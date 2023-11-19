Unwind and check out these new OTT shows and movie releases this weekend

With the winter season kicking in, it will become more and more difficult to get out of the cosy bed and step out in the chilly weather. So the best way to spend this time is by watching as many good shows and movies on OTT as possible. This weekend, many new and exciting OTT releases are lined up for you to check out. From animated OTT series to thrilling movies, this week is packed with several intriguing options to explore.

The much-awaited reality show competition, Squid Game: The Challenge is arriving on OTT this weekend. Movies in OTT this week include titles like Stamped From The Beginning, Last Call for Istanbul, The Machine and more. Theatres are also going to be packed this weekend as films like Joaquin Phoenix’s Napolean, Kangana Ranaut‘s Emergency and more are arriving on the big screen as well. This weekend, many exciting new OTT releases are lined up for you to check out, so let’s dive into the world of new releases.

OTT shows and movies to check out on Netflix, Apple TV+ & more this weekend

Stamped From The Beginning

Directed by: Roger Ross Williams

Cast: Angela Davis, Alexa Rachelle Jennings, Ibram X. Kendi, Lynae Vanee, Julian Joseph, Carol Anderson

Releasing on: 20 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Stamped From The Beginning is a hybrid documentary/scripted feature based on Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas. Using animation and expert insights, the documentary talks about the history of racist ideas in America. This is one of the most intriguing OTT movies to check out this week.

Leo

Directed by: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler

Releasing on: 21 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Leo (Adam Sandler) is a class pet lizard, who realises that he has wasted his life sitting inside a box. When a kid points out that he is old, Leo decides to explore the world in the little time he has. He decides to become a part of a take-home assignment for students. Soon, the kids start to realise that Leo can talk and they start taking his help for different problems they face, making him a star pet that everyone loves.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Directed by: Hamish Hamilton

Cast: Hannah Waddingham, Luke Evans, Phil Dunster, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Scott Baker

Releasing on: 22 November 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Witness Emmy-winning star, Hannah Waddingham perform at the London Coliseum as she welcomes special guests including Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, and more for a musical extravaganza.

High On The Hog Season 2

Directed by: Roger Ross Williams

Hosted by: Stephen Satterfield

Releasing on: 22 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Sommelier Stephen Satterfield will be seen travelling the world as he explores stories behind African-American food and its association with Black history. In the new season, Satterfield will head to Atlanta, New York, New Orleans, and Los Angeles to explore the food history.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Based on: Squid Game by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: 456 real players

Releasing on: 22 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: 456 players from around the world are invited to take part in a real-life Squid Challenge. Inspired by the Netflix show, the players will compete to win USD 4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history. Following the same pattern as the show (minus all the killings, of course), each player will have to play a series of games and will be tested to see how far will they go to win the game.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Directed by: Fernando Frías de la Parra

Cast: Anna Castillo, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Natalia Solián, Juan Minujín, Alba Ribó, Clara Roquet, Alexis Ayala

Releasing on: 22 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos, the story follows a young writer, who travels to Barcelona with his girlfriend to study a PhD in Literature. However, things take a dramatic turn when he gets involved in a criminal network. This inspires him to write the novel of his dreams, while his life takes outrageous and diabolical turns.

My Daemon

Directed by: Nat Yoswatananont

Cast: Miyuri Shimabukuro, Cocoro Kikuchi, Fumiko Orikasa, Ayane Sakura, Shou Okumura, Wataru Hatano, Naoya Miyase, Jouji Nakata

Releasing on: 23 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in the near future, this anime series revolves around an elementary student named Kento (Miyuri Shimabukuro). He finds a small daemon creature named Anna (Cocoro Kikuchi) after a nuclear explosion causes the Earth to collide with Hell. Kento decides to raise Anna, who later embarks on a journey with him to rescue his mother.

Pulimada

Directed by: AK Sajan

Cast: Joju George, Aishwarya Rajesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol Jose, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, Balachandra Menon

Releasing on: 23 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in a small village, the story revolves around a police constable named Vincent (Joju George). He is eagerly awaiting to get married when the news of a man-eating tiger terrifies the village. Frustrated by the curfew and unrest, Vincent decides to embark on a dangerous journey, but a shocking revelation shatters his world. Add this to your list of OTT movies this week.

