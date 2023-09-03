Get your mix of horror, romance & action with the new OTT and movie releases this week

The start of September looks pretty sorted entertainment-wise. Some of the biggest new OTT and movie releases are lined up for this week. The best part about this week’s list is that you are going to be spoiled for choices. Different genres, different languages and different formats — this week’s releases have it all.

One of the most anticipated releases is Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone (special appearance) in key roles. Apart from this Bollywood movie release that is arriving in theatres this Friday, there are some exciting new OTT releases as well. Documentaries on true crime, animated series and rom-coms — the OTT and movie releases this week are going to keep you extra busy. Let’s see what’s in store for us this week.

Every new OTT and movie release that is lined up for this week

Fifty Shades Darker

Directed by: James Foley

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford, Bella Heathcote, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden

Releasing on: 4 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story picks up from Fifty Shades of Grey, after Ana decides to break her bond with Grey. Christian is miserable in her absence and decides to give Anastasia exactly what she needs. While the duo explores the new side of their relationship, Grey’s dark past continues to haunt him.

Insidious Chapter 3

Directed by: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Angus Sampson, Whannell, Lin Shaye

Releasing on: 5 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The prequel delves into the backstory of Elise Rainier and provides more context about the supernatural world introduced in the previous films like Elise’s encounters with sinister entity from the “Further”.

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

Directed by: John McKeever

Cast: Shane Gillis

Releasing on: 5 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: In this riotous stand-up set, comedian Shane Gillis talks about his experience of touring George Washington’s house, takes digs at his girlfriend’s Navy SEAL ex, and opens up about being bullied by an Australian Goth, all this while making everyone laugh one joke at a time.

One Shot: Overtime Elite



Cast: Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, Lou Lehman, Amen Thompson, Damien Wilkins, Jahki Howard, Stephen Curry, Davis, Kevin Durant, Corey Frazier, Tim Fuller, Jazian Gortman, Dave Leitao, Agent Oo

Releasing on: 5 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The six-part mini docuseries will explore the life of the upcoming basketball stars across the county. The series will talk about the challenges that these young players face and the rigorous training they undergo in order to pursue their professional careers. This is one of the OTT show releases that you cannot miss this week.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Directed by: Brian Knappenberger

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary shows interviews and conversations with survivors, whistleblowers and experts as they recount the horrific incidents that took place at the Boy Scouts of America. The documentary discusses how the sexual abuse cases at the camp were kept in hiding for decades and the heartbreaking impact it had on people. This is one of the most riveting weekend releases this week.

Predators

Directed by: Vanessa Coates, Dan Smith, Will Benson, Emma Brennand

Cast: Tom Hardy

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The captivating nature documentary series explores how five predator species including cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs and more function to survive in their environments. This is one of the most informative new OTT releases this week.

6ixtynin9 The Series

Directed by: Pen-Ek Ratanaruang

Cast: Davika Hoorne, Patara Eksangkul, Pruet Nakprad

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Dejected after losing her job, a woman’s life takes an even uglier turn when she discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep. If you wish to watch a series instead of movies, then this is one of the best OTT releases this week for you.

I Am Groot Season 2

Directed by: Kirsten Lepore

Cast: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The series follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy. The shorts come in the form of him going on adventures with new and distinctive characters that get him into new troubles every time he steps out.

Infamy

Directed by: Anna Maliszewska

Cast: Zofia Jastrzebska, Sebastian Lach, Magdalena Czerwinska

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a 17-year-old girl who aspires to become a hip-hop musician. Caught between her Roma roots and pressure from her friends, she embarks on a journey to follow her dreams despite her parents’ strict ordinances.

Reporting for Duty

Directed by: Pedro Amorim, Leandro Hassum, Carol Minêm

Cast: Leandro Hassum, Luciana Paes, Jefferson Schroeder

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a newly appointed police chief named Suzano. When he assumes his role at a new precinct, he realises that it will take him a lot of hard work to prove his mettle to his courageous squad. This is one of those OTT releases this week that are going to keep you hooked.

Tahir’s House

Directed by: Sultan Al Abdulmohsen

Cast: Alhashmi Alfaisal, Naeema Alhumaidi, Mohammed Bakhsh

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows the lives of a family of amateur entrepreneurs with a fish business. The task at hand for the family is to come together to transform their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but finding new ways to do this is a tricky business.

The Little Mermaid

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy

Releasing on: 6 September 2023

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Synopsis: The movie follows the story of a mermaid princess named Ariel. She saves Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falls in love with him. To be with him in the world above water, she makes a deal with a treacherous sea witch named Ursula to trade her beautiful voice for human legs. This is one of the most exciting new movie releases this week.

Haddi

Directed by: Akshat Ajay Sharma

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Zee5

Synopsis: A weekend release you cannot miss. The story revolves around the life of a transgender named Haddi, who moves to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and cross-dressers. Things take a wrong turn when an influential man kills the head of the group and Haddi decides to avenge her death.

