All we know about ‘Oye Happy’, the brand that left Shark Tank India judges in splits

A leading Indian gift company, having catered to over 1 million happy customers, Oye Happy found its way to India’s most loved business reality show Shark Tank India. Specialising in ‘naughty’ games gifts for partners, Oye Happy’s bold choice of products and pitch left the sharks in splits!

Founders Varun Todi and Harshvardhan Khemani not only kept the pitch interesting with their wit and humour, but also impressed the Shark Tank India judges with their numbers. While they have been known for their personalised gift options, it was their pitch about adult gifts that grabbed the spotlight. The founders had brought personalised gifts for all the judges on the episode, and coloured them impressed!

Oye Happy’s offerings for adult couples to spice things up in the bedroom

Sexual adventure and games is still a very non-commercialised domain in India, given the stigma attached to sex, even today. While millennials and Gen Z are no longer shying away from adopting healthy discussions and conversations about sex, sexual wellness and pleasure, a large section of the population still shy away from the topic.

That is the taboo that the founders wanted to break. Even amidst all the hush-hushness about sex, they feel India is ready to embrace the concept of sexual games and gifts to your partner, to spice things up in the bedroom, or even outside. *Winks*

Well, the overwhelming response in terms of sales revenues is proof. This also impressed the judges, who applauded the founders for tapping into a sector that is still largely unexplored in India. While Oye Happy is in a process to launch a dedicated brand called 90ML Games in the adult games vertical, you can still surprise your bae with something they are not expecting at all. How? We are going to help you out!

Gifts you can buy for bae from Oye Happy