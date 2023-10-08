New OTT and movie releases this week that will keep you hooked

It can almost be overwhelming to keep track of all the new OTT and movie releases every week. With so much content available online and in theatres, no one wants to miss out on watching good shows and movies. And that’s where we come in to help you. We have curated a list of all the new OTT and movie releases this week for you to choose from.

This week demands long binge-watching sessions as many good movies and OTT shows are lined up for release. Theatres will be packed this Friday as movies like Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Dumb Money will be hitting the screens this week. We also have a Bollywood movie release this Friday — Dhak Dhak starring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Patak and others. New OTT releases this week include a mix of Korean content, horror and thriller shows, romance and drama web series, and more. Check out what this week has in store for you.

Update your binge list with these new OTT and movie releases this week

OMG 2

Directed by: Amit Rai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

Releasing on: 8 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a persistent devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He leaves his town after his son is kicked out of his school for immoral conduct. However, a divine intervention occurs and he realises that he should fight for his son who was blamed wrongfully. Do not miss watching this Bollywood film that will release on OTT this week.

Kofuku

Directed by: Sumit Suresh Kumar,

Cast: Adah Sharma, Jatin Sarna

Releasing on: 9 October 2023

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Synopsis: The story revolves around Sadaf and Alok, who meet each other for the first time at a cafe in Mussoorie. Alok insists that he takes her around the city and shows her everything. The interaction and her trip with Alok changes Sadaf’s perspective on life as she starts seeing things differently. This is going to be one of the most heartwarming new OTT releases this week.

Star vs Food Survival

Directed by: Neeraj Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Brar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy

Releasing on: 9 October 2023

Streaming on: Discovery Plus

Synopsis: The reality show features celebrities who set out on a culinary adventure. The task at hand for these celebs is to survive the wild while also prepping a delicious meal with Chef Ranveer Brar. This is going to be a fun new OTT release to watch this weekend.

Di4ries Season 2: Part 1

Directed by: Alessandro Celli

Cast: Andrea Arru, Flavia Leone, Sofia Nicolin, Liam Nicolosi, Biagio Venditti, Pietro Sparvoli, Francesca La Cava, Federica Franzellitti, Emily Shaqiri, Fiamma Parente, Fiorenza Tessari

Releasing on: 10 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you want to experience teenage love and school drama, then this is one of the best OTT release for you this week. The story revolves around the students of Galileo Galilei School of Marina Piccola as they navigate life around friendships, school and love.

Last One Standing Season 2

Directed by: Hayato Kawai

Cast: Daigo, Ken Watabe, Soichi Nakaoka, Koji Nishida, Yuki Hirako, Akira Kawashima, Toshiyuki Itakura, Yusuke, Kazuko Kurosawa, Nao Hashimoto, Jiro

Releasing on: 10 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This exciting competition invites comedians and talents to engage in intense talk battles. To win the game, the contestants are tasked with taking on roles in a thrilling drama. Portions of the story remain unscripted, and the cast is required to share unique and personal stories of their own to finish the act. If the story isn’t funny enough, then the contestant is out of the game. Watch this weekend release with your friends for a fun time.

Awareness

Directed by: Daniel Benmayor

Cast: Carlos Scholz, María Pedraza, Pedro Alonso, Lela Loren, Óscar Jaenada

Releasing on: 11 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: An OTT movie release that you should not miss this week is Awareness. The story talks about Ian, who is a teenager with special powers. He can cast illusions on other people’s minds. Two groups of people get to know about his powers and put him in a conflict when they ask him to choose between two groups and help them in the coming war.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Directed by: R.J. Cutler

Cast: Allen Gladstone

Releasing on: 11 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Everyone is aware of the vape culture and this docu-series is a must-watch OTT release this week for anyone interested to know how it all started. The series chronicles how a disjointed electronic cigarette startup named Juul became a multibillion-dollar company and its immediate fall.

Once Upon A Star

Directed by: Nonzee Nimibutr

Cast: Sukollawat Kanarot, Darina Boonchu, Nuengthida Sophon

Releasing on: 11 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set during the Mitr-Petchara era of Thai cinema, the story follows a travelling pharma-cinema troupe as they venture out to showcase live-dubbed movies. The path is not easy as they overcome hardships and deceptions to reach their goals. It is one of the most touching new movie releases this week.

Pact of Silence

Directed by: Carlos Villegas Rosales

Cast: Rodolfo Salas, Marimar Vega, Gerardo Sierra, Ruben Zamora, José Manuel Rincón, Adriana Louvier, Camila Valero, Chantel Andere, Litzy, Kika Edgar, Martín Barba

Releasing on: 11 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story of this Mexican Netflix original drama revolves around a young and successful influencer who has had a very tragic childhood. She plans and enters the lives of four women to find out which of them is the mother who abandoned her at birth. Do add this OTT show this week to your list.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Directed by: Mike Flanagan, Michael Fimognari

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas, Mark Hamill

Releasing on: 12 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The gothic horror drama miniseries is going to keep you hooked this weekend. The show revolves around a CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company. Things take a drastic turn in his life when his children start dying in the most bizarre and barbaric ways forcing him to face his questionable past.

Good Night World

Directed by: Katsuya Kikuchi

Voice cast: Daisuke Hirose, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Ôtsuka, Aya Endô

Releasing on: 12 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another amazing show that you can watch this week is Good Night World. The animated series revolves around four miserable people who belong to a dysfunctional family. The members of the house do not realise that they have created a happy family crew in an immersive VR game with each other.