A Nearly Normal Family

Directed by: Per Hanefjord

Cast: Christian Fandango Sundgren, Björn Bengtsson, Melisa Ferhatovic, Lo Kauppi, Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors, Håkan Bengtsson, Cedomir Glisovic, Vera Olin

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the bestselling novel by Mattias Edvardsson, the series follows the lives of a pastor, a lawyer and their teen daughter. The family seems to live a very normal life until an accusation of murder hits them and they are tested to see how far will they go to protect each other.

Chaaver

Directed by: Tinu Pappachan

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Manoj KU, Anuroop

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Synopsis: Political thugs Ashokan (Kunchacko Boban), Musthafa (Manoj KU), Asif (Sajin Gopu) and Thomas (Anuroop) commit a horrendous crime and drag an innocent medical student named Arun (Arjun Ashokan ) in a sticky situation. As they run from the police, moral dilemmas arise among the five men.

Elf Me

Directed by: Younuts

Cast: Pasquale Petrolo, Anna Foglietta, Federico Ielapi, Giorgio Pasotti, Caterina Guzzanti, Claudio Santamaria

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around an unconventional elf named Trip (Pasquale Petrolo). Instead of making toys for Christmas, Trip builds eccentric weapons for kids. He crosses paths with Elia (Federico Ielapi), a shy kid from a village in the Italian mountains, but fails to make a good connection with him. However, when danger arrives in the form of a ruthless businessman, Trip and Elia are compelled to work together to save Christmas. This is one of the most entertaining OTT releases this weekend.

Last Call for Istanbul

Directed by: Gonenc Uyanik

Cast: Kivanç Tatlitug, Beren Saat, Annie McCain Engman, Zihan Zhao, Joy Donze, Johnny Gaffney

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Two married people, Mehmet (Kivanç Tatlitug) and Serin (Beren Saat) end up spending an unforgettable night full of excitement as they land in New York City, leading to desires, temptations and several complications.

My Demon

Directed by: Kim Jang-han, Kwon Da-som

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Tae-hoon, Lee Yoon-ji, Jo Yeon-hee, Kang Seung-ho

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung), a devilish heiress of a conglomerate, and Jung Gu-won (Song Kang), a demon who temporarily loses his powers, get into a contract marriage. What starts as a fun arrangement for the two, soon turns into hell when Jung Gu-won starts remembering who he is.

The Village

Directed by: Milind Rau

Cast: Arya, George Maryan, Divya Pillai, John Kokken, V. Jayaprakash, Thalaivasal Vijay, Aadukalam Naren

Releasing on: 24 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Gautham (Arya) who gets stranded in an eerie village. He along with three unlikely companions fight hard to rescue his missing family in one night and save them from the mysterious incidents taking place in the village.

Emergency

Directed by: Kangana Ranaut

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman

Releasing on: 24 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is based on the 21-month duration from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced a state of emergency across the country, which provided the authority to rule by decree, allowing them to cancel elections and suspend civil liberties.

Napolean

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell

Releasing on: 24 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story narrates the true story of the Emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix). The premise will revolve around the French leader’s rise to authority and his romantic relationship with Empress Joséphine, Empress Consort and the first wife of Napoleon (Vanessa Kirby).

Wish

Directed by: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Voice cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, and Jon Rudnitsky

Releasing on: 24 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in a fictional land called the Kingdom of Rosas, the story follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose). She seems to have the power to sense some kind of darkness about the kingdom’s ruler King Magnifico (Chris Pine) that no one else does. She makes a wish to the stars for help and gets a response from a star named Star. The two unite to overcome the evil in Rosas and fight for a better future.

Farrey

Directed by: Soumendra Padhi

Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bish, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy

Releasing on: 24 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a poor girl named Niyati (Alizeh Agnihotri). Being an academic genius leads her to gain admission into an elite school on scholarship. However, she gets involved in a cheating scam when some of her rich friends convince her to help them cheat in exams through intricate techniques.

Starfish

Directed by: Akhilesh Jaiswal

Cast: Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna

Releasing on: 24 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Tara (Khushalii Kumar) embarks on a self-discovery journey when her past comes haunting her back. The path is not easy but Tara moves ahead headstrong to discover secrets and explore love as she ventures on this quest for healing.

The Machine

Directed by: Peter Atencio

Cast: Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor

Releasing on: 26 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Bert Kreischer, who is a famous stand-up comedian known as The Machine. His real-life experience with Russian mobsters while he was on a booze-soaked college trip became the highlight of his stand-up career. 23 years after the incident, Bert finds himself haunted by the trip. He and his estranged father (Mark Hamill) get kidnapped by the same Russian mobster, who claims that Bert stole something very precious to him. Do not miss this OTT release this weekend.

