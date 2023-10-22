Cancel all your plans and watch these new OTT and movie releases this week

With the festival of Dussehra arriving this week, everybody has an extra holiday to unwind and have a relaxing time. The best way to do that is by cooking some festive food and enjoying it while watching some good content. Thankfully, this week, the list of OTT and movie releases is looking quite exemplary.

Keeping up the Halloween spirit, many horror OTT movies and series are lined up for release this week. Everyone’s favourite gossip-king, Karan Johar, is also returning with the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. Theatres are also going to be packed as many Bollywood movies are lined up for release this Friday. Leonardo Di Caprio and Martin Scorsese’s Killer Of The Flower Moon is also going to arrive in theatres this week. Let’s check out the details of all the exciting releases.

Every OTT and movie releases that are lined up for this week

Duranga: Season 2

Directed by: Pradeep Sarkar

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Divya Seth, Hera Mishra, Amit Sadh, Rajesh Khattar, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht

Releasing on: 24 October 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The show will pick up from season 1 and revolve around Sammit Patel (Gulshan Devaiah) dealing with his dark past. A person from Sammit’s old life arrives to threaten his very existence, putting his identity, family, and everything he holds dear at stake. This is one of the best OTT releases to engage yourself in this week.

Aspirants: Season 2

Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey

Releasing on: 25 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most intriguing OTT shows that are up for release this week is Aspirants: Season 2. The second season will bring back the three friends — Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar) and SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), and will deal with them navigating life as adults. Things have changed since they stopped talking, but the reconciliation will bring new drama into their lives that will test their bond.

Burning Betrayal

Directed by: Diego Freitas

Cast: Giovanna Lancellotti, Bruno Montaleone, Leandro Lima, Camilla de Lucas, Micael

Releasing on: 25 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), who goes through a drastic transformation after she finds out that her fiancé has been cheating on her. She joins a bike club where she meets Marco (Leandro Lima). The two hit it off almost immediately, but Babi has no idea what she’s getting herself into. This is going to be one of the most mind-blowing new movie releases this week.

Life On Our Planet

Directed by: Adam Chapman, Sophie Lanfear, Barny Revill, Nick Shoolingin-Jordan, Gisle Sverdrup

Narrated by: Morgan Freeman:

Releasing on: 25 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This eight-episode docuseries will talk about the remarkable story of life’s epic, four-billion-year expedition on Earth. The series will incorporate a combination of both computer-generated imagery (CGI) and live-action film. Watch this OTT show if you are always wondering about the world’s existence.

Master Peace

Directed by: Sreejith N.

Cast: Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker, Malaa Parvathi, Ashokan, Shanthi Krishna

Releasing on: 25 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Binoy (Sharaf U Dheen) is a determined yet struggling businessman. He is married to Ria (Nithya Menen), a dedicated homemaker. The two live a happy life until a minor family issue becomes a major dilemma when the parents step in. Fans of Nitya Mehra should surely watch this OTT show which is lined up for a release this week.

Koffee with Karan: Season 8

Presented by: Karan Johar

Produced by: Dharmatic Entertainment

Releasing on: 26 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Filmmaker Karan Johar invites several celebrities on the couch of KWK and talks about everything and anything related to their personal and professional life. Season 8 will likely see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor as a part of the talk show. Grab your popcorn, and enjoy this weekend release with your gossip-loving friends.

Pluto

Created by: Osamu Tezuka, Naoki Urasawa

Cast: Shinshû Fuji, Yôko Hikasa, Minori Suzuki, Toshihiko Seki, Romi Park, Toshio Furukawa, Ron Bottitta, Ken’yû Horiuchi

Releasing on: 26 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around the murder of the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies. Each one of them gets killed one by one, which makes Inspector Gesicht discover that his life is also in danger. This animated series is a perfect choice for people who love watching animated action series.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Directed by: Steven Caple

Voice cast: Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov

Releasing on: 26 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in 1994, the story follows ex-military electronics expert Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and artefact researcher Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) on their new mission. They assemble with the Autobots and the Maximals to protect the Transwarp Key, which is an artefact. Their mission is to not let it get into the hands of the villainous Terrorcons who plan to use it to bring their planet-eating master Unicron to Earth. If you missed the film in theatres, you should make note of this OTT movie release this week.

Sister Death

Directed by: Paco Plaza

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares, Consuelo Trujillo, Sara Roch, Olimpia Roch, Adriana Camarena, Marina Delgado, Claudia Fernández Arroyo

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Acting as a prequel to the 2017 film Verónica, the story is set in Spain in the aftermath of the Civil War. The tale revolves around Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a novice nun with supernatural gifts. When she arrives at a former convent to become a teacher, strange events start taking place. The tormenting situation eventually leads her to unravel the secrets that surround the convent and plague its residents. This is going to be one of the scariest new OTT film releases this week.

Curses!

Created by: Jim Cooper, Jeff Dixon

Voice cast: Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, Rhys Darby, James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Englund

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven (Reid Scott) into a stone structure. To lift the curse, his family including his two kids, Pandora (Gabrielle Nevaeh) and Russ (Andre Robinson), and his wife Sky (Lyric Lewis) are required to return artefacts pilfered by their ancestors to their rightful homes. This spooky OTT animated series could be a great watch this Halloween season.

Pain Hustlers

Directed by: David Yates

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Chloe Coleman

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film follows High school dropout Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) on her new job. She is offered a role at a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. This seems like a great opportunity for her, until she realises that she has landed herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with fatal consequences. Out of all the new movie releases this week, this is the one that you cannot miss.

The Enfield Poltergeist

Directed by: Jerry Rothwell

Cast: Olivia Booth-Ford, Christos Lawton, Daniel Lee

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The infamous Enfield poltergeist is a popular case of supernatural activity that took place in a council house in Brimsdown, Enfield, London between the years 1977 and 1979. It revolved around sisters Janet and Margaret Hodgson. The series will produce original audio recordings from the case and discuss the events that unfolded inside the house. The OTT mini-series release will surely grab your attention this week.

Tore

Created by: William Spetz

Cast: William Spetz, Sanna Sundqvist, Hannes Fohlin, Peter Haber, Karin Bertling, Lotta Tejle, Per Svensson, Carlos Romero, Victor Iván, Doreen Ndagire

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Tore is an emotional watch. The story revolves around a 27-year-old Tore (William Spetz), who loses the most important person in his life in a garbage truck accident. To suppress his grief, Tores does everything possible to feel better including making some bold decisions.

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club

Directed by: Lee Hyuk-rae

Cast: Bong Joon Ho, Ren Hanami, Ahn Nae-sang, Woo Hyeon, Lee Hyuk-rae, Jong-tae Choim, Ji-Hoon Lim

Releasing on: 27 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary explores the vanished era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film aficionados in South Korea, including Bong Joon Ho. This Friday, make sure you do not forget about this movie release.

Flower of the Moon

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser

Releasing on: 27 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Killers of the Flower Moon is a new movie release that everyone has been waiting for and the film finally arrives in theatres this Friday. The story centres on a string of Oklahoma murders that took place in the Osage Nation during the 1920s after oil was found on the tribal land.

Tejas

Directed by: Sarvesh Mevara

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair

Releasing on: 27 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film focuses on Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot who is tasked to rescue hostages from Pakistani terrorists. It is also India’s first air action film which features its first indigenous fighter jet – Tejas. Kangana Ranaut’s fans make note of this Bollywood movie release this Friday.

12th Fail

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pallak Lalwani, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna

Releasing on: 27 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another Bollywood movie that is up for release this Friday is 12th Fail. The story revolves around a young boy from Chambal who aims to achieve an impossible dream. He wishes to pass the world’s toughest civil services entrance exam — the Union Public Service Commission. The film showcases his fight to achieve this dream and the difficulties he faces on this journey.

Five Night at Freddy’s

Directed by: Emma Tammi

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, Matthew Lillard, Kevin Foster, Jade Kindar-Martin, Jessica Weiss, Roger Joseph Manning

Releasing on: 27 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) is a troubled security guard. He accepts a night-time job at a once-successful but now abandoned family entertainment centre called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. What he doesn’t know about this job is that four animatronic mascots – Freddy Fazbear (Kevin Foster), Bonnie (Jade Kindar-Martin), Chica (Jessica Weiss), and Foxy (Roger Joseph Manning) move and kill anyone who is still at the entertainment centre after midnight. Watch this weekend release with your friends and have a fun time.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Directed by: Mikhil Musale

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Sumeet Vyas, Soham Majumdar, Shruti Vyas, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ashutosh Gaikwad

Releasing on: 27 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This gripping social thriller revolves around Bela (Nimrat Kaur) who is assigned the task of investigating Sajini’s (Radhika Madan) disappearance. The film strives to question Sajini’s choices and her escape from a life she did not want. This Bollywood movie release this Friday is a good watch for people who love thriller movies.

Castaway Diva

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, Kim Joo-hun

Releasing on: 28 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story is about Seo Mok-ha (Park Eun-bin), who dreams of becoming a diva. In an attempt to achieve this dream, she takes part in a UCC competition and goes to Seoul to take an audition. However, once she reaches the city, Seo gets stranded on an uninhabited island due to an unfortunate accident and returns to the world after 15 years. This is one of the most promising new movie releases this week.