In My Mother’s Skin

Directed by: Kenneth Dagatan

Cast: Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, James Mavie Estrella, Angeli Bayani, Ronnie Lazaro, Arnold Reyes, Noel Sto. Domingo, Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Releasing on: 12 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most exciting new film releases this week is this horror film. The story is set during World War II, and revolves around a young girl named Tala. Desperate to save her dying mother, she decides to take help from a flesh-eating fairy.

Everybody Loves Diamonds

Directed by: Gianluca Maria Tavarelli

Cast: Kim Rossi Stuart, Anna Foglietta, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Carlotta Antonelli, Leonardo Lidi, Johan Heldenbergh, Kim Mousa, Synnøve Macody Lund

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The story revolves around a gang of small-time Italian robbers who manage to execute a plan to steal precious stones worth millions by swindling top-level security at the Antwerp Diamond Centre. Watch this show if you love crime thrillers.

Goosebumps

Developed by: Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Rachael Harris

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Synopsis: Ringing in the Halloween season, Goosebumps is a weekend release that you should watch with your family. The story follows a group of five teenagers, who unknowingly release supernatural forces into their world. Now, they have to find a way to recapture them while also discovering shocking secrets about their parents from their teenage years.

Past Lives

Directed by: Celine Song

Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Synopsis: The film follows two childhood friends over the course of 24 years and shows how their relationship evolves as they move to different cities and make choices that would benefit them. Be ready with tissues as you watch this new movie release this week.

Prema Vimanam

Directed by: Santosh Kata

Cast: Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sangeeth Shobhan

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: A new movie release this Friday that will keep you entertained is Prema Vimanam. The story revolves around two young kids who dream of boarding a flight one day. They make every possible move to achieve this dream, but things get tricky when they cross paths with a young couple who need to catch a flight by any means to start a new life.

Shantit Kranti Season 2

Directed by: Paula McGlynn, Sarang Sathaye

Cast: Abhay Mahajan, Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Priya Banerjee, Priyadarshini Indalkar

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Synopsis: The show is one of the most hilarious Marathi shows on OTT. Season 2 of Shantit Kranti will follow the group of three friends navigating new problems. The friends unite after 18 months when Shreyas reveals that he is getting married. They decide to go on an international bachelor trip only to find out that Shreyas is not even engaged, Prasanna is getting his baby along, and Dinar has booked a trip for them to a 6-day pilgrimage instead.

The Burial

Directed by: Maggie Betts

Cast: Jamie Foxx as Gary, Tommy Lee Jones as O’Keefe, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The most intriguing Friday new movie release is The Burial. The legal drama narrates the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe. The story will revolve around the lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company, as reported in the 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

The Conference

Directed by: Patrik Eklund

Cast: Katia Winter, Eva Melander, Adam Lundgren

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Get ready to be spooked with this new movie release this week. The film chronicles the story of how a team-building conference turns into a nightmare. It all begins when municipal employees start accusing each other of corruption and plague the environment while a creepy figure starts slaughtering the participants.

Lessons in Chemistry

Developed by: Lee Eisenberg

Cast: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, Beau Bridges

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: All science lovers will truly love this web series. The story revolves around a female scientist named Elizabeth Zott. Set in the 1960s, after she is thrown out of her own lab, Zott gets a new job as a host of a TV cooking show named Supper at Six. She decides to use this opportunity to educate housewives on scientific topics.

Sultan of Delhi

Directed by: Suparn Verma

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi

Releasing on: 13 October 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the show is set in 1962 and revolves around three men fighting for power, survival and love. The show comes from the makers of films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and The Dirty Picture, so be assured to be amazed throughout.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Directed by: Cal Brunker

Voice cast: Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Callum Shoniker, Ron Pardo, Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, Serena Williams, North West, Saint West, James Marsden, Kristen Bell

Releasing on: 13 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around the PAW Patrol pups who gain superpowers from the pups’ crystals. Now, their mission is to stop Mayor Humdinger and his new accomplice, Victoria Vance, from creating mayhem in Adventure City. This is one of the few new movie releases this week that can be enjoyed by both adults and kids.

Coat

Directed by: Akshay Ditti, Kumar Abhishek

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Sonal Jha

Releasing on: 13 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A Bollywood movie release you should not miss this Friday is Coat. The film revolves around Madho and his father who are pig farmers. They belong to a low caste and are not respected by other villagers. However, one day Madho comes across a foreigner who gets respect from everyone because of his expensive coat. Madho then decides to acquire a coat that he cannot afford to change things for himself and his family.

Dhak Dhak

Directed by: Tarun Dudeja

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi

Releasing on: 13 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another much-awaited Bollywood movie release this Friday is Dhak Dhak. The story follows four women, who set out on a road trip journey. They decide to travel to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes, while also discovering things about themselves.

Dumb Money

Directed by: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen

Releasing on: 13 October 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story is about a somewhat poor man named Keith Gill. He notices how a video game retailer named GameStop’s stock is failing, and digs deep to get information about it. Having this much knowledge now, he takes advantage of a GameStop short squeeze and purchases its stock. His smart move lands him with a lot of money within two days, while stock market company CEOs lose hundreds of millions. Watch this weekend release with your friends.

Camp Courage

Directed by: Max Lowe

Cast: Milana, Olga

Releasing on: 15 October 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This is going to be another emotional new film releases this week. The documentary narrates the story of a young girl named Milana and her grandmother, Olga. The duo travels to a special summer camp in the Austrian Alps in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine War and the film chronicles the hardships they had to face in order to keep themselves safe.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb