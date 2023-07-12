Everything we know about One Piece live-action adaptation series by Netflix so far

The TUDUM event that took place a couple of weeks ago came with some massive announcements. From returning seasons of the most popular shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game to introduction to new movies and shows like Heart of Stone, The Archies, Avatar: The Last Airbender — the upcoming release slate has the audience waiting with bated breath. However, the announcement of the live-action adaptation of One Piece anime series came as the most exciting news for fans.

Following in the footsteps of the Death Note film (2017) and the Cowboy Bebop series (2021), One Piece (0ne of the longest-running anime and manga in the world) has been turned into a 10-episode live-action series by Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the live adaptation of the anime series so far.

What to expect from the live-action adaptation of One Piece anime series

The announcement of the live-action adaptation of One Piece anime series was made back in July 2017. Weekly Shōnen Jump’s editor-in-chief, Hiroyuki Nakano, shared the happy news in order to commemorate the manga’s 20th anniversary. The manga series was first released in 1997. It consists of over 1,000 chapters along with 95 volumes. The manga series is currently in its final arc. The live-action adaptation will release globally on 31 August 2023.

The cast of One Piece anime series

The original Japanese voice actors from the One Piece anime will be reprising their roles in the live-action series. Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) along with the other cast will bring the Japanese-language version of One Piece to life. Kazuya Nakai will essay the role of Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura will essay the role of Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi will essay the role of Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata will essay the role of Sanji. Additional cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

What is One Piece about?

One Piece is a mythical high-seas adventure anime revolving around Monkey D. Luffy. He is a young explorer who wishes to live a life of freedom. In the pursuit of achieving his dream, Luffy sets off on a dangerous journey to find the epic fabled treasure called One Piece. The treasure would help him become the King of the Pirates, but the path is not easy. In order to find the greatest prize of all time, Luffy will have to assemble a team that will find the treasured jewel against all odds.

One Piece live adaptation gets the green light for one season

The showrunners have obtained the green light to produce just one season of the anime series so far. Season 1 will include the East Blue arc from the manga. It is the part where the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, begins his journey as a pirate. There has been no confirmation of a second season yet.

Who created the live-action adaptation?

The live-action series is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are both the writers, executive producers, and showrunners of this series. The other executive producers include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.

Where was the series filmed?

The production of the live-action adaptation of One Piece anime took place in Cape Town, South Africa. Most of the series has been shot at the Cape Town Film Studios. Production started in March 2021 after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb