholism, he sets out on a mission to ban alcohol while also struggling with his own drinking habits. This upcoming OTT release is as entertaining as watching a Bollywood movie this week.

Fear the Night

Directed by: Neil LaBute

Cast: Maggie Q, Kat Foster, Travis Hammer, Brenda MeaneyIto AghayereKirstin LeighHighdee KuanKeilyn Durrel JonesRoshni Shukla

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Synopsis: Eight women including Tess, a troubled military veteran, arrive in a secluded California farmhouse for a bachelorette party. However, little do they realise that things will take a wrong turn. Masked intruders enter the house to launch a brutal attack, compelling the girl gang to fight for survival.

Gyeongseong Creature

Directed by: Jeong Dong-yun

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, Wi Ha-joon

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set during a time in the spring of 1945, the story revolves around two young adults in Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonization of Korea. The duo confronts a strange creature born of greed and is forced to battle against it for survival. This is one of the most engaging upcoming OTT releases this week.

Humorously Yours: Season 3

Created by: Amit Golani

Cast: Vipul Goyal, Rasika Dugal

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: Stand-up comedian, Vipul Goyal is all set to fly abroad and perform on an international stage. The fun part is finding out whether his plan will finally take off or the challenges will come in his way as new faces help him live his dream.

Saltburn

Directed by: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Scholarship student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds it hard to settle at Oxford University. However, when he meets the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), Oliver finds himself drawn into his world. Felix invites him to Saltburn to introduce Oliver to his eccentric family and spend time at his sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.

What If…?: Season 2

Directed by: Bryan Andrews

Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Cynthia McWilliams, Mick Wingert, Hayley Atwell, Lake Bell

Releasing on: 22 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The second season of What If…? will explore separate timelines in the multiverse that illustrate what would happen if major events from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) occurred in a different manner. This upcoming OTT series should be on your watchlist along with other releases and Bollywood movies this week.

A Vampire in the Family

Directed by: Ale McHaddo

Cast: Leandro Hassum, Monique Alfradique, Edson Celulari, Rômulo Arantes Neto, Mel Maia, Maria Flor Franco, Eliezer Motta, Antonio Fragoso, Renata Bras, Caio Mendonça

Releasing on: 24 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Fernandinho, who is a former football player and a current podcast commentator. Fernandinho is a family man but is stunned when he discovers that his inconvenient brother-in-law, Gregorio has come home for a visit. Things get even more weird when Fernandinho discovers that Gregorio is a lazy bloodsucker aka a vampire. This upcoming OTT release could be a good alternative to a Bollywood movie this week.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

Directed by: Byeon Hee-sun

Cast: Jo Kyoung-i, Lee So-eun, Park Yo-han, Kim Sae-hae, Jang Ye-na

Releasing on: 24 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Baby Shark, Pinkfong, and Hogi embark on an exciting new adventure as they decide to produce the most delicious ice cream in the world. However, things take a drastic turn just before the final touch, when the perfect topping, Gingerbread Man, runs away. Keep the kids busy with this upcoming OTT release this week while you watch a good Bollywood movie or OTT content.

