New OTT and movie releases that demand your attention this week

Sometimes the best way to spend the weekend is by watching your favourite OTT shows tucked in the comfort of your bed or by heading to the theatres for the movies. And the first week of October seems to be the perfect time for that. This week, several exciting new OTT and movie releases are scheduled to arrive, and they demand your attention.

This Friday, cancel all your plans as the most anticipated Bollywood movie is set to release. Get your gang to watch Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill and others. Not just that, other OTT and movie releases this week include Tabu starrer Khufiya, Gadar 2, Lupin part 3 and more. Here’s what this week has in store for you.

New OTT and movie releases this week to kickstart October

Rat in the Kitchen

Directed by: Arkish Aftab

Cast: Aishwarya Desai, Amit Jha, Mantra Mugdh

Releasing on: 2 October 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The story showcases the life of a man, who is going through a bitter divorce. Every time he comes back home from outside, he finds his kitchen pillaged. To find out if it’s the pests that are responsible for the damage, he installs CCTV cameras. However, what he discovers instead is far more strange and morbid. This film is a part of Jio Cinema’s digital film festival called the JioCinema FilmFest and is one of the good new film releases this week for people who mystery thrillers.

Mein Mehmood

Directed by: Prataya Saha

Cast: Anshulika Kapoor

Releasing on: 3 October 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The story revolves around the life of Mehmood, a middle-aged Indian immigrant in Dubai. He arrives in the big city for work but his inability to speak English language restricts him to converse with probable clients. This puts his job in danger as he tries to navigate the new life. The film is also a part of the JioCinema FilmFest and hence this OTT release this week should not be missed.

Race To The Summit

Directed by: Nicholas de Taranto, Götz Werner

Cast: Ueli Steck, Dani Arnold

Releasing on: 4 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary follows courageous alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold as they set out on a death-defying mission to create speed records on the Swiss Alps’ great north faces. This is one of the most exhilarating OTT releases this week.

Beckham

Directed by: Fisher Stevens

Cast: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone

Releasing on: 4 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Watching a four-part series about the Manchester United and England footballer, David Beckham, sounds like a good idea. Anticipated to be one of the most interesting new releases this weekend, the Netflix show will give fans never-before-seen insight into Beckham’s life. Get ready to know who he actually is, his family, friends, teammates, and his shopping and cleaning habits.

Everything Now

Directed by: Dionne Edwards, Charlie Manton, Laura Steinel, Alyssa McClelland

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Stephen Fry, Vivienne Acheampong

Releasing on: 5 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another great addition to the new OTT and movie releases list this week is Everything Now. The show follows the story of 16-year-old Mia. After struggling with an eating disorder, Mia is now out of the hospital and recovered. She decides to prepare a list of quintessential teen experiences she needs to have to make up for lost time.

Lupin part 3

Directed by: Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Hugo Gélin, Daniel Grou, Xavier Gens

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella

Releasing on: 5 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Assane is now on the run and has no option but to protect his wife and son from afar. However, seeing how they suffer because of him, Assane decides to return to Paris. He asks his family to leave France and start a new life somewhere new. However, the ghosts from his past turn his plans upside down.

Khufiya

Directed by: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar. Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra

Releasing on: 5 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: RAW agent, Krishna Mehra is assigned the task by India’s Research & Analysis Wing to track down the mole selling the country’s defence secrets to enemies. Now, it is upon her to toggle with her dual identity as a spy and lover and find out clues. This is one of the most intriguing OTT movie releases this week.

A Deadly Invitation

Directed by: J.M Cravioto

Cast: Maribel Verdú, Stephanie Cayo, Manolo Cardona, Aarón Díaz, José María de Tavira, Frank Maldonado, Regina Blandón

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The film revolves around Olivia Uriarte, who is divorced for the fifth time and is in shambles. To prevent her forthcoming downfall, Olivia devises an elaborate plan to frame her death… or rather, her murder. You don’t want to miss this amusing upcoming movie this Friday.

