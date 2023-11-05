Take a break from all the Diwali prep and watch these new OTT releases this week

With Diwali around the corner, every day is about the festivities prep. One day it is all about the cleaning of every corner of the house and another day, it is all about the Diwali shopping. With so much work around us, taking a break is a must, and you can do it by watching the new OTT shows and movies releases this week.

There are several exciting releases lined up for this week including the much-awaited Salman Khan film Tiger 3. Other new movies in OTT this week include titles like The Killer, Escaping Twin Flames, Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld and more. New OTT show releases this week include Rainbow Rishta, The Santa Clauses Season 2 and more. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

Thrilling new shows and movie releases in OTT this week

Rick and Morty Season 7

Created by: Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon

Cast: Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden

Releasing on: 6 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Rick Sanchez (Ian Cardoni), a cynical scientist and his good-hearted but peevish grandson Morty Smith (Harry Belden) return to go on interdimensional adventures that occur across an infinite number of realities, often landing them in danger. This is one of the most exciting new OTT releases this week.

Rainbow Rishta

Directed by: Shubhra Chatterji, Hridaye A. Nagpal, Jaydeep Sarkar

Cast: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Sadam Hanjabam, Daniella Mendonca, Sanam Choudhury, Suresh Ramdas, Aneez Saikia

Releasing on: 7 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Six members of the LGBTQ+ community come together for this documentary series as they talk about finding and celebrating love. From what is it to be a transwoman and explore the dating world to figuring out a long-term relationship as a gay couple, they discuss everything under the roof.

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Directed by: Kilian Lieb, Max Rainer

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary follows a group of hackers from the Cold War era and their leader Xennt, who settle in a German tourist town and power the darkest corners of the internet. For anyone who loves true crime documentaries, this is one of the best new OTT releases to watch this week.

Escaping Twin Flames

Directed by: Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner

Cast: Jeff Ayan, Shaleia Ayan

Releasing on: 7 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The three-part documentary series revolves around Jeff and Shaleia, who are the leaders of an online spiritual community called Twin Flames Universe. They sell online classes that ensure a sure-shot union with your destined partner. The documentary explores how the two leaders brainwashed people and tried to control their lives. You should explore such new movies in OTT this week.

Robbie Williams

Directed by: Joe Pearlman

Cast: Robbie Williams

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The four-part documentary series will feature Robbie Williams as his most candid self. He will reflect upon 25 years of his record-breaking solo career up and his childhood along with never-before-seen archive footage of him being in the spotlight. Add this docu-series to your list of new OTT releases this week.

The Buccaneers

Created by: Katherine Jakeways

Cast: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, the story revolves around a group of American women who are invited to live in a London society. Their different approach to traditions brings challenges, especially for Nan (Kristine Froseth), who falls in love with two men — Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers).

The Claus Family 3

Directed by: Ruben Vandenborre

Cast: Jan Decleir, Amber Metdepenningen, Mo Bakker, Bracha van Doesburgh, Celest Henri Cornelis, Sien Eggers

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Grandpa Noël (Jan Decleir) and his adventures as Santa Claus. The delivery of a few Christmas presents goes wrong one time, landing Santa Claus in trouble. Not it is upon siblings — Jules (Mo Bakker) and Noor (Amber Metdepenningen) to help their grandpa and save Christmas. This is one of the few new movies in OTT this week that will put you in the festive mood.

The Santa Clauses Season 2

Created by: Jack Burditt

Cast: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel Iglesias, Eric Stonestreet

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Season 1 of The Santa Clauses revolved around Santa Claus aka Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) deciding to retire but failing at it after not being able to find a worthy successor. This makes the Calvin family return to the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus. He aims to train his son Calvin (Austin Kane) to ultimately look over the “family business” as Santa Claus, but things take a drastic turn when Magnus Antas, the Mad Santa (Eric Stonestreet) decides to take over the North Pole.

Vigilante

Directed by: Choi Jeong-yeol

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, Kim So-jin

Releasing on: 8 November 2023

Streaming on: Dinsey+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story follows a pinnacle student from the police academy and his secret life. During the day, he protects the law and works religiously, but no one knows that he lives the life of a vigilante at night and serves justice to criminals who disobey the law. Do not miss this gripping OTT release this week.

