New OTT and movie releases this week that are worth ditching your weekend plans

The subtle drop in the temperature is a sweet indication of the arrival of winter, which means more nights of snuggling in and watching good content. This week, if you plan to cosy up in your room and binge-watch new OTT and movie releases, then you have landed on just the page you need.

With the Halloween season now over, get ready to say goodbye to all the spooky and engaging horror content. Be ready to see a mix of more anime series, romantic dramas and reality shows. The most exciting new OTT releases this week are series like Takeshi’s Castle Japan, All the Light We Cannot See, Ferry, Aarya season 3 and movies like Fingernails, Nyad and Sylvester Stallone’s documentary titled Sly. Let’s see what this week has in store for you.

New OTT and movie releases this week that need your attention

Here is a list of OTT movies and new shows that are lined up for release on streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar and in theatres this week.

Locked In

Directed by: Nour Wazzi

Cast: Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole, Alex Hassell, Rose Williams, Guy Robbins

Releasing on: 1 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Lina (Rose Williams) is an unhappy newlywed who is not liked by her rich, coldhearted mother-in-law, Katherine (Famke Janssen). Their bitter relationship leads to a cold war and a chain reaction that results in a love triangle, a murder and a plan to bring Lina down. This is going to be one of the best OTT releases this week.

Nuovo Olimpo

Directed by: Ferzan Özpetek

Cast: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare

Releasing on: 1 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in 1970s Rome, the story talks about two men who meet each other in their mid-twenties and fall in love. Circumstances lead them to be separated unexpectedly, but even after 30 years, the two are set on a mission to find each other. Add this movie to your list of new OTT releases this week.

Wingwomen

Directed by: Mélanie Laurent

Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Mélanie Laurent, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Félix Moati, Philippe Katerine, Manon Bresch, Leona D’Huy, LucieLaffin

Releasing on: 1 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Carole is a pro thief who is always on the run. But now she is looking to take a break. The story revolves around how she gets herself involved in one odd task with her loyal partner in crime Alex and rookie getaway driver Sam in order to say goodbye to this life.

All The Light We Cannot See

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Cast: Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the limited drama series follows two teenagers — Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), who is a blind French girl and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), who is a German boy forced to join and fight for the Nazi Regime, and their lives during the height of World War II.

Cigarette Girl

Directed by: Kamila Andini, Ifa Isfansyah

Cast: Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, Arya Saloka, Putri Marino, Ibnu Jamil, Sheila Dara Aisha

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on Ratih Kumala’s book of the same name, the Indonesian series is set against the backdrop of the country’s tobacco industry. Set in the 1960s, the story traverses between two time periods. It shows how an estranged son sets on a mission to find a girl from his father’s past to fulfil a dying wish made by the cigarette mogul.

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Directed by: Luis Ara

Cast: René Higuita

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: After the massive success of David Beckham’s documentary, Netflix is bringing forward the story of a soccer legend. The movie captures the the rise of Colombian soccer player, René Higuita from poverty to having a revolutionary career and the birth of “The Scorpion.” It is one of the most intriguing new movies in OTT this week.

Knuckle Girl

Directed by: Hong-Seung Yoon

Cast: Ayaka Miyoshi

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The narrative revolves around a woman boxer named Ran (Ayaka Miyoshi). She loves to teach lessons to school bullies and take part in illegal bouts. So when her sister gets kidnapped by a criminal gang, she does not think twice before risking her life in order to rescue her sister.

Onimusha

Directed by: Takashi Miike, Shin’ya Sugai

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Toshihiko Seki, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura, Katsuyuki Konishi

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The legendary survival action video game series by Capcom named Onimusha has been adapted into an anime series. Set in Japan’s feudal Sengoku period, the series will focus on Miyamoto Musashi (Akio Ôtsuka), who is based on Toshiro Mifune, the world-famous Japanese film icon. The story follows Musashi and how he uses his skills to remove evil as he travels a land plagued by poverty.

Unicorn Academy

Written by: Julie Sykes

Cast: Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Kolton Stewart, Sara Garcia, Kamaia Fairburn, Monica Rodriguez Knox, Roman Pesino, Kari Wong, Gabbi Kosmidis

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Sophia and the rest of the freshman class at Unicorn Academy. The students must connect with a unicorn to unlock their magical powers, only after which can they learn to become revered protectors of the island. However, while others find it easy to bond with their unicorns, Sophia has a hard time making a connection.

Takeshi’s Castle

Created by: Masato Inui

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Beat Takeshi, Osamu Shitara, Yuki Himura, Shinya Ueda, Naomi Watanabe, Ennosuke Ichikawa, Hayato Tani, Subaru Kimura

Releasing on: 2 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: This week has some amazing OTT releases including Takeshi’s Castle. The show is making a comeback after 34 years with a promise of larger-scale drama and new, terrifying obstacles.

Aarya: Season 3

Created by: Ram Madhvani

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) returns for a new season where she will be seen dealing with old and new enemies. Aarya bags a big deal from a Russian cartel, but the many obstacles in her way make it impossible for her to finish the deal and keep her children safe.

Blue Eye Samurai

Created by: Michael Green, Amber Noizumi

Voice cast: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Kenneth Branagh

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series follows the story of Mizu (Maya Erskine), who is a mixed-race master of the sword. She lives her life in disguise as a male samurai as she sets on a mission seeking revenge on Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh) who killed her mother. This is one of the most engaging OTT releases this week.

Daily Dose Of Sunshine

Directed by: Lee Jae Gyoo

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Song Yu Chan, Lee Sang Hee

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Jung Da Eun (Park Bo Young) works as a nurse in the internal medicine department of a hospital. However, when she is transferred to the neuropsychiatry department, she finds it hard to navigate her draining new life at the department. She takes help from Chief Nurse Song Hyo Jin (Jang Dong Yoon) to deal with the patients and grow as a nurse.

Ferry: The Series

Directed by: Eshref Reybrouck, Joël Vanhoebrouck

Cast: Elise Schaap, Max Croes, Frank Lammers, Raymond Thiry, Yannick van de Velde, Huub Smit

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Just when things were getting better for Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers), he realises that he needs money to keep on living a good life. Desperate for funds, Ferry is presented with a golden opportunity to produce one million XTC pills for one million euros, when a high-profile bust creates an empty position among Brabant’s top dealers.

Fingernails

Directed by: Christos Nikou

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) are in a happy relationship. A controversial new technology also proves that they have found true love, but Anna still feels unsure about it. To find out more about the technology, she takes a position at a love testing institute. That’s when she meets Amir (Riz Ahmed) and things start to get confusing for her. This is one of the movies in OTT this week that will warm your heart.

Invincible Season 2

Created by: Robert Kirkman

Voice cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is an 18-year-old teenager with a superhero father. Season 1 ended with Mark being betrayed by his father, Nolan/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). In the new season, we will get to see him struggle as he rebuilds his life while navigating a host of new threats while consciously trying not to become like his father.

Nyad

Directed by: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Karly Rothenberg, Jeena Yi

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film narrates the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad. The story revolves around how at the age of 60, she achieved her life-long dream to finish a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida with the help of her best friend and coach.

P.I. Meena

Directed by: Debaloy Bhattacharya

Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aman, Samir Soni, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around Private Investigator Meena (Tanya Maniktala). She is a very courageous investigator who leaves no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind suspicious events, which often lands her in dangerous situations. Doesn’t this week have the best OTT releases?

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2

Directed by: Tushar Hiranandani, Hansal Mehta

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Synopsis: The show revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi and the stamped paper counterfeiting scam worth INR 30,000 crore that he committed in the early 2000s. The story is inspired by Sanjay Singh’s book Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Created by: Adam DiVello

Cast: Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Season 7 of this real estate reality show will see the agents of Oppenheim Group navigating tumultuous office politics and maturing friendships, while also dealing with a tough housing market and jaw-dropping new listings.

Sly

Directed by: Thom Zimny

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Quentin Tarantino, Frank Stallone

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Sylvester Stallone, who has entertained millions of fans for almost 50 years, retrospects about his flourishing career as an actor, writer, and director-producer, paralleling with his stirring life story. Don’t forget to add this documentary to your list of new movies in OTT this week.

Temptation Island India

Produced by: Deepak Dhar

Presented by: Karan Kundrra, Mouni Roy

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: The dating game show invites several happy couples to spend time in Alibaug, Maharashtra. They are then presented with several different temptations. The challenge is to stay loyal to their partners and not give in to these enticements. Don’t forget to catch this OTT show this week.

The Tailor: Season 3

Directed by: Cem Karcı

Cast: Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül, Olgun Şimşek

Releasing on: 3 November 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Marking the final season of the Turkish show, the story will revolve around Peyami Dokumacı (Çağatay Ulusoy), a young and famous tailor. He has developed strong feelings for Esvet (Şifanur Gül), making it difficult for him to choose between the love of his life and his lifelong friend, Dimitri (Salih Bademci). This OTT show is going to keep you busy this week.

Aankh Micholi

Directed by: Umesh Shukla

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, Vijay Raaz

Releasing on: 3 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a family of misfits where the sister is blind, one brother is deaf and another brother stammers. The family is looking for a suitable husband for the girl and stumbles upon the perfect guy. They decide to hide the secrets about the family and set on a mission to get the girl married to him by any means.

UT 69

Directed by: Shahnawaz Ali

Cast: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

Releasing on: 3 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The satirical comedy gives a sneak peek into the real-life incidents of businessman Raj Kundra, after he was sent to Arthur Road jail for a pornography case. He talks about the most difficult period of his life and how he passed time in jail amongst other offenders.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Directed by: Neil Burger

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, Gil Birmingham

Releasing on: 3 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around Helena (Daisy Ridley) and how her life changes when her estranged father breaks out of prison. The Marsh King abducted her mother which led her to spend her childhood in captivity. With the fear that her daughter would also see the same fate, Helena decided to outsmart the man who taught her everything she knew about surviving in the outdoors and save her daughter’s life.

Three Of Us

Directed by: Avinash Arun

Cast: Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, Kadambari Kadam

Releasing on: 3 November 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: After being diagnosed with dementia, Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah) decides to go back to her hometown with her husband. While on the trip, she meets her childhood friend Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat). Things take a turn when the duo starts reminiscing about their past, creating problems for them.