Ballerina

Directed by: Lee Chung-hyun

Cast: Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Yu-rim

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another film release this week that will keep you hooked is Ballerina. The film revolves around ex-bodyguard Ok-ju. To avenge a friend who died unjustly, she decides to teach a lesson to the people responsible for the tragedy.

Fair Play



Directed by: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you want to explore erotic thrillers, then this Friday check out this new movie release on Netflix. The story revolves around a newly engaged couple. An unexpected promotion received by the girl at a cutthroat hedge fund firm brings the relationship to the brink of an end and it is now upon her to decide what’s more important for her.

Gadar 2

Directed by: Anil Sharma

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Bhakti Rathod, Rakesh Bedi

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: The film revolves around Tara Singh, who goes missing during a fight on the border. The film is set against the backdrop of the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, so it is assumed that Tara has been imprisoned in Pakistan. His son, Charanjeet Jeete Singh, sets out on a mission to save him. However, Jeete himself gets imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistani soldiers. Major General Hamid Iqbal makes sure to exact revenge on Tara for killing his 40 men in 1954 by tormenting his son. It is upon Tara to save his son from all this torture. Do not miss this OTT release this weekend.

Loki: Season 2

Directed by: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: In season 2, Loki will be seen working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse. His mission this season is to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. This is one of the most awaited new OTT releases this week.

Mumbai Diaries season 2

Directed by: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Prakash Belawadi, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra, Balaji Gauri, Sonali Kulkarni

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The team of skilled doctors from a government hospital in Mumbai return for a new season to deal with traumatic challenges. Set in an emergency room, the series follows the medical staff at the hospital as they tackle risky situations, while other first responders across the city of Mumbai deal with crises of enormous magnitude.

Passages

Directed by: Ira Sachs

Cast: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Erwan Kepoa Falé, Olivier Rabourdin, Caroline Chaniolleau

Releasing on: 6 October 2023

Streaming on: Mubi

Synopsis: The story revolves around Tomas, a German filmmaker, and Martin, an English printer. The duo is married and lives a happy life until Tomas sleeps with a friend, a young teacher named Agathe. Things get tumultuous between the couple with problems arriving at every corner for Tomas. This film release should not be missed by people who love French movies this week.

Thank You For Coming

Directed by: Karan Boolani

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi

Releasing on: 6 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Friday, Rhea Kapoor’s Bollywood movie is also up for a release. The story revolves around five friends who navigate the uproarious consequences of the lies they’ve told each other, while also discovering the true meaning of friendship, love and sexual awakenings.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Directed by: Tinu Suresh Desai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma

Releasing on: 6 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another Bollywood movie release that you should not miss this week is this Akshay Kumar film. The survival thriller is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal. The film narrates the story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad and how he managed to save 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

The Exorcist: Believer

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum

Releasing on: 6 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The film serves as a direct sequel to The Exorcist (1973). The story follows a demonically possessed girl whose parents desperately search for Chris MacNeil, someone who has had similar experiences before, for help. It is going to be the spookiest new movie releases this week.

Dumb Money

Directed by: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen

Releasing on: 6 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is about a somewhat poor man named Keith Gill. He notices how a video game retailer named GameStop’s stock is failing, and digs deep to get information about it. Having this much knowledge now, he takes advantage of a GameStop short squeeze and purchases its stock. His smart move lands him with a lot of money within two days, while stock market company CEOs lose hundreds of millions. Watch this weekend release with your friends.

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Directed by: Kim Jeong-sik, Lee Kyung-sik

Cast: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, Byeon Woo-seok

Releasing on: 7 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows Gang Nam-soon, who went missing when she was a kid in Mongolia. Now all grown up, she decides to travel to South Korea to find her parents. She meets her mother and grandmother there, only to get involved in a drug case that is investigated by detective Gang Hee-sik. This is one of the best OTT releases this week for K-drama fans.

