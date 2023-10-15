New OTT shows and movie releases across genres to tick off your list this week

This week is going to be super busy for everyone as plenty of new OTT shows and movies are lined up for release. Many of the anticipated movies that were announced a few months back are finally making their way into the theatres this Friday. Your favourite OTT shows are also making a comeback with new seasons this week which means that you may have to shift your weekend plans for another day.

From action movies to comedy series, this week’s list has something to offer to everyone. Bigg 17 kickstarts this week ensuring that every day is now filled with drama. Keeping the Halloween spirit alive, many new horror movies and OTT shows are also releasing this week including Mansion 24, The Devil on Trial and more. Romance is also in the air with exciting new OTT show releases like Permanent Roommates: Season 3 and Doona. Theatres are going to be packed with new movies like Leo, Ganpath, and Yaariyaan 2 releasing this Friday. Let’s see what this week has in store for you:

The exhaustive list of new OTT shows and movie releases this week

Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by: Salman Khan

Tentative contestants: Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara, Armaan Malik, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain,

Premiering on: 15 October 2023

Streaming on: JioCinema

Synopsis: 17 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house for its 17th season. The contestants will be given tasks to perform and compete with each other, while also trying to adjust to living with strangers. The contestants who survive till the last will then fight for the trophy and money price. The show airs on TV and can also be watched online. Do not miss this fun weekend release.

Once Upon a Studio

Directed by: Dan Abraham, Trent Correy

Voice cast: Kristen Bell, Jodi Benson, Auliʻi Cravalho, Ariana DeBose, Bill Farmer, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Irons, Bret Iwan, Dwayne Johnson

Releasing on: 16 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Celebrating 100 years of Disney, the short film is a “love letter” to Walt Disney Animation Studios by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham. Fans will get to see all the Disney characters come alive and assemble under one roof. Be ready to feel nostalgic with this OTT release this week.

I Woke Up a Vampire

Created by: Tommy Lynch

Cast: Niko Ceci, Zebastin Borjeau, Ana Araujo, Kaileen Angelic Chang, Kris Siddiqi, Aaliyah Cinello

Releasing on: 17 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Carmie (Kaileen Angelic Chang) who discovers that she is half-human and half-vampire on her 13th birthday. With the awareness that she has mythical powers, navigating middle school becomes way more complicated for her. This is one of the best OTT releases this week to binge-watch.

Mansion 24

Directed by: Ohmkar

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Satya Raj, Avika Gor, Bindu Madhavi, Archana Jois, Sriman, Rao Ramesh, Amardeep, Nandu, Ayyappa P Sharma, Manas, Tulsi, Jayaprakash

Releasing on: 17 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around Amrutha (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) whose father is declared a traitor for stealing national treasure and disappearing. She starts searching for her missing father to prove that he is innocent, but horrific things start happening when she enters an old mansion that has a dark past. Get ready to be spooked as this horror show makes its way to you this week.

The Devil on Trial

Directed by: Christopher Holt

Cast: Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Foster Hamilton, Susannah Spearin

Releasing on: 17 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A film release this week that we advise you to not watch alone. The documentary discusses the infamous trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which is popularly known as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case and firsthand accounts of an alleged devil possession and a sensational murder case. It was the first court case where the convict Arne claimed that he murdered the victim under the influence of demonic possession.

Kaala Paani

Directed by: Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani

Cast: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Poornima Indrajith

Releasing on: 18 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This survival drama series is one of the best OTT releases this week. The show follows the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as they fight a mysterious illness and race to find a cure to survive.

Permanent Roommates: Season 3

Directed by: Sameer Saxena, Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh

Releasing on: 18 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The third season will pick up from Tanya and Mikesh’s marriage. The newlywed couple will be seen dealing with new kinds of problems as they navigate their lives as husband and wife. This is one of the most-awaited OTT releases this week.

Leo

Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand

Releasing on: 19 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: One of the most exciting new film releases this week is Leo. The action thriller revolves around Parthiban “Parthi” (Vijay) who is a chocolatier. He gets under the radar of gangsters Antony (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold Das (Arjun) as they reckon him to be their estranged younger brother Leo Das.