Akuma Kun

Directed by: Fumitoshi Oizaki

Voice cast: Yuki Kaji, Toshio Furukawa, Ryoko Shiraishi, Yumiri Hanamori, Ai Fairouz, Yukiyo Fujii, Yuko Mita

Releasing on: 9 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Akuma Kun/Ichiro Umoregi (Yuki Kaji) is a young boy raised by a demon. He teams up with his half-human partner Mephisto III (Toshio Furukaw) as paranormal investigators to decode various murders and mysteries, making sure that the human world is safe and sound. Manga fans should definitely add this show to their list.

BTS: Yet to Come

Directed by: Oh Yoon-Dong

Cast: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Releasing on: 9 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Join Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as the boy band performed at Busan’s World Expo back in October 2022, which welcomed more than 50,000 in-person guests. BTS fans assemble and watch this documentary amongst the other new movies in OTT this week.

007: Road to a Million

Directed by: Julian Jones, Tom Dumican, Jamie Goold, Alice Smith

Cast: Brian Cox, Josh Ali, Nick Ashton-Jones, James Bone, Colin Barnes, Sana Pirmohamed, Joey Bone, James O’Neil

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The reality game show will invite nine teams of ordinary people and ask them to take on a series of Bond-inspired challenges. The Controller (Brian Cox) will watch every move as the contestants go on an epic global adventure. The winner will be rewarded with a life-changing million pound prize. Spend a good time watching OTT releases like 007: Road to a Million this weekend.

At the Moment

Directed by: Lien Yi-chi, Ray Wu, Kao Pin-chuan, Norris Wong, Remii Huang

Cast: Dee Hsu, Wu Kang-ren, Kelly Lin, Ruby Lin, Gingle Wang, Wu Kang-ren, Ruby Lin, Alyssa Chia, Dee Hsu, Austin Lin, Esther Liu

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The Taiwanese anthology series will explore the many facets of love during the pandemic through 10 different stories about human connection and intersecting lives. This is one of the most heart-warming OTT releases this weekend.

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers

Produced by: Dina Hashem, Sam Morril, Kelly Van Valkenburg, James Webb

Cast: Dina Hashem

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: During this one hour stand up stint, Dina talks about everything from death threats and existential crises to relationship troubles, introverted people, and growing up as a first-generation Arab-American. Don’t forget to update your OTT list this week with this show.

Fame After Fame

Directed by: David Valldeperas

Cast: Belén Esteban, María Patiño, Lydia Lozano, Terelu Campos, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Chelo García Cortés and Víctor Sandoval

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The most prominent personalities of Sálvame, a popular TV show are returning to show business are 14 years. The twist is that this time, they will be looking for new job opportunities across America in this reality series. Don’t forget to watch this fun series this week on OTT.

Label

Directed by: Arunraja Kamaraj

Cast: Jai, Tanya Hope, Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Sriman, Charan Raj, Ilavarasu

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around the protagonist as he struggles to achieve his preferred identity while leaving behind the identity society has labelled him with. Fans of regional cinema should definitely watch this show during the weekend.

Pippa

Directed by: Raja Krishna Menon

Cast: Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The movie narrates the story of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment’s Captain Balram Singh Mehta. He and his siblings fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 with the help of the Russian amphibious war tank “PT-76”, which hovers on water like an empty ‘Pippa’ (tin) of ghee. This is one of the most engaging new movies in OTT this week.

The Killer

Directed by: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender in the title role, alongside Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton

Releasing on: 10 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a mysterious and skilful professional assassin who accidentally kills his target’s dominatrix instead of him. Things take a turn as his handler ensures the killer is dead to tie up loose ends. You should surely add this Netflix film to your list of movies in OTT this week.

The Marvels

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Samuel L. Jackson

Releasing on: 10 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: After an amazing win, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from Kree. She has also taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence which has resulted in unintended consequences. What lies in front of Carol is the burden of a destabilised universe. Her powers are now linked to a Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Now the trio must team up to save the universe from danger.

Tiger 3

Directed by: Maneesh Sharma

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Sartaaj Kakkar

Releasing on: 12 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: After the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, a revenge-seeking terrorist named Aatish makes it his mission to destroy Tiger and take away everything from him. To save his country, his family and his pride, Tiger’s mission this time is to get to the man before he destroys everything he loves.

