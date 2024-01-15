Panchayat season 3: Release date, plot, and more about the much-awaited series

In a sea of unending content on OTT platforms, few strike the right chord. Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been one of those that has been loved immensely by the audience. With the third season releasing soon, here is all you need to know about Panchayat season 3.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), this series delves into the nuances of village life, bureaucracy, and the clash between urban and rural culture. The show is celebrated for its authentic depiction of rural India. The creators have paid meticulous attention to details, capturing the essence of village life, the simplicity of its people, and the challenges faced by those living in rural areas. The series addresses socio-economic issues, including limited access to resources, lack of infrastructure, and the urban-rural divide. With a taut storyline over the last two seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting for Panchayat season 3. Let us find out all about the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show.

All you need to know about Panchayat season 3

When is Panchayat season 3 releasing?

Panchayat season 3 will be streaming from 15 January 2024.

Where to watch it?

Like the previous seasons, the third season will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the plot of the show?

Panchayat revolves around the life of Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, an engineering graduate who finds himself appointed as the secretary of the Panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera, due to the lack of job opportunities. The series unfolds as Abhishek grapples with the challenges of adapting to rural life, managing bureaucratic red tape, and navigating the intricacies of village politics. The plot skillfully blends humour, drama, and a touch of social commentary to create a compelling narrative that resonates with the viewers.

The success of the show also lies in its well-crafted characters, each contributing to the richness of the storyline. Jitendra Kumar’s portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi is both endearing and relatable, as he experiences a journey of self-discovery while trying to make sense of his new surroundings. Neena Gupta, in the role of Manju Devi, the village head, brings a commanding presence and adds a layer of authenticity to the series. The supporting cast, including Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik, also complement the lead characters.

What to expect from Panchayat season 3?

The first season of the show was all about Abhishek Tripathi’s journey as he struggled to adapt life in a rural setup and a completely new environment. He was also seen preparing for the CAT exam to find better job prospects and move out of the village. In season 2, we saw him warm up to his life in the village, now more comfortable, and taking an active interest in the politics and developments of the village. We also saw a romantic angle develop between Abhishek and Rinki, played by Sanvikaa.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger where Manju Devi and Rinki received a transfer order for Abhishek. In season 3, we can expect to see all the loose ends tying up and the story progressing with all the sub-plots that was introduced in season 2.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Panchayat season 3 releasing?

Panchayat season 3 is streaming from 15 January 2024.

Is Panchayat a real story?

Panchayat is set in a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh, but was filmed in a real panchayat office in Madhya Pradesh. According to the writer, the series is about real people with real drama, but presented in a humorous and entertaining way. The writer also says that his own experience of living in a village helped him create the characters.

How many seasons are there in Panchayat?

As of now, Panchayat has three seasons.