Jawan

Directed by: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra

Releasing on: 7 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: The story narrates how Vikram Rathore, a former soldier turns mastermind and plots various heists across the country. He forms a team of six skilled women to carry out his tasks. During these escapades, he finds out that he has a son, Azaad Rathores, a dutiful police officer in the line of fire. Determined to make amends with his son, Vikram sets on a mission to protect him from his arch-nemesis and fourth most significant arms dealer globally, Kalee. Book your tickets for this Bollywood movie which releases this Friday.

What If

Directed by: Emmanuel Quindo Palo

Cast: Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman, Chard Ocampo

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around a pair of newlywed musicians who get trapped in a storm while on their honeymoon. Stranded on an island, the couple encounters difficult truths that may tear their marriage apart. Now, it is upon them to tackle the situation and sail through.

Dear Child

Directed by: Isabel Kleefeld, Julian Pörksen

Cast: Julika Jenkins, Naila Schuberth, Justus von Dohnányi

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story narrates the tale of an investigation that ensues when a mysterious woman along with her little girl is found escaping from her harrowing captivity. Things get intense when clues start to point towards the dark reality behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Directed by: Trish Sie

Cast: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The movie follows best friends Jane and Corinne’s true friendship as they navigate their lives in Los Angeles. Corinne convinces her baker best friend to bake cakes and bring them to bars in order to help Jane meet new people and become more extroverted. However, when Corinne is diagnosed with cancer, the best friends face a new challenge of making it through this tough time. This OTT movie release should be watched with your BFF this week.

Gamera -Rebirth-

Directed by: Hiroyuki Seshita

Produced by: Tetsu Iijima

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: A Friday release that is going to keep you hooked is Gamera Rebirth. Serving as the first animated entry in the Gamera franchise, the series will follow three elementary students who witness Gamera in battle as monsters take over Tokyo during the summers of 1989.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3

Developed by: Mitch Watson, Peter Hastings

Voice cast: Jack Black, Rita Ora, Chris Geere, Della Saba, James Hong, Rahnuma Panthaky

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Po is back on another epic adventure as he meets an English Knight and the two set out on a mission to find magical weapons and save the world from annihilation. This is going to be one of the most delightful new releases this weekend.

Top Boy: Season 3

Created by: Ronan Bennett

Cast: Ashley Walters, Kano, Micheal Ward, Little Simz

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story will pick from Sully taking charge of the drug cartel after pushing Dushane to cash out. With the new position, Sully will now have to face new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River Season 5: Part 1

Developed by: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey

Releasing on: 7 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the new season will pick up from Mel adjusting to a different pace of life. Things are finally in place for her and Jack is also working to grow his business. But things don’t remain the same for long as the town faces new threats and secrets start to reveal themselves in Virgin River.

The Nun II

Directed by: Michael Chaves

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell

Releasing on: 8 September 2023 (in theatres)

Synopsis: An upcoming Friday movie release that is all set you give you the chills is The Nun II. Set four years after the occurrences that took place in the first film, the story revolves around Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the Nun and faces demonic circumstances at a boarding school in France.

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Directed by: Carles Vidal Novellas, Manuel Perez, Carlos Agulló

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The true-crime documentary features Rosa Peral as she gives her first interview from prison. She was convicted of murdering her partner with the help of an ex-lover.

Spy Ops

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The documentary shows interviews of Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA as they reveal insider anecdotes of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by undercover agents. This is one of the most engaging movie releases on OTT this week.

The Changeling

Directed by: Melina Matsoukas

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, Clark Backo, Samuel T. Herring

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by Victor LaValle, the story follows a man in search of his wife. The woman goes missing after she does something horrible in the aftermath of the birth of their first child and now it is upon the man to find out where she is.

A Time Called You



Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The story revolves around Jun-hee, who keeps reminiscing about her boyfriend, Yeon-jun, whom she lost a year ago. She somehow manages to travel back in time and wakes up in the year 1998 as a different person, an 18-year-old Min-ju. As she explores her new life, she meets Si-heon, who resembles her deceased boyfriend.

Burning Body

Directed by: Jorge Torregrossa, Laura Mañá

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: Set in 2017, the story is a fictionalised version of the real Crime of Guàrdia Urbana. The story follows a crisis that arrives after the burned body of Pedro, a cop is discovered in the Foix reservoir near Barcelona. Secrets unfold and details of toxic relationships, cheating, violence and sex scandals involving the deceased and another two fellow agents named Rosa and Albert are uncovered. Do not miss out on this exciting new OTT release.

Selling The OC: Season 2

Created by: Adam DiVello

Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt, Kayla Cardona, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Sean Palmieri, Austin Victoria

Releasing on: 8 September 2023

Streaming on: Netflix

Synopsis: The new season will follow twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who navigate the real estate business after Brett’s exit from the firm. The team at The Oppenheim Group will work religiously to make the biggest sales this season. Prepare some margaritas and watch one of the most entertaining OTT releases of this week with your friends.

