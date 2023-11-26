New movies on OTT this weekend that need your attention

November was a month packed with some great new releases, both on OTT and in theatres. And from the looks of it, December is going to be no less of an entertaining month. After working throughout this busy week, you can check out all the new movies that are releasing in OTT and theatre this weekend, and be assured that it is going to be a week packed with entertainment.

New movies in OTT this weekend include titles like Siddharth’s Chithha, American Symphony, Martin Luther King and more. Theatres are going to be packed as two of the biggest movies of the year are arriving in cinemas. Ranbir Kapoor will be roaring in theatres as Animal releases this week, while Vicky Kaushal is all set to mesmerise the audience with his performance in Sam Bahadur. Let’s see what this week has in store for you.

All the exciting new shows & movies in OTT this weekend that you need to check out

Back on the Strip

Directed by: Chris Spencer

Cast: Wesley Snipes, J. B. Smoove, Gary Owen, Bill Bellamy, Spence Moore II, Raigan Harris, Faizon Love

Releasing on: 28 November 2023

Streaming on: Book My Show

Synopsis: The story revolves around Merlin (Spence Moore II) who decides to shift to Las Vegas with the hope of becoming a famous magician. However, his plans get delayed because of his natural gifts and a place with the Black male strippers called The Chocolate Chips. This is one of the most engaging new movies in OTT this week.

Chithha

Directed by: SU Arun Kumar

Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree, Anjali Nair

Releasing on: 28 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The narrative of this film revolves around Eeswaran (Siddharth) and his eight-year-old niece Sundari (Sahasra Shree). Eeswaran shares a great bond with his niece and is very protective of her, so when she gets kidnapped by a notorious paedophile, Eeswaran ensures that the culprit gets punished. Siddharth’s fans should add this film to the list of OTT movies this week.

Love Like a K-Drama

Hosted by: Kondo Haruna, Nishiwaki Ayaka, Fukutoku Shusuke, Komori Hayato, Tani Maria

Members: Yamashita Rio, Kudo Ayano, Bando Nozomi, Kitahara Honoka, Song Ji Hyuk, Kim Won Shik

Releasing on: 28 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Eight men and women will become a part of this reality show where they will rehearse, audition and act out different situations reminiscent of Korean dramas which will help them fall in love despite the differences in language, nationality and culture. This week, do not forget to add this show to your list of OTT releases.

Onmyoji

Directed by: Sobi Yamamoto

Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Shintaro Asanuma, Yui Ishikawa, Kenji Hamada, Rina Sato, Daisuke Kishio

Releasing on: 28 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows the extraordinary Onmyoji Abe Seimei (Daisuke Namikawa) and his partner Minamoto Hiromasa (Shintaro Asanuma) as they solve cases concerning humans and demons. Based on the background of the original novels, this series tells a never-before-seen tale of Seimei. This is one of the many new OTT releases this week that you cannot miss.

American Symphony

Directed by: Matthew Heineman

Cast: Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad

Releasing on: 29 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The biographical documentary explores the life of musician Jon Batiste as he makes his way upwards in his music career while dealing with his wife, Suleika Jaouad’s leukaemia. This is going to be one of the most heart-wrenching movies in OTT this week.

Martin Luther King

Directed by: Puja Kolluru

Cast: Sampoornesh Babu, VK Naresh, Venkatesh Maha, Raghavan, Sharanya, Chakradhar

Releasing on: 29 November 2023

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Synopsis: Another great movie to watch on OTT this week is Martin Luther King. The political satire talks about the worth of a single vote through the story of a man without a name or identity. He is persuaded by two warring groups when he decides to get a Voter ID, and now it is his decision to whether reap the benefits of his privilege or use it as a tool for social change.

Family Switch

Directed by: McG

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer

Releasing on: 30 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Jess and Bill Walker (Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms) are worried parents who are having trouble dealing with their grown-up kids. To make them teach a valuable lesson, an astrological reader induces the family to wake up to a full-body switch. As the family realise that their souls have switched with each other, they try to go through one of the most important days of their lives. Grab your family and watch this fun OTT release this weekend.

Hard Days

Directed by: Michihito Fujii

Cast: Junichi Okada, Go Ayano, Ryoko Hirosue, Hayato Isomura, Tetta Sugimoto, Akira Emoto, Taro Suruga

Releasing on: 30 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a corrupt cop who goes to extreme lengths to cover up an accident. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness. This movie is a great watch for everyone who loves action-suspense films.

