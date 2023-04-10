facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > 9 new shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this April 2023
9 new shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this April 2023
Entertainment
10 Apr 2023 05:00 PM

9 new shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this April 2023

Eric E. Surbano

All the new shows to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video,, and Apple TV+ this April 2023.

Travel to the world of 70s Broadway musicals or take a jaunt around the world with two spies. If that doesn’t pique your interest, perhaps a feels-inducing K-drama would do the trick, or you might just want to sit back and laugh out loud with some new John Mulaney. Whatever you decide, there’s no better time to binge than the upcoming long weekend.

All the best new shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this April 2023

True to Love

Image credit: Prime Video

April 12, Prime Video

A dating coach who rode the coattails of success suddenly finds herself losing everything. In an effort to make a comeback, she must partner with a book publisher who blames her for his past relationship’s demise. 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)

Image credit: Prime Video

April 14, Prime Video

After suffering a number of ups and downs, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is finally set on making her dreams come true as the success she’s always sought seems to be within reach. But with every step to stardom, she realises that there may not be an end to the game of showbusiness at all.

Barry (Season 4)

Image credit: HBO GO

April 17, HBO GO

The dark comedy’s final season sees Barry (Bill Hader) finally imprisoned while his mentor, Gene Cousienau (Henry Winkler) is named a hero for helping put him into custody. But even behind bars, Barry’s past seems to alway catch up with him.

Ghosted 

Image credit: Apple TV+

April 21, Apple TV+

In a classic “boy meets girl” tale, Cole (Chris Evans) falls totally in love with the charming yet mysterious Sadie (Ana de Armas). After she ghosts him, he does the romantic/stalkery thing and tracks her down, only to find out that she’s actually a secret agent.

Drops of God

Drops of God Apple TV+

April 21, Apple TV+

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, Drops of God is a French-Japanese drama follows an estranged daughter and her inheritance of an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to experts. She, however, has to earn it, and thus competition with her father’s protege and brilliant young oenologist ensues. The twist? She doesn’t know anything about wine.

John Mulaney: Baby J

new shows april 2023
Image credit: Netflix

April 25, Netflix

The American comedian takes the stage once again after being in rehab, getting into a new relationship, and becoming a father.

Citadel 

new shows april 2023
Image credit: Prime Video

April 28, Prime Video

Two former agents of a top-secret agency find themselves thrust back into the world of espionage despite not remembering their past lives. However, they’ll have to remember quickly if they’re going to have a chance of survival. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

(Hero and featured image credit: Apple TV+ & Netflix)

Netflix Apple TV Amazon Prime HBO Go
9 new shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this April 2023

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.