Bodies

Created by: Paul Tomalin

Cast: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Stephen Graham

Releasing on: 19 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series will follow four detectives in four different time periods of London as they try to investigate the same murder in their timelines in an attempt to save Britain’s future. If you do not wish to watch any OTT movies, you can keep an eye on the release of this intriguing show this week.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Directed by: Mehdi Leffad

Voice cast: Nathaniel Curtis, Balak, Adi Shankar, Boris Hiestand, Mark Ebulue, Caroline Ford, David Menkin, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Glenn Wrage

Releasing on: 19 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in 1992, the story revolves around Dolph Laserhawk, a supersoldier modified by Eden Tech Military. He resides in Eden, a hellish technocracy controlled by a megacorporation of the same name, but manages to escape and becomes a fugitive. However, he is captured and imprisoned in Eden’s prison called Supermaxx. There he meets a crew of other captive rebels who aim to free the citizens of Eden. Anyone who loves animated shows, should not miss this French adult animated series.

Crypto Boy

Directed by: Shady El-Hamus

Cast: Minne Koole, Raymond Thiry, Jonas Smulders, Hannah van Lunteren, Pepijn Cladder

Releasing on: 19 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a young man named Amir, who tries to save his father’s family restaurant, but leaves following a dispute with him. He then meets a young and successful crypto entrepreneur, Roy, who introduces him to the world of digital currency. Amir starts working for Roy only to be dragged into his world with its outcomes to follow. This is one of the many good regional new movie releases this week that you can check out.

Neon

Directed by: Eli Gonda, Max Searle

Cast: Jessie Camacho, Michelle Cortés, Ana Sofia Pomales, Cecille Colón, Nicole Diane Rios, Katriana Alexa Vélez

Releasing on: 19 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Watch this show with your friends as it revolves around an aspiring reggaeton star and his two best friends. The trio moves to Miami from Florida with a dream to make it big in the world of reggaeton. Cameo appearances include Brray, Jon Z, LYANNO, Jowell, Ken-Y, Jota Rosa, Villano Antillano, and Daddy Yankee.

Creature

Directed by: Çagan Irmak

Cast: Taner Ölmez, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Sifanur Gül, Bülent Sakrak, Devrim Yakut, Durul Bazan, Ilkay Eren

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This show is going to blow your mind. The series follows a young man who aims to find a way to stop people from dying. He meets a professor during his research and with his help creates something that invites devastating consequences.

Doona!

Directed by: Lee Jeong-hyo

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-jong, Lee Yu-bi, Park Se-wan

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: K-drama fans assemble as Netflix adds another new show to its list. The story revolves around a college student, Won-jun (Yang Se-jong) who lives a very ordinary life. Things change for him when he becomes roommates with Doo-na (Bae Suzy), a retired K-pop idol who has given up the glamorous life.

Elite Season 7

Created by: Carlos Montero, Darío Madrona

Cast: Omar Ayuso, Anitta, Fernando Líndez, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov, Maribel Verdú, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most-awaited OTT releases this week is Elite Season 7. The new season will likely pick up from the big finale of season 6. A mysterious shooter is shown at the end of the sixth season, who has come to Las Encinas, looking for menace. There are many characters who might be seeking revenge based on what happened in season 6, so it’ll be fun to see how the story unfolds.

Kandasamys: The Baby

Directed by: Jayan Moodley

Cast: Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker, Jailoshini Naidoo, Madhushan Sing, Ugan Naidoo, Koobeshan Naidoo

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This is going to be quite a relatable Friday movie release for the Indian audience. The story follows two Indian families who fly to Mauritius to welcome a third-generation baby. The in-laws create comic trouble for the couple, but what saves the day is the unconditional love and support from the family.

Old Dads

Directed by: Bill Burr

Cast: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Erin Wu, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris, Bobby Lee

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around three best friends who become fathers very late in their lives. The cranky middle-aged fathers now try to navigate dealing with preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything that was created after 1987. This Friday, do try and check out this upcoming movie.

Sayen: Desert Road

Directed by: Alexander Witt

Cast: Rallen Montenegro, Enrique Arce, Jorge López, Katalina Sánchez, Eyal Meyer, Camilo Arancibia, Alfredo Castro

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Picking up from the events of the first movie, Sayen is now one of the most wanted criminals in the country. She lands in the Atacama Desert to find a lead in her mission against Actaeon, the organisation behind the tragic loss of her family. She is joined by new allies who help her in taking down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres. Add this Latin American Amazon Original film release this week to your binge list.

Surviving Paradise

Presented by: Jessimae Peluso

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you love reality shows, then this Netflix series is right up your alley. 12 contestants are invited to spend a summer at a beautiful villa. The twist arrives when they are banished to the wilderness below it almost immediately with zero survival amenities. They are tasked to tackle the challenges and gain strong alliances to win a USD 100,000 cash prize.

The Other Zoey

Directed by: Sara Zandieh

Cast: Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Mallori Johnson, Patrick Fabian, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you love romantic comedies, then this is one of the best new OTT movie releases that you can check out this week. The story revolves around Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), who is a complete nerd. She is unenthusiastic about having a romantic relationship, but things change when Zack (Drew Starkey), the school’s soccer star, gets amnesia and starts believing that she is his girlfriend.

The Pigeon Tunnel

Directed by: Errol Morris

Cast: John le Carré

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: This fascinating documentary follows the life and career of John le Carré, an English author, best known for his espionage novels. Make a note of watching this upcoming movie this Friday.

Upload: Season 3

Created by: Greg Daniels

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Zainab Johnson, Jeanine Mason

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Season 3 will revolve around Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora’s (Andy Allo) romantic relationship. As they face difficulties in steering their new situation, the duo also tries to stop everything happening with Freeyond before it causes irreparable damage to everyone. While the couple is dealing with these problems, a backup Nathan also is residing in Lakeview. His ex-girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) seizes the opportunity to reconcile with Nathan. Catch up with the first two seasons of the show if you have not already before this OTT weekend release.

Vjeran Tomic : L’homme-araignée de Paris

Directed by: Jamie Roberts

Cast: Vjeran Tomic

Releasing on: 20 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Vjeran Tomic, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art, narrates the story of how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history in his own words. If you love watching crime thrillers, then do watch this new OTT movie release this week.

Ghost

Directed by: M. G. Srinivas

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, Archana Jois

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The Kannada heist action thriller is the first instalment of a cinematic universe that is being helmed by M. G Srinivas. The director will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni in this film. The story revolves around a gangster who hijacks a prison with the help of his team in an attempt to get justice. This regional movie will be one of the most engaging new film releases this week.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Directed by: Vamsee

Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murali Sharma

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, the story chronicles the thrilling escapades of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a thief who rules the realm of terror in Stuartpuram. The film showcases his brazen heists and the fascinating cat-and-mouse game between him and the cops. This film release this week marks Nupur Sanon’s debut in Telugu films.

Ganapath – A Hero Is Born

Directed by: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Elli AvrRam

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The wait for the release of this Bollywood movie ends this Friday. Ganapath is set in a dystopian realm where Guddu transforms into Ganapath. He is a mercenary who sets out on a mission to protect his people from a notorious cartel steered by Dalini.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Killers of the Flower Moon is a new movie release that everyone has been waiting for and the film finally arrives in theatres this Friday. The story centres on a string of Oklahoma murders that took place in the Osage Nation during the 1920s after oil was found on the tribal land.

Yaariyan 2

Directed by: Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier, Pearl V Puri

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film centres around the connection between three cousins as they navigate their personal lives which are interconnected with each other. This is another Bollywood movie release that you should not miss this Friday.

Boyz 4

Directed by: Vishal Devrukhkar

Cast: Parth Bhalerao, Pratik Lad, Sumant Shinde, Girish Kulkarni, Ritika Shrotri, Abhinay Berde, Yatin Karyekar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Gaurav More, Nikhil Bane, Jui Bendkhale, Ritooja Shinde, Om Patil

Releasing on: 20 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Kabir Gayatri Panigrahi (Sumant Shinde), Dhungraj aka “Dhungya” (Parth Bhalerao) and Dhairyasheel aka “Dhairya” (Pratik Lad) reach London as their friendship witnesses some hiccups. The friends-turn-enemies navigate their new life in the city which results in hilarious situations. This upcoming Marathi movie will release on Friday and is going to be a delight to watch.