Obliterated

Directed by: Jon Hurwitz

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim. Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge

Releasing on: 30 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Different team members of the US armed forces form an elite group to stop a deadly terrorist network from blowing up Las Vegas. While they celebrate the success with a party, the elite team realises that the bomb they had neutralised earlier was fake. Intoxicated from all the alcohol and drug consumption, the team must find the real bomb and save the day. This OTT release this week will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Directed by: Bret Haaland

Voice cast: Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos, Mallory Low

Releasing on: 30 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the 2022 film The Bad Guys, the half-hour Christmas-themed CG animated special follows the crew as they try to save Christmas. The celebrations get cancelled due to a major accident caused by the Bad Guys involving a giant Santa Claus parade balloon and it is now up to them to abandon their citywide holiday heist and restore the holiday spirit. Watch this holiday special with your kids.

Virgin River Season 5: Part 2

Developed by: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey

Releasing on: 30 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Season 5 Part 2 of Virgin River will take place during the holiday season. The story will centre around Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) scouring for the man who could possibly be Mel’s biological father while the residents of Virgin River partake in the town’s annual Christmas tree decorating competition. Are you ready for the release of Part 2?

Candy Cane Lane

Directed by: Reginald Hudlin

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Thede, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, Jillian Bell

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Desperate to win a local neighbourhood annual contest, Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy) makes a deal with a charismatic stranger named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to bag the title of the best-decorated home for Christmas. However, he soon learns that Pepper is an evil elf who transforms people into plastic dolls. Now, Chris must devise a plan with his family to stop Pepper from unleashing misery upon his friends and neighbours. Watch this movie on OTT this week for all the Christmas feels.

Dhootha

Directed by: Vikram K Kumar

Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sathyapriya Bhavani Shankar

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Sagar (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni) who is a journalist. His life takes a dramatic turn when he tries to unravel dark secrets behind newspapers predicting tragedies, leading him to become a murder suspect. In an attempt to clear his name and solve the enigma, Sagar faces some dangerous paths. Naga Chaitanya’s fans should surely watch this OTT release this week.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Directed by: James Mangold

Cast: Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Set in 1969, the story follows Indy (Harrison Ford) and his estranged goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), as they set on a mission to discover a powerful artefact before Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist finds it and uses it to change the outcome of World War II. All Harrison Ford fans should watch the movie on OTT if you missed watching it in theatres.

Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told

Directed by: Lester Dimaranan

Cast: Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Allan Paule, Rey Abellana, Gerald Santos, Rez Cortez

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The movie narrates the incidents of the Mamasapano clash in 2015 which led to the death of 44 members of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Special Action Force. This is going to be one of the most interesting movies in OTT this week.

May December

Directed by: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith, D. W. Moffett, Piper Curda

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman), who is an actress travels to Georgia to meet and study the life of the controversial woman named Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) before she plays the titular character in a film. Gracie, infamous for her 20-year-old relationship with her husband, Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) whom she first met as a minor, narrates what it was like to be a part of a notorious tabloid romance that gripped the nation.

Sweet Home: Season 2

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, Park So-hyun

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young, Yoo Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeo

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The zombie apocalyptic horror thriller series is returning with season 2 where the Green Home Residents will be seen fighting against new monsters and facing more gruesome situations than in season 1. Fans of thriller shows should add this K-drama series to their list.

The Shepherd

Directed by: Iain Softley

Cast: Ben Radcliffe, Steven Mackintosh and Academy Award Nominee John Travolta

Releasing on: 1 December 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The narrative revolves around a young Royal Air Force pilot who is flying home across the North Sea from Christmas. He finds himself stuck in a sticky situation when his radio and electric power cut out. Now stranded with only limited fuel, the pilot is saved by a mysterious good Samaritan. This is going to be one of the most entertaining new OTT releases this week.

Sam Bahadur

Directed by: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Edward Sonnenblick, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Releasing on: 1 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, the film narrates the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Vicky Kaushal) and how he led the Indian Army from the front resulting in Bangladesh’s liberation. Vicky Kaushal will surely impress you with his performance in this movie.

Animal

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor

Releasing on: 1 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film chronicles the complex relationship between a father and son duo. Often away due to work, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) tends to overlook his son and the intensity of his son’s love for him. This crazy admiration for his father and his ignorance creates conflict between the father and son, turning the son into a very dangerous man. Ranbir Kapoor is going to set the theatres on fire with this performance of his.

Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food

Directed by: Nilesh Krishna

Cast: Nayanthara, Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Suresh Chakkaravarthy

Releasing on: 1 December 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a girl who is born into an orthodox family. She aims to become India’s best chef and faces several challenges on her way to achieving this dream. The film shows how she goes beyond her conventional beliefs and prejudices to become a chef.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood

Releasing on: 2 December 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: The film revolves around a young couple — Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan), who dream of having their own home. In order to shift to a new house away from their family, the duo decides to pretend that they want a divorce. Watch this film on OTT if you missed it in theatres.

800

Directed by: M.S. Sripathy

Cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Narain, King Ratnam, Nassar, Vadivukkarasi, Riythvika

Releasing on: 2 December 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The biographical sports film chronicles the life and career of Sri Lankan international cricketer, Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket. Every cricket fan should watch this OTT movie this week.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb