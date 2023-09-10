The best new OTT movie and show releases coming to you this week

Everyone can admit that last week was packed with entertainment as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan raided the box office numbers over the weekend. Everybody loved the Atlee directorial and so did the other releases kept everyone engaged. But now it’s time to welcome some new OTT and movie releases this week.

Anyone who missed Barbie in theatres are in luck as the movie is finally releasing on OTT this week. Other exciting weekend releases include Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery titled A Haunting in Venice. Anyone who loves horror movies, will have something exciting to look forward to as this Friday an interesting movie named Wilderness is also up for release. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

New OTT and movie releases to stream this week

Kelce

Directed by: Don Argott

Cast: Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce

Releasing on: 12 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The documentary chronicles the life of Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro centre Jason Kelce. The documentary will talk about his 12th NFL season in 2002, the problems he faced, the highs and the lows in his personal life and his decision to walk away from the game he loves the most to focus on other important things in his life. This is one of the best new OTT releases that will spice up your binge list.

Barbie

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell

Releasing on: 12 September 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV

Synopsis: The story revolves around Barbie and Ken, who set out on a mission to travel to the real world and meet the owner of a Barbie who is melancholy. Once in the real world, Barbie has major realisations about how the world works and how women are not as influential in the real world, unlike Barbie Land. Shattered and confused, Barbie then decides to fix things up when Kens take over Barbie land.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Directed by: Will West, Maddie Close, Spencer Millsap, Mark McClean, James Brickell

Host: Bertie Gregory

Releasing on: 13 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Bertie travels to the most breathtaking corners of the earth to explore wildlife culture. From Antarctica to Africa and South America to Asia, he tracks down remarkable animals and shares behind-the-scenes moments from the daily lives of these animals.

Class Act

Created by: Olivier Demangel, Tristan Séguéla

Cast: Mark Lewis, Ivan Murphy, Tania Tsikounas

Releasing on: 13 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The mini-series is a fictionalised story of French businessman, Bernard Tapie. The show will follow the fall down of Tapie and how he became one of France’s most controversial public figures.

The Kidnapping Day

Directed by: Park Yoo-young

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon, Yu-na, Kim Shin-rok, Kim Sang-ho, Seo Jae-hee, Kang Young-seok

Releasing on: 13 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A poor couple decides to kidnap a rich kid in order to get some ransom. But things get complicated when the young girl’s parents do not attend any calls by the kidnappers. Turns out, the young girl’s parents are dead and the couple are stuck with the kid.

Elemental

Directed by: Peter Sohn

Voice cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara

Releasing on: 13 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Elemental is one of the most exciting new movie releases this weekend. The animated movie is based in a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live together. The story revolves around a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy who meet each other only to realise how they have so many things in common with each other.

Wrestlers

Directed by: Greg Whiteley

Cast: Damian Abraham, Sami Johnston, Stephon Strickland, Shotzi Blackheart, Tessa Blanchard, Toni Rossall, Keith Lee, Stephanie Bell

Releasing on: 13 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series features exhilarating sports footage alongside intimate slice-of-life scenes and confessional interviews of small-time athletes like Al Snow and the performers of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Out of the many new releases this weekend, you should surely be adding this one to your binge list.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Directed by: Shujaat Saudagar

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Amyra Dastu

Releasing on: 14 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The show chronicles the life of a gangster named Dara Kadri. The series is shot from the perspective of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri. The show narrates how Dara becomes one of the most fearless gangsters by putting everything at stake including his family. The show is based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. While there are no Bollywood movie releases this week, you can tune into this intriguing weekend release.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Directed by: Bille August

Cast: Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Alice Bier Zandén, Emilie Kroyer Koppel, Emil Aron Dorph, Jacob Hauberg Lohmann, Sara-Marie Maltha, Alban Lendorf, Kit Eichler

Releasing on: 14 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the book Ehrengard by Karen Blixen, the film will narrate the story of a love connoisseur. He is appointed by the Grand Duchess to teach his timid son the intricacies of seduction. In return, the love connoisseur demands a love affair with Ehrengard which invites a lot of trouble and confusion.

Once Upon a Crime

Directed by: Yûichi Fukuda

Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Yûko Araki, Takanori Iwata

Releasing on: 14 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This fairytale is a little different. Little Red Riding Hood is on a self-exploration journey when she decides to go to the midnight ball with Cinderella. The two have a gala time until they find out that the hairdresser has been murdered. To find the culprit, Red Riding Hood turns detective and tries to uncover the truth. This is one of the movie releases this week that will keep you hooked.

Han River Police



Directed by: Kim Sang Cheol

Cast: Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Lee Sang Yi, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, Sung Dong Il

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around two police officers who are stuck together on patrol of Seoul’s Han River. With completely opposite personalities, it is hard for them to cope with each other as they face crisis situations varying from terrorism to day-to-day accidents.

El Conde



Directed by: Pablo Larraín

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The black comedy horror film characterises Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. Since he never died, the dictator now has to deal with complex family situations and the dishonour of his figure, all this while trying to seek death. This definitely belongs to the list of the most amusing new film releases this week.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Host: Raphael Rowe, Paul Connelly, Marios El Khoury

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Returning for a new season, Rowe will take the viewers around some of the most extraordinary prisons across the globe. For season 7, they will be covering countries like the Solomon Islands, Finland, The Czech Republic, Indonesia and the jails that house some of the most notorious criminals.

Kaala

Directed by: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The story revolves around a dedicated IB officer who works to nab criminals who deal with money laundering and convert white money into black, which is used as financial aid for illegal arms deals, terrorism and more.

Journey of Love 18+

Directed by: Arun D. Jose

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, Nikhila Vimal

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Synopsis: The story revolves around a young man and woman, who fall in love but face a lot of trouble when they decide to run away from home and get married.

Lang Lang Plays Disney

Directed by: Oliver Murray

Cast: Lang Lang, Andre De Ridder, Gina Alice Redlinger, Alfie Boe, Wang Xiao, Plínio Fernandes

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The documentary features a one-night-only concert at Royal Albert Hall, and gives an insight into the life of world-renowned pianist, Lang Lang. The documentary also shares snippets of London’s Royal Philharmonic Orch performance of Disney classics such as Let It Go, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, You’ll Be in My Heart, When You Wish Upon a Star and more. This is one of the most amusing OTT releases this week.

Love at First Sight

Directed by: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, Jameela Jamil

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the 2011 novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith, the story revolves around Hadley and Oliver’s love story. The two fall in love with each other on their flight from New York to London, but understand that the probability of ever finding each other again is impossible. However, love and London work their magic to make them meet once again. It is an OTT release that will be a fun watch for people who love romantic movies.

Miseducation

Directed by: Catharine Cooke, Themba Mfebe, Lwazi Mvusi, Rea Rangaka

Cast: Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Baby Cele

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a wannabe influencer who is forced to shift to a lesser-known town after a public humiliation. She enrols herself in a small-town university where she finds some real friends and her target to get famous again. This is one of the OTT releases this week that you need to watch with your friends.

Surviving Summer: Season 2

Directed by: Ben Chessell

Cast: Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Savannah La Rain, Olympia Valance, Annabel Wolfe, Josh MacQueen

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Picking up from the events that took place during Surviving Summer season 1, Summer Torres returns to Shorehaven with a dream to become a surfing coach and impress her Aussie pals. However, things don’t remain smooth sailing for her as she deals with rollercoaster romances, a mysterious new coach, and a rival surfer whose mission is to take her down. This is going to be one of the most gripping OTT releases this week.

Wilderness

Directed by: So Yong Kim

Cast: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbrook

Releasing on: 15 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by B.E. Jones, the story revolves around a dream trip that lovebirds, Liv and Will embark upon. Everything is supposed to be perfect until Liv discovers her husband’s dark secret and now wants to seek revenge.

Smugglers

Directed by: Ryoo Seung-wan

Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Yum Jung-ah, Zo In-sung, Park Jeong-min, Kim Jong-soo, and Go Min-si

Releasing on: 15 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s near a peaceful small sea village called Guncheon, the story revolves around two best friends Chun-ja and Jin-sook who work as Haenyeos (divers who can dive without equipment). The divers vend with collecting seafood underwater until factories take over the area. With no source of income, the ship crews decide to join the smuggling business, which invites grave troubles.

A Haunting in Venice

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, Michelle Yeoh

Releasing on: 15 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Serving as the sequel to Death on the Nile (2022), the film is another supernatural mystery drama set in post-World War II Venice. Poirot has finally retired and is living in his own exile. But when he is asked to attend a seance, he is not able to say no. And when one of the guests is murdered during the event, it is up to the retired detective to expose the killer. This is one new movie release this week that you cannot miss.

