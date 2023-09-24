Gear up for a busy weekend with all new OTT and movie releases this week

Some of the biggest OTT and movie releases happened in September. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut film Jaane Jaan. The audience had a slew of great content to watch. And it looks like the streak will continue. A pool of new OTT and movie releases is lined up for this week, with a promise that you’ll want to watch it all.

A lot of Korean content is up for release this last week of September. The much-awaited horror flick, Saw X is also making its way to the theatres this weekend. Other exciting OTT and movie releases this week include The Fake Sheikh, Hostel Daze season 4, Overhaul, Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso, and more. Some interesting Bollywood movie releases are also lined up for this Friday including Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

All the new OTT and movie releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more

The Devil’s Plan

Directed by: Jung Jong Yeon

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Boo Seung Kwan, Lee Hye Sung, Lee Ye Won, Seo Dong Joo, Park Kyung Rim, Kim Dong Chan, Guillaume Patry, Kwak Joon Bin, Lee Shi Won

Releasing on: 26 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This reality show is based on a competition of intelligence. 12 contestants including celebrities and influencers are invited to play a game of wit and strategy. The person who manages to survive till the end will be crowned as the winner and will go home with the ultimate prize. Grab your popcorn and watch this OTT show with your friends.

The Fake Sheikh

Directed by: Ceri Isfryn, Alexandra Lacey

Cast: Ayla Fox, Paul Samrai, Neil Wallis, Paul Connew, Steve Grayson, Paul McMullan, Emma Morgan, Zee, Steve Burton

Releasing on: 26 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The documentary will educate the viewers about the shocking true story of popular British reporter, Mazher Mahmood. The 60-year-old journalist is remembered for doing numerous undercover exposés as ‘The Fake Sheikh’. The documentary series will discuss his substantial rise in the industry and his epic fall, ending in imprisonment. It is one of the most exciting new OTT movie releases this week.

Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley

Directed by: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Synopsis: Based on Agatha Christie’s crime mystery novel, The Sittaford Mystery, the story revolves around Charulata ‘Charlie’ Chopra and a murder. She rushes to her husband’s hometown to unravel the truth behind the murder, but puts her life in danger when long-buried family secrets are discovered by her. It is one of the most gripping OTT shows that is releasing this week.

Forgotten Love

Directed by: Michal Gazda

Cast: Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska, Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymanczyk, Malgorzata Mikolajczak

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Professor Wilczur succumbs to alcoholism after his wife and his beloved daughter leave him. A tragic day arrives when he gets severely injured and hurts his head during a fight in a suburban tavern. Upon reviving from the hangover and the injuries, Wilczur realises that he has lost his memory.

Hostel Daze season 4

Directed by: Abhinav Anand

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, Utsav Sarkar

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: In the final season of the TVF show, Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh, Jatin Kishore, Nabomita, and Ankit will be seen saying goodbye to their college days and entering the real world. The emotional finale will be a special OTT release for the show’s fans this week.

L-Pop

Directed by: Andrés Lizarazo

Cast: Andrea de Alba, Isan, Alicia Jaziz, Arantza Ruiz, Macarena Oz, Juan Fonsalido

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The series follows the journey of a young K-pop fan, Andrea, who creates a group to win a dance competition. What motivates her to take part in the competition? Well, it is a trip to Korea. On this exciting journey, Andrea learns about fighting for what you want and doing what is right. Stream this weekend release if you have no other plans for this week.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character alongside Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: We have many new film releases this week, and this film is perfect for all Wes Anderson fans. The story follows the journey of a rich Henry Sugar, who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes. Using this information, Henry decides to meet the man and master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Overhaul

Directed by: Tomas Portella

Cast: Raphael Logam, Milhem Cortaz, Thiago Martins, Paulo Vilhena, Sheron Menezzes, Evandro Mesquita

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a truck racer named Roger, who loses everything in his life. He is given a tempting but dangerous offer that can change his life. Roger begins working as a getaway driver for a gang of thieves, but finds it very difficult to come out of this circuit. This is one of the most gripping new releases this weekend.

Street Flow 2

Directed by: Leïla Sy

Cast: Georgina Elizabeth Okon, Krystel Roche, Bakary Diombera, Sana Sri, Jammeh Diangana, Kadi Diarra

Releasing on: 2 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: This story is of the Traoré brothers who continue to struggle and overcome cycles of backstabbing, vengeance and brutality. Season 2 will show how they continue to fight for a brighter future in a neglected Paris suburb.

The Worst Of Evil



Directed by: Han Dong-wook

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi

Releasing on: 27 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Set in the 1990s, this movie narrates the story of two undercover police investigators who penetrate a giant criminal organisation accountable for illegal drug trading between Korea, China and Japan.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Directed by: Sam Deats

Voice cast: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski, Sydney James Harcourt, Zahn McClarnon, Franka Potente

Releasing on: 28 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: One of the most enticing new releases this weekend is Castlevania: Nocturne. It revolves around Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont vampire-hunting clan. An apocalypse is arriving during the French Revolution, and now it is upon Richter to join forces with an unlikely crew of hunters and magicians to prevent it from happening.

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Directed by: Rob Sixsmith

Cast: Otto Hasibuan, Mirna Salihin, Jessica Wongso

Releasing on: 28 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Another OTT movie release this week that you cannot miss is Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso. The documentary will talk about the trial of Jessica Wongso, who was accused of murdering her best friend by adding cyanide to her coffee.

Love Is In The Air

Directed by: Adrian Powers

Cast: Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, Simon Brook McLachlan, Daniela Pizzirani, Mia Grunwald

Releasing on: 28 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: If you are in the mood to watch something romantic, then you should watch out for this film release this week. Love Is In The Air revolves around a seaplane pilot trying to save her family business and a young man who is looking to destroy her firm. The two meet and eventually fall in love, without realising how complicated it is going to get.

Fukrey 3

Directed by: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi

Releasing on: 28 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: This Friday, this much-awaited Bollywood movie will release in theatres. Fukrey 3 will mark the return of Vikas “Hunny” Gulati, Dilip “Choochaa” Singh, Lali Halwai, Panditji and Bholi Punjaban. Just like the old times, the gang will try to use Choochaa’s ability to dream about the future for their gain and get in trouble as usual.

Saw X

Directed by: Kevin Greutert

Cast: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca

Releasing on: 28 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: A new movie release that you may not want to skip this week is Saw X. The film picks up the story from the events that took place in Saw (2004). Weeks after the massacre, John Kramer immediately heads to Mexico after he gets to know about a probable “miracle” treatment for his terminal cancer. However, he soon realises that the entire operation was a fraud. The infamous serial killer and his apprentice then kidnap the con artists and torture them with a terrifying new sequence of traps.

Iraivan

Directed by: I. Ahmed.

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, Charle, Vinoth Kishan, Vijayalakshmi, Azhagam Perumal, Bagavathi Perumal

Releasing on: 28 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story revolves around a serial killer named Brahma, who manages to kill 12 young girls. Arjun, a police officer who believes in serving justice himself rather than relying on God, is assigned to nab him. Things get scary when the killer starts targeting Arjun and everyone close to him.

The Vaccine War

Directed by: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Mohan Kapur

Releasing on: 28 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: Another Bollywood movie release this Friday that will be an interesting watch is The Vaccine War. The film is based on the true story of how the scientific and medical communities worked hard on the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Tumse Na Ho Payega

Directed by: Abhishek Sinha

Cast: Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi, Meghna Malik

Releasing on: 29 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: An upcoming OTT movie release this week that should be watched by every young person is Tumse Na Ho Payega. The film revolves around a young man who decides to give up his 9-5 job and set up his own business with his friends. On his journey to make or break it, the young man faces many troubles but is determined to prove that he can be a successful entrepreneur.

Choona

Directed by: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt

Releasing on: 3 August 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around an unlikely group of misfits who discover that they all have a common enemy. The group is troubled by a ruthless yet superstitious politician and to get even with him, they plot a heist to take proper revenge.

Gen V

Developed by: Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn

Releasing on: 29 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: Serving as a spin-off of The Boys, the superhero series will revolve around young adult superheroes, often referred to as “supes”. They are sent to take up royal challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, operated by Vought International.

Launchpad Season 2

Directed by: Gabriela Ortega, Spencer Glover, Erica Eng, Niki Ang, Cashmere Jasmine, Alexander Bocchieri

Cast: Dariana Alvarez, Lynette Coll, Eileen Galindo, Seth Carr, Tremayne Norris, Honey Robinson, Hana Marie Kim, Andie Ju, Sook Hyung Yang, Margaret Cho, Elaine Young, Isabella Day, Jessica Mikayla, A’lasia Simone, Phoenix Wilson, Wes Studi, DeLanna Studi

Releasing on: 29 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: Season 2 of Launchpad will feature an assemblage of live-action shorts helmed by a new generation of passionate filmmakers. The new season will showcase the work of six writers, five directors and one writer-director who belong to under-represented backgrounds. The platform serves as an opportunity for them to showcase their talent and creative visions.

Nowhere

Directed by: Albert Pintó

Cast: Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas

Releasing on: 29 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a pregnant woman named Mia. The plot of the film revolves around the difficulties she faces while trying to flee a totalitarian country in a shipping container with her partner, Nico. This is one of the most thrilling OTT releases this week.

Sympathy for the Devil

Directed by: Yuval Adler

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman, Alexis Zollicoffer, Cameron Lee Price, Oliver McCallum, Burns Burns, Rich Hopkins, Nancy Good, Kaiwi Lyman

Releasing on: 29 September 2023

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Synopsis: Fans of psychological thrillers can watch this weekend release. A man finds himself caught in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase after a mysterious passenger forces him to drive at gunpoint. However, the driver soon realises that everything is not as it seems.

