Reacher season 2 on Amazon Prime Video: Meet the cast members

Reacher, the Prime Video series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, is back for its second season, with Alan Ritchson reprising the title role. Here’s a look at other cast members and the characters they play in Reacher season 2.

The new season is based on the 11th book in Child’s series, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Child himself has teased that it is a “much better” season than the first.

Just like in the books, the series sees Reacher moving from place to place, meaning there are few returning cast members. In fact, only Ritchson and Maria Sten from the first season’s main cast are back.

This means a whole host of new stars have joined for season 2, including Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos and Ferdinand Kingsley. But who else stars in the series and who they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Reacher season 2.

Reacher cast: Full list of actors and characters in season 2

Here are the main cast members and characters in Reacher season 2. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you’ve seen the actors before.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Francis Neagley

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell

Ferdinand Kingsley as AM

Robert Patrick as Shane Langston

Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher

Who is Jack Reacher? A veteran military police investigator who recently entered civilian life, Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served.

What else has Alan Ritchson been in? Ritchson’s previous credits include his breakout role as Aquaman/Arthur Curry in Smallville, and major parts in Blue Mountain State, Blood Drive, and Titans. He also played Raphael in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its 2016 sequel and had roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast X.

Maria Sten plays Frances Neagley

Who is Frances? A private detective who was formerly in the employ of Reacher during her time as an Army MP, Frances is one of the title character’s closest friends.

What else has Maria Sten been in? Sten played the lead role of Jillian Hope Hodgson in the fourth season of Channel Zero: The Dream Door and portrayed Liz Tremayne in the DC Universe series Swamp Thing.

Serinda Swan plays Karla Dixon

Who is Karla? Karla is a forensic accountant who served alongside Reacher, Neagley, and O’Donnell in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. While it has been years since they have seen each other, Reacher and Dixon still share a mutual attraction.

What else has Serinda Swan been in? Swan is known for starring in series including Coroner, Inhumans, Graceland, Ballers and Breakout Kings, while she has also appeared in films such as Devotion.

Shaun Sipos plays David O’Donnell

Who is David? David is a fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man who served with Reacher and is like a brother to him. After leaving the Army he went to law school, got married and had three children.

What else has Shaun Sipos been in? Sipos has appeared in films such as Final Destination 2 and Texas Chainsaw, and in series such as Complete Savages, Melrose Place, Life Unexpected, The Vampire Diaries, Krypton and Outer Range.

Ferdinand Kingsley plays AM

Who is AM? AM is a gun for hire, who will work for the highest bidder. He operates under a number of aliases and speaks with multiple accents.

What else has Ferdinand Kingsley been in? Kingsley is a British actor known for his appearances in Doctor Who, Victoria, The Sandman and Silo, as well as films including Mank and Dracula Untold.

Robert Patrick plays Shane Langston

Who is Shane? Shane is a former NYPD officer with a questionable track record who is now Head of Security for a private defence contractor. Abusing the power of his new role, he hires AM to help orchestrate an illegal arms deal that involves murdering former members of the Special Investigators Unit.

What else has Robert Patrick been in? Patrick has had a long and storied career, appearing in films including Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and Identity Thief and series such as The Night Agent, 1923, Peacemaker, Perry Mason, Scorpion, True Blood, The Unit and The X Files.

Domenick Lombardozzi plays Guy Russo

Who is Guy? Guy Russo is an NYPD detective investigating a case that involves several of Reacher’s former Army cohorts. The two begrudgingly begin to share information and work together.

What else has Domenick Lombardozzi been in? Lombardozzi is known for his roles in The Wire, Entourage, Breakout Kings, Boardwalk Empire, Ray Donovan, The Deuce, Power, The King of Staten Island, Billions, Tulsa King, Armageddon Time and Reptile.

Reacher season 1 cast

Malcolm Goodwin plays Oscar Finley

Who is Oscar? The Chief of Margrave Police Department, Oscar accuses Jack of committing an act of homicide. He is a relatively new arrival in the town himself, having relocated to take the job.

What else has Malcolm Goodwin been in? Goodwin is best known for his role as Clive Babineaux in iZombie, while he also had a main role in the drama series Breakout Kings and has appeared in episodes of House of Cards, CSI, and Elementary.

Willa Fitzgerald plays Roscoe Conklin

Who is Roscoe? A committed and resilient member of the Margrave Police Department, Roscoe has lived in the town for her entire life and loves her job.

What else has Willa Fitzgerald been in? Fitzgerald has had main roles in the TV adaptation of Scream and the BBC’s 2017 version of Little Women – in which she played Meg March. Other TV roles have included episodes of House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU and Billions, while on the big screen she’s appeared in films such as Blood Money and The Goldfinch.

Chris Webster plays KJ

Who is KJ? The son of town benefactor Kliner Senior, KJ is a spoilt young man who likes to think he’s the most important person in town. He has a major crush on Roscoe.

What else has Chris Webster been in? Webster has had roles in Quibi action series Most Dangerous Game and period drama TURN: Washington’s Spies in addition to small roles in shows such as Cucumber, Father Brown and Doctors.

Bruce McGill plays Mayor Grover Teale

Who is Mayor Grover? The town’s Mayor, Grover comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decades.

What else has Bruce McGill been in? McGill has appeared in a huge number of films including the Michael Mann movies The Insider, Ali, and Collateral, in addition to roles in Animal House, My Cousin Vinny, Timecop, Shallow Hal, and Ride Along. TV roles have included playing Jack Dalton on MacGyver and Det. Vince Korsak on Rizzoli & Isles, while in 2021 he had a recurring role in the NASCAR comedy series The Crew.

Hugh Thompson plays Baker

Who is Baker? The top cop in Margrave, Baker has very little time for Detective Finlay but loves being in a position of power.

What else has Hugh Thompson been in? Thompson’s previous TV highlights include roles on Canadian shows Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111, Black Harbour and Forgive Me – winning a Gemini Award for the former.

Kristin Kreuk plays Charli

Who is Charli? A former debutante who is now happily married to an accountant – Charli has a secret tough side that comes to the fore during the series.

What else has Kristin Kreuk been in? Kreuk first found fame as part of the main cast for the teen drama series Edgemont, and has gone on to star as Lana Lang in Smallville, as Catherine Chandler in The CW sci-fi series Beauty & the Beast, and as Joanna Hanley in the legal drama Burden of Truth.

Marc Bendavid plays Hubble

Who is Hubble? A family man who lives in Margrave, Hubble has been living outside his means for some time.

What else has Marc Bendavid been in? Bendavid’s biggest roles so far have been main parts on Canadian TV: in sci-fi series Dark Matter and comedy How to Buy a Baby. He also had a lead role in seasons 5-7 of the fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch.

Willie C Carpenter plays Mosley

Who is Mosley? The town’s long-time barber, Mosley is not impressed by what has happened to his beloved town in recent years and is only too happy to lend a hand to Reacher.

What else has Willie C Carpenter been in? Veteran actor Carpenter is best known for his recurring roles on Reasonable Doubts as Robert Maxwell, 1600 Penn as General Maurer, and Devious Maids as Kenneth Miller.

Currie Graham plays Kliner Sr

Who is Kliner? One of the town’s foremost businessmen, who is given credit for his generosity but is actually masking ulterior motives.

What else has Currie Graham been in? Graham has appeared in a range of films including Hitchcock and Pompeii and a huge variety of TV shows – with highlights including roles on Murder in the First, Raising the Bar, and NYPD: Blue.

Harvey Guillén plays Jasper

Who is Jasper? Margrave’s medical expert, Jasper is overwhelmed by the sudden spate of murders in the town.

What else has Harvey Guillén been in? Guillén is well known for his role as Guillermo on hit sitcom What We Do in the Shadows, and was previously in the main cast of thriller series Eye Candy and the drama Huge. On the big screen, he’s appeared in The Internship, Truth or Dare and Werewolves Within.

Reacher season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

