‘Queen Charlotte’: The true story behind ‘Bridgerton’ prequel

“Love can bloom from the thorniest of gardens” and so it did for Queen Charlotte and King George III. Their romance and the life of the young queen sets the premise for the tantalising Bridgerton prequel that is now one of Netflix’s most popular series. While the series might not be an exact representation of true events, the protagonist of the show is based on a real-life figure, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Let us unfurl the true story behind Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Devised by US producer Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton won praise from the audience for its stellar cast, gripping plot, and striking aesthetics. Naturally, the expectations from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story were high as well, and it turned out to be everything fans had hoped for and more. The series stars India Artemafio as the Young Queen Charlotte. Here’s what you need to know about Queen Charlotte née Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

The true story of Queen Charlotte

Born on 19 May 1744, Charlotte was the youngest daughter of Duke Charles Louis Frederick of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (Germany). Princess Charlotte was just 17 years old when King George III announced to his council, his intention of marrying her. George III, was 22 at the time he announced his marriage to Charlotte. The espousal took place on 17 August 1761, just within six hours of her arrival to the country and the King’s coronation took place on 22 September of the same year.

Thereafter, on 12 August 1762, the Queen gave birth to her first child, the future King George IV. The couple went on to have 14 other children. And though, the alliance between Charlotte and George III was initially because of political reasons, the couple had a loving relationship later on. Actors India Artemafio and Corey Mylchreest who play the young queen and king portray this beautifully.

From fulfilling her child-bearing responsibility to becoming an accomplished interior decorator, Queen Charlotte became a shining light in her own right. Charlotte was a natural and learned to speak English quickly. It must be noted that English as a language wasn’t known to her and she could hardly speak it when she first arrived in England. In fact, two of the Royal family’s favourite retreats, a lodge in Windsor Estate and a cottage in Kew Gardens are said to have been constructed under her creative supervision.

She also purchased the Frogmore House in Windsor Park in 1792 as a country retreat. Interestingly, Frogmore played a key part in the celebration of King George III’s Golden Jubilee in 1809. Until recently, this same cottage also served as the second home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen founded a number of orphanages as well. In fact, in 1809 she came became Patron of the General Lying-in Hospital, which was afterwards renamed as The Queen’s Hospital, and is known as The Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in recent times.

The Netflix series beautifully captures the essence of the real-life Queen and more. The cast of this much-talked about series portrays the journey of a Princess to Queen ardently.

More about Queen Charlotte

While Queen Charlotte is receiving viewers’ love from all quarters, it may be interesting to note that this isn’t the last installment to the Bridgerton series. Earlier this month, Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria had confirmed that more Bridgerton projects are in development. Apart from the main series, and this spin-off, virtual reality experiences, a video game, and other in-person events are also in the works.